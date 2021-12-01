Jail logs: December 1, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1
  • Agg Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 2
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Gob*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Misc Cpf X 3: 1
  • Misc Cpf X 6: 1
  • Misc Cpf X3: 1
  • Misc Fail to Display Driver License: 1
  • Misc Fta: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Misc Speeding 15-24 Mph over Posted Speed Zone: 1
  • Misc Vpta X 2: 1
  • Mtr* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 3
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1
  • Unauth Use of Vehicle: 1

GREER, THOMAS
Booking #:
436777
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 5:08 am
Charges:
35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4GMISC CPF X 6
No Bond
NAVARETTE, JAVIER
Booking #:
436776
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 4:10 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X3
$1662.00
RODRIGUEZ, ULYSSES
Booking #:
436775
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 3:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
WATSON, JASON
Booking #:
436774
Booking Date:
12-01-2021 – 3:48 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
TALAMANTEZ, XZAVIER
Booking #:
436773
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$974.00
ACOSTA, RAYMOND
Booking #:
436772
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
TRINIDAD-ORTIZ, SUELIAN
Booking #:
436771
Release Date:
11-30-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
COZART, GRAYCE
Booking #:
436770
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FULFS, CHAD
Booking #:
436769
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 1:43 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3MISC FTA
$502.00
HOYT, CLIFTON
Booking #:
436768
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 1:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1662.00
BARRERA, DEBORAH
Booking #:
436767
Release Date:
11-30-2021 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 11:54 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
CONN, AARON
Booking #:
436766
Release Date:
11-30-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 10:29 am
Charges:
MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSEMISC SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONEMISC VPTA X 2
$2502.00
ESQUIVEL, DYLAN
Booking #:
436765
Release Date:
11-30-2021 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 10:06 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$500.00
GARCIA, CALIXTO
Booking #:
436764
Booking Date:
11-30-2021 – 9:00 am
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
