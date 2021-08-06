Jail logs: August 6, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 2

Theft of Property: 2

Theft Class C: 1

Burglary of a Building: 1

Misapplication of Fiduciary Property: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Theft of Mail: 1

Possession: 9

Criminal Trespass: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Expired Vehicle Registration: 2

Failure to Display Driver License: 1

No DL: 1

Unattended Vehicle: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Misc VPTA: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

STEELER, JESSICA

Booking #:

434886

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 4:21 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

AVALOS, ADREAN

Booking #:

434885

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 4:01 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 FTSLI – UNATTENDED VEHICLE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

$2242.00

DONALDSON, BRYAN

Booking #:

434884

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 2:55 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1662.00

COATS, HOLLY

Booking #:

434883

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 2:36 am

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

$2020.00

HUFF, NATHAN

Booking #:

434882

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 12:17 am

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC CPF X5

No Bond

MATZEK, JEREMY

Booking #:

434881

Booking Date:

08-05-2021 – 11:19 pm

Charges:

13990075 MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

POOLE, TAMMY

Booking #:

434880

Release Date:

08-05-2021 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-05-2021 – 8:43 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

CARRILLO, BIANCA

Booking #:

434879

Booking Date:

08-05-2021 – 7:21 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

GUERRA, JOSE

Booking #:

434878

Booking Date:

08-05-2021 – 7:05 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$444.00

ROEHR, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434877

Booking Date:

08-05-2021 – 6:03 pm

Charges:

22990001 COMMBURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

23990196 COMMTHEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990014 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MUNOZ, RODOLFO

Booking #:

434876

Release Date:

08-05-2021 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-05-2021 – 4:25 pm

Charges:

13150005 MTRAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

NEWMAN, LACI

Booking #:

434875

Release Date:

08-05-2021 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-05-2021 – 3:53 pm

Charges:

35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$5001.00

LITTLE, DONALD

Booking #:

434874

Booking Date:

08-05-2021 – 2:27 pm

Charges:

26990032 MISAPP FIDUC/FINAN PROP >=$30K<$150K

$75000.00

VALDESPINO-ALMARAZ, MARIA

Booking #:

434873

Booking Date:

08-05-2021 – 1:47 pm

Charges:

23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES

57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$5000.00

RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT

Booking #:

434872

Booking Date:

08-05-2021 – 1:34 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

MATHIS, LEANDRE

Booking #:

434871

Release Date:

08-05-2021 – 8:58 am

Booking Date:

08-05-2021 – 6:18 am

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE RESISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA X2

$2262.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597