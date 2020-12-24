Jail Logs: Christmas Eve 2020 — Murder, Intoxication Manslaughter among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Wendy McCluskey booked into Tom Green County Jail for murder charges, bond set at $500K

Wanted Poster issued December 2, 2020 for McCluskey by the San Angelo Police department. (via Facebook)

McCluskey was booked into the Tom Green County jail on December 23, 2020 after being apprehended in Odessa, Texas, earlier this month. McCluskey is a person of interest in the murder of Juan Quintana in San Angelo. Bail has been set at a half million dollars.

On December 15, 2020 San Angelo Police Department Detectives working with the Texas Rangers, members of the USMS Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and officers with the Odessa Police Department CID/SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence in Odessa Texas. Investigators had probable cause that Wendy McCluskey, who was wanted for Tampering with Evidence out of Howard County, was inside this location.

McCluskey was a person of interest in the murder of Juan Quintana in San Angelo on October 24, 2020. McCluskey was located and arrested during the search warrant along with items of evidentiary value.

On Thursday, December 18, 2020, Detectives obtained a warrant for Wendy McCluskey for Murder and the warrant was added to her charges in Ector County. This investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when they become available.

Joshua Corfield (TGC Jail)

Joshua Corfield taken into custody for Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle

(From a Texas DPS report on the incident) On December 14, 2020, Brett Mohler was killed and Joshua Corfield and Gregory Hohensee were injured after a crash involving a farm tractor.

Texas DPS authorities said that the crash happened in the afternoon along Highway 67.

The report explains that 38-year-old Joshua Joseph Corfield and 37-year-old Brett Mohler were in a Dodge Ram pickup traveling southbound on the highway. The pickup crashed into the back of the farm tractor Hohensee was driving that was also southbound.

As a result of the collision, truck passenger Mohler succumbed to fatal injuries. Corfield and the tractor driver, 56-year-old Gregory Irvin Honensee, went to area hospitals. Corfield suffered incapacitating injuries, Honensee was reported to have non-incapacitating injuries.

No bond had been set at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault – Family Violence – 1

Burglary – Habitation – 1

Driving While Intoxicated – 3

Driving with License Invalid – 4

DWI W/Open Container – 1

Failure to Yield Right of Way-Emergency Vehicle – 1

Fraud-Use/Possession of Identifying Items Number of items 5<10 – 1

ICE Hold – 1

Intoxication Manslaughter W/Vehicle – 1

Misc – 3

Murder – 1

No Driver’s License – 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility – 1

Parole Violation – 1

Possession – 6

Speeding – 1

Theft – 1

Violation – Promise to Appear – 5

Wrong Plate on Vehicle – 1

