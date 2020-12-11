David Bradshaw was booked into the Tom Green County Jail approximately 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. The date of the offense by the 47-year-old is listed as June 30, 2018, and a bond of $50,000 was set for the offense. He remains in confinement as of this writing.

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child – 1

Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 1

Criminal Trespass – 1

Driving While Intoxicated – 2

Driving while License Invalid – 5

Evading Arrest – 1

Expired Vehicle Registration – 1

Failure to Appear – 4

Improper Right Turn – 1

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance – 1

Misc – 9

No Driver’s License – 4

No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1

No Signal of Intent – 1

Parole Violation – 1

Possession – 15

Public Intoxication – 3

Racing on Highway – 1

Resisting Arrest, Search, or Detention – 1

Stopping, Standing, or Parking in Crosswalk – 1

Theft – 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 1

Wrong Plates on Vehicle – 1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

