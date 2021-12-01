Jail logs: December 1, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1

Agg Sexual Assault Child: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 2

Assault Class C: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Gob*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Misc Cpf X 3: 1

Misc Cpf X 6: 1

Misc Cpf X3: 1

Misc Fail to Display Driver License: 1

Misc Fta: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Misc Speeding 15-24 Mph over Posted Speed Zone: 1

Misc Vpta X 2: 1

Mtr* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 3

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 1

Unauth Use of Vehicle: 1

GREER, THOMAS Booking #: 436777 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 5:08 am Charges: 35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 6 No Bond NAVARETTE, JAVIER Booking #: 436776 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 4:10 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X3 $1662.00 RODRIGUEZ, ULYSSES Booking #: 436775 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 3:59 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2000.00 WATSON, JASON Booking #: 436774 Booking Date: 12-01-2021 – 3:48 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond TALAMANTEZ, XZAVIER Booking #: 436773 Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 10:48 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $974.00 ACOSTA, RAYMOND Booking #: 436772 Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 8:45 pm Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond TRINIDAD-ORTIZ, SUELIAN Booking #: 436771 Release Date: 11-30-2021 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 6:40 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond COZART, GRAYCE Booking #: 436770 Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 5:52 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond FULFS, CHAD Booking #: 436769 Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 1:43 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA $502.00 HOYT, CLIFTON Booking #: 436768 Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 1:13 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1662.00 BARRERA, DEBORAH Booking #: 436767 Release Date: 11-30-2021 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 11:54 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond CONN, AARON Booking #: 436766 Release Date: 11-30-2021 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 10:29 am Charges: MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

MISC SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

MISC VPTA X 2 $2502.00 ESQUIVEL, DYLAN Booking #: 436765 Release Date: 11-30-2021 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 10:06 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $500.00 GARCIA, CALIXTO Booking #: 436764 Booking Date: 11-30-2021 – 9:00 am Charges: 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

