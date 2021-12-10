Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

*COMM* Assault Peace Officer/judge: 1

*COMM* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

*COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g: 1

*GJI* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

*MTR* Burglary of Building (Fs): 1

*MTR* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*MTR* Theft of Firearm: 1

Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc Cpf X 1: 1

Misc Cpf X 2: 1

Misc Cpfx6: 1

Misc Fta X 1: 1

Misc Fta X 2: 1

Misc Fta X1: 1

Misc No Drivers License: 1

Misc Vpta X 6: 1

Misc Vptax5: 1

No Dl X 3: 1

No Driver Licensex2: 1

No Signal of Intent: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Rpr* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Seat Belt – Children Under 8 Yoa: 1

Seatbelt – Driver: 1

Speeding – 10% or over 74 in a 65 Mph: 1

Speeding – 10% or over 78 Mph in a 65 Mph: 1

Speeding in a Posted School Zone 30 Mph: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. GALINDO, MATTHEW Booking #: 436939 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 4:41 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GARCIA, ASHLEY Booking #: 436937 Booking Date: 12-10-2021 – 2:39 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BERMEA, RAUL Booking #: 436936 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 11:22 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 2 $1766.00 WISEMAN, DAVID Booking #: 436935 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 11:22 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1 $1064.00 GALLARZO, CHARLES Booking #: 436934 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 9:56 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond MONTELONGO, CASSEDY Booking #: 436933 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 6:47 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSEX2

54999999 SEAT BELT – CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA

54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH

MISC CPFX6

MISC VPTAX5 $6022.00 SOLANO, LUCIO Booking #: 436932 Release Date: 12-10-2021 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 6:25 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DL X 3

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 74 IN A 65 MPH

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 78 MPH IN A 65 MPH

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 6 $7362.00 LAMBERT, CAMERON Booking #: 436931 Release Date: 12-09-2021 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 6:18 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 FULTON, MASON Booking #: 436930 Release Date: 12-09-2021 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 5:35 pm Charges: MISC NO DRIVERS LICENSE $464.00 MENDOZA, SAMMY Booking #: 436929 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 4:38 pm Charges: 35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond HOWE, STEPHANIE Booking #: 436928 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 4:06 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 MARTINEZ, RAUL Booking #: 436927 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 1:01 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond WILLIAMS, DIALLO Booking #: 436926 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 12:52 pm Charges: 13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond HERNANDEZ, JOSILYN Booking #: 436925 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 11:38 am Charges: 13990082 *COMM* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE No Bond FACUNDO, RAUL Booking #: 436924 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 11:14 am Charges: 35620008 *MTR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond ROBISON, SASHA Booking #: 436923 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 10:42 am Charges: 35990016 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond ZUBIA, CATRINA Booking #: 436922 Booking Date: 12-09-2021 – 8:59 am Charges: 22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

23990008 *MTR* THEFT OF FIREARM $65000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597