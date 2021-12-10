Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • *COMM* Assault Peace Officer/judge: 1
  • *COMM* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
  • *COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1
  • *GJI* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • *MTR* Burglary of Building (Fs): 1
  • *MTR* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *MTR* Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc Cpf X 1: 1
  • Misc Cpf X 2: 1
  • Misc Cpfx6: 1
  • Misc Fta X 1: 1
  • Misc Fta X 2: 1
  • Misc Fta X1: 1
  • Misc No Drivers License: 1
  • Misc Vpta X 6: 1
  • Misc Vptax5: 1
  • No Dl X 3: 1
  • No Driver Licensex2: 1
  • No Signal of Intent: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Rpr* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Seat Belt – Children Under 8 Yoa: 1
  • Seatbelt – Driver: 1
  • Speeding – 10% or over 74 in a 65 Mph: 1
  • Speeding – 10% or over 78 Mph in a 65 Mph: 1
  • Speeding in a Posted School Zone 30 Mph: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
GALINDO, MATTHEW
Booking #:
436939
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 4:41 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GARCIA, ASHLEY
Booking #:
436937
Booking Date:
12-10-2021 – 2:39 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BERMEA, RAUL
Booking #:
436936
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 11:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 2MISC FTA X 2
$1766.00
WISEMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
436935
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 11:22 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X1
$1064.00
GALLARZO, CHARLES
Booking #:
436934
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 9:56 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
MONTELONGO, CASSEDY
Booking #:
436933
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSEX254999999 SEAT BELT – CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPHMISC CPFX6MISC VPTAX5
$6022.00
SOLANO, LUCIO
Booking #:
436932
Release Date:
12-10-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL X 354999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 74 IN A 65 MPH54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 78 MPH IN A 65 MPHMISC CPF X 1MISC FTA X 1MISC VPTA X 6
$7362.00
LAMBERT, CAMERON
Booking #:
436931
Release Date:
12-09-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
FULTON, MASON
Booking #:
436930
Release Date:
12-09-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
MISC NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$464.00
MENDOZA, SAMMY
Booking #:
436929
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HOWE, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
436928
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 4:06 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MARTINEZ, RAUL
Booking #:
436927
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 1:01 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
WILLIAMS, DIALLO
Booking #:
436926
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 12:52 pm
Charges:
13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JOSILYN
Booking #:
436925
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 11:38 am
Charges:
13990082 *COMM* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
No Bond
FACUNDO, RAUL
Booking #:
436924
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 11:14 am
Charges:
35620008 *MTR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ROBISON, SASHA
Booking #:
436923
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 10:42 am
Charges:
35990016 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
ZUBIA, CATRINA
Booking #:
436922
Booking Date:
12-09-2021 – 8:59 am
Charges:
22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)23990008 *MTR* THEFT OF FIREARM
$65000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597