Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*RPR* Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1

Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2500: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

*COMM* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*FTA* Burglary of Vehicle: 1

*GJI* Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly: 1

*MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1

*MTR* Unauth Use of Vehicle: 1

*RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1

*RPR* Duty on Striking Fixture/hwy Landscape>=$200: 1

*RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*RPR* Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1

32.41 Issuance of Bad Check on J4hc200061 (Icon): 1

Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Class C: 1

Assault Family Violence Class C: 1

Assault by Contact-Family Violence: 1

Burglary of Vehicles: 1

Cpf X 2: 1

Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1

Criminal Trespass: 4

Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Evading Arrest Detention W/veh or Watercraft: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10: 1

Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items < 5: 1

Fta* Theft Prop >=$750<$2,500: 1

Harassment: 1

Mip – Alcohol: 1

Misc Cpf X6: 1

Misc Fta X 2: 1

Misc Fta X1: 1

Misc Fta X3: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 3

Misc Public Intoxication X3: 1

Misc Vpta X 1: 1

Money Laundering >=$2,500<$30k: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Pedestrian on Roadway-Not Facing Traffic: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 5

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 2

Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 3

Poss Marij >2oz<=4oz: 1

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Purchase/furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1

Smuggling of Persons: 1

Stalking: 1

Tamper/fabricate Phys Evid W/intent to Impair: 1

Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1

Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 2

Unl Carrying Weapon: 1

Unl Use of Criminal Instrument: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. JOHNSON, CHI HUI Booking #: 436987 Booking Date: 12-13-2021 – 5:07 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond LUNA, JOE Booking #: 436986 Booking Date: 12-13-2021 – 2:18 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G No Bond GREEN, NATASHA Booking #: 436985 Booking Date: 12-13-2021 – 12:15 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $2000.00 MARTINEZ, DEBBIE Booking #: 436984 Booking Date: 12-13-2021 – 12:01 am Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ON J4HC200061 (ICON)

MISC CPF X6

MISC FTA X1 $1052.00 ROBINSON, PRINCETON Booking #: 436983 Booking Date: 12-12-2021 – 11:13 pm Charges: 53990004 HARASSMENT

54999999 CPF X 2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FTA X 2

MISC VPTA X 1 $2286.00 PEREZ, LUIS Booking #: 436982 Booking Date: 12-12-2021 – 8:14 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GALVAN, MARTIN Booking #: 436981 Booking Date: 12-12-2021 – 7:53 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1162.00 ALLSUP, KANDI Booking #: 436980 Release Date: 12-12-2021 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 12-12-2021 – 6:16 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 GARCIA, SAMUEL Booking #: 436979 Booking Date: 12-12-2021 – 2:46 pm Charges: 23990193 FTA* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 $1500.00 MARTINEZ, AARON Booking #: 436978 Release Date: 12-12-2021 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 12-12-2021 – 11:45 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 436977 Booking Date: 12-12-2021 – 4:45 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 PRICE, JAMES Booking #: 436976 Booking Date: 12-12-2021 – 3:50 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 MARTIARENA, MARIA Booking #: 436975 Booking Date: 12-12-2021 – 3:47 am Charges: 23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

29990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond GUTIERREZ, JOSE Booking #: 436974 Booking Date: 12-12-2021 – 2:03 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1500.00 VALDES, URIEL Booking #: 436973 Booking Date: 12-12-2021 – 1:53 am Charges: 63000001 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K No Bond OWENS, COURTNEY Booking #: 436972 Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 11:00 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C $512.00 POTTER, JAMES Booking #: 436971 Release Date: 12-11-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 8:08 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 DURAN, JORDAN Booking #: 436970 Release Date: 12-11-2021 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 6:55 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 WALKER, ADAM Booking #: 436969 Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 6:21 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G $12000.00 GRIGSBY, MELINDA Booking #: 436968 Release Date: 12-11-2021 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 6:18 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C $512.00 MARTINEZ, JOE Booking #: 436967 Release Date: 12-11-2021 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 5:01 pm Charges: 54990008 *RPR*DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 No Bond MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS Booking #: 436966 Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 4:39 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 MEDINA, TIMOTHY Booking #: 436965 Release Date: 12-11-2021 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 3:04 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2500.00 FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 436964 Release Date: 12-11-2021 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 2:13 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X3

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION X3 $3692.00 BRADLEY, JAMES Booking #: 436963 Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 1:38 pm Charges: 24110003 *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond TAYLOR\, DANA Booking #: 436962 Release Date: 12-11-2021 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 12:38 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 BATEMAN, MATTHEW Booking #: 436953 Release Date: 12-11-2021 – 8:13 am Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 7:39 am Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN ON ROADWAY-NOT FACING TRAFFIC $264.00 DELATORRE, ARNULFO Booking #: 436960 Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 4:26 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GARCIA, JOHNATHAN Booking #: 436958 Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 1:48 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 MEZA, ASHLEY Booking #: 436959 Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 1:46 am Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G $1500.00 MAIDEN, ARRYON Booking #: 436957 Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 1:40 am Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR $4000.00 HOLIK, CLIFF Booking #: 436956 Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 12:50 am Charges: 41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR $500.00 POWELL, COLLEN Booking #: 436955 Booking Date: 12-11-2021 – 12:42 am Charges: 41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL $442.00 HERNANDEZ, GUSTAVO Booking #: 436954 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 11:52 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MENDOZA, NORMA Booking #: 436952 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 11:12 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 Wilson, Xander Booking #: 436951 Release Date: 12-11-2021 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 10:06 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MILLS, KIRBY Booking #: 436950 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 9:18 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 TALLEY, CHAD Booking #: 436949 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 9:09 pm Charges: 64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS No Bond LOREDO, JAVIER Booking #: 436948 Release Date: 12-10-2021 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 5:22 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G $5000.00 LEWIS, BRANDON Booking #: 436947 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 4:55 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond GARZA, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 436946 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 4:48 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond MAGALLEN, KEESHA Booking #: 436944 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 4:17 pm Charges: 35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond NOWLIN, JUSTIN Booking #: 436943 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 4:15 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond HERNANDEZ, JESSE Booking #: 436942 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 10:52 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ETIER, JOHN Booking #: 436941 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 10:28 am Charges: 13160014 STALKING $30000.00 LORA, ALBERTO Booking #: 436940 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 10:28 am Charges: 22060009 UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT

22990004 *FTA* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

26040043 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10

26050015 *GJI* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 $53500.00

