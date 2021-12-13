Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *RPR* Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1
- Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2500: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
- *COMM* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
- *FTA* Burglary of Vehicle: 1
- *GJI* Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly: 1
- *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1
- *MTR* Unauth Use of Vehicle: 1
- *RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1
- *RPR* Duty on Striking Fixture/hwy Landscape>=$200: 1
- *RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
- *RPR* Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1
- 32.41 Issuance of Bad Check on J4hc200061 (Icon): 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Assault Class C: 1
- Assault Family Violence Class C: 1
- Assault by Contact-Family Violence: 1
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
- Cpf X 2: 1
- Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 4
- Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 5
- Evading Arrest Detention W/veh or Watercraft: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10: 1
- Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items < 5: 1
- Fta* Theft Prop >=$750<$2,500: 1
- Harassment: 1
- Mip – Alcohol: 1
- Misc Cpf X6: 1
- Misc Fta X 2: 1
- Misc Fta X1: 1
- Misc Fta X3: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 3
- Misc Public Intoxication X3: 1
- Misc Vpta X 1: 1
- Money Laundering >=$2,500<$30k: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Pedestrian on Roadway-Not Facing Traffic: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 5
- Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 2
- Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1
- Poss Marij <2oz: 3
- Poss Marij >2oz<=4oz: 1
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Purchase/furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
- Smuggling of Persons: 1
- Stalking: 1
- Tamper/fabricate Phys Evid W/intent to Impair: 1
- Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1
- Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 2
- Unl Carrying Weapon: 1
- Unl Use of Criminal Instrument: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597