Jail logs: August 6, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 2
- Theft of Property: 2
- Theft Class C: 1
- Burglary of a Building: 1
- Misapplication of Fiduciary Property: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Theft of Mail: 1
- Possession: 9
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 2
- Failure to Display Driver License: 1
- No DL: 1
- Unattended Vehicle: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
STEELER, JESSICA
Booking #:
434886
Booking Date:
08-06-2021 – 4:21 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
AVALOS, ADREAN
Booking #:
434885
Booking Date:
08-06-2021 – 4:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FTSLI – UNATTENDED VEHICLE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
$2242.00
DONALDSON, BRYAN
Booking #:
434884
Booking Date:
08-06-2021 – 2:55 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
COATS, HOLLY
Booking #:
434883
Booking Date:
08-06-2021 – 2:36 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$2020.00
HUFF, NATHAN
Booking #:
434882
Booking Date:
08-06-2021 – 12:17 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X5
No Bond
MATZEK, JEREMY
Booking #:
434881
Booking Date:
08-05-2021 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
13990075 MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
POOLE, TAMMY
Booking #:
434880
Release Date:
08-05-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-05-2021 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
CARRILLO, BIANCA
Booking #:
434879
Booking Date:
08-05-2021 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
GUERRA, JOSE
Booking #:
434878
Booking Date:
08-05-2021 – 7:05 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$444.00
ROEHR, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434877
Booking Date:
08-05-2021 – 6:03 pm
Charges:
22990001 COMMBURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23990196 COMMTHEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990014 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MUNOZ, RODOLFO
Booking #:
434876
Release Date:
08-05-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-05-2021 – 4:25 pm
Charges:
13150005 MTRAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
NEWMAN, LACI
Booking #:
434875
Release Date:
08-05-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-05-2021 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$5001.00
LITTLE, DONALD
Booking #:
434874
Booking Date:
08-05-2021 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
26990032 MISAPP FIDUC/FINAN PROP >=$30K<$150K
$75000.00
VALDESPINO-ALMARAZ, MARIA
Booking #:
434873
Booking Date:
08-05-2021 – 1:47 pm
Charges:
23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES
57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$5000.00
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
434872
Booking Date:
08-05-2021 – 1:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MATHIS, LEANDRE
Booking #:
434871
Release Date:
08-05-2021 – 8:58 am
Booking Date:
08-05-2021 – 6:18 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE RESISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC VPTA X2
$2262.00
