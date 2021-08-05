Jail logs: August 5, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent/Bodily Injury: 1
- Evading Arrest/Detention: 1
- Possession: 2
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
SANCHEZ, ARRISSA
Booking #:
434870
Booking Date:
08-05-2021 – 2:11 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CLARK, SHANNON
Booking #:
434869
Booking Date:
08-04-2021 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
ARREOSOLA, SANDRA
Booking #:
434868
Booking Date:
08-04-2021 – 6:55 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RAMOS, JORGE
Booking #:
434867
Booking Date:
08-04-2021 – 6:41 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CHANDLER, BLAIR
Booking #:
434866
Booking Date:
08-04-2021 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
LARRALDE, JERAMY
Booking #:
434865
Booking Date:
08-04-2021 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
13990043 GJI INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
WILSON, LESTER
Booking #:
434864
Booking Date:
08-04-2021 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
52120009 COMMUNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
DOTY, JEFFERY
Booking #:
434863
Booking Date:
08-04-2021 – 2:53 pm
Charges:
35990016 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
GALINDO, JULIO
Booking #:
434862
Booking Date:
08-04-2021 – 1:32 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597