Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *RPR* Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1
  • Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2500: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • *COMM* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *FTA* Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • *GJI* Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly: 1
  • *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1
  • *MTR* Unauth Use of Vehicle: 1
  • *RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1
  • *RPR* Duty on Striking Fixture/hwy Landscape>=$200: 1
  • *RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *RPR* Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1
  • 32.41 Issuance of Bad Check on J4hc200061 (Icon): 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Assault Family Violence Class C: 1
  • Assault by Contact-Family Violence: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicles: 1
  • Cpf X 2: 1
  • Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 5
  • Evading Arrest Detention W/veh or Watercraft: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10: 1
  • Fraud Use/poss Identifying Info # Items < 5: 1
  • Fta* Theft Prop >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • Harassment: 1
  • Mip – Alcohol: 1
  • Misc Cpf X6: 1
  • Misc Fta X 2: 1
  • Misc Fta X1: 1
  • Misc Fta X3: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 3
  • Misc Public Intoxication X3: 1
  • Misc Vpta X 1: 1
  • Money Laundering >=$2,500<$30k: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Pedestrian on Roadway-Not Facing Traffic: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 5
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=1g<4g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 2
  • Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 3
  • Poss Marij >2oz<=4oz: 1
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Purchase/furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
  • Smuggling of Persons: 1
  • Stalking: 1
  • Tamper/fabricate Phys Evid W/intent to Impair: 1
  • Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1
  • Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 2
  • Unl Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Unl Use of Criminal Instrument: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
JOHNSON, CHI HUI
Booking #:
436987
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 5:07 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LUNA, JOE
Booking #:
436986
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 2:18 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
No Bond
GREEN, NATASHA
Booking #:
436985
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 12:15 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$2000.00
MARTINEZ, DEBBIE
Booking #:
436984
Booking Date:
12-13-2021 – 12:01 am
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ON J4HC200061 (ICON)MISC CPF X6MISC FTA X1
$1052.00
ROBINSON, PRINCETON
Booking #:
436983
Booking Date:
12-12-2021 – 11:13 pm
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT54999999 CPF X 254999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC FTA X 2MISC VPTA X 1
$2286.00
PEREZ, LUIS
Booking #:
436982
Booking Date:
12-12-2021 – 8:14 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GALVAN, MARTIN
Booking #:
436981
Booking Date:
12-12-2021 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1162.00
ALLSUP, KANDI
Booking #:
436980
Release Date:
12-12-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-12-2021 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
GARCIA, SAMUEL
Booking #:
436979
Booking Date:
12-12-2021 – 2:46 pm
Charges:
23990193 FTA* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,50029990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
$1500.00
MARTINEZ, AARON
Booking #:
436978
Release Date:
12-12-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-12-2021 – 11:45 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
436977
Booking Date:
12-12-2021 – 4:45 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PRICE, JAMES
Booking #:
436976
Booking Date:
12-12-2021 – 3:50 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
MARTIARENA, MARIA
Booking #:
436975
Booking Date:
12-12-2021 – 3:47 am
Charges:
23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$75029990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75035620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
436974
Booking Date:
12-12-2021 – 2:03 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
VALDES, URIEL
Booking #:
436973
Booking Date:
12-12-2021 – 1:53 am
Charges:
63000001 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
OWENS, COURTNEY
Booking #:
436972
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
POTTER, JAMES
Booking #:
436971
Release Date:
12-11-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DURAN, JORDAN
Booking #:
436970
Release Date:
12-11-2021 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 6:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WALKER, ADAM
Booking #:
436969
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
$12000.00
GRIGSBY, MELINDA
Booking #:
436968
Release Date:
12-11-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
$512.00
MARTINEZ, JOE
Booking #:
436967
Release Date:
12-11-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 5:01 pm
Charges:
54990008 *RPR*DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
No Bond
MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
436966
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
MEDINA, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
436965
Release Date:
12-11-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2500.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
436964
Release Date:
12-11-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 2:13 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X3MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION X3
$3692.00
BRADLEY, JAMES
Booking #:
436963
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
24110003 *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
TAYLOR\, DANA
Booking #:
436962
Release Date:
12-11-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 12:38 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BATEMAN, MATTHEW
Booking #:
436953
Release Date:
12-11-2021 – 8:13 am
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 7:39 am
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN ON ROADWAY-NOT FACING TRAFFIC
$264.00
DELATORRE, ARNULFO
Booking #:
436960
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 4:26 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GARCIA, JOHNATHAN
Booking #:
436958
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 1:48 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
MEZA, ASHLEY
Booking #:
436959
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 1:46 am
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
$1500.00
MAIDEN, ARRYON
Booking #:
436957
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 1:40 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$4000.00
HOLIK, CLIFF
Booking #:
436956
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 12:50 am
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$500.00
POWELL, COLLEN
Booking #:
436955
Booking Date:
12-11-2021 – 12:42 am
Charges:
41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL
$442.00
HERNANDEZ, GUSTAVO
Booking #:
436954
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MENDOZA, NORMA
Booking #:
436952
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
Wilson, Xander
Booking #:
436951
Release Date:
12-11-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MILLS, KIRBY
Booking #:
436950
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
TALLEY, CHAD
Booking #:
436949
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
64110001 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS
No Bond
LOREDO, JAVIER
Booking #:
436948
Release Date:
12-10-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
$5000.00
LEWIS, BRANDON
Booking #:
436947
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 4:55 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
GARZA, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
436946
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 4:48 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
MAGALLEN, KEESHA
Booking #:
436944
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
NOWLIN, JUSTIN
Booking #:
436943
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JESSE
Booking #:
436942
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 10:52 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ETIER, JOHN
Booking #:
436941
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 10:28 am
Charges:
13160014 STALKING
$30000.00
LORA, ALBERTO
Booking #:
436940
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 10:28 am
Charges:
22060009 UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT22990004 *FTA* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 526040043 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<1026050015 *GJI* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$53500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597