Jail logs: August 5, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent/Bodily Injury: 1

Evading Arrest/Detention: 1

Possession: 2

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

SANCHEZ, ARRISSA

Booking #:

434870

Booking Date:

08-05-2021 – 2:11 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

CLARK, SHANNON

Booking #:

434869

Booking Date:

08-04-2021 – 11:49 pm

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$500.00

ARREOSOLA, SANDRA

Booking #:

434868

Booking Date:

08-04-2021 – 6:55 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

RAMOS, JORGE

Booking #:

434867

Booking Date:

08-04-2021 – 6:41 pm

Charges:

35990014 J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

CHANDLER, BLAIR

Booking #:

434866

Booking Date:

08-04-2021 – 6:30 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

LARRALDE, JERAMY

Booking #:

434865

Booking Date:

08-04-2021 – 5:35 pm

Charges:

13990043 GJI INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

WILSON, LESTER

Booking #:

434864

Booking Date:

08-04-2021 – 4:50 pm

Charges:

52120009 COMMUNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

DOTY, JEFFERY

Booking #:

434863

Booking Date:

08-04-2021 – 2:53 pm

Charges:

35990016 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

GALINDO, JULIO

Booking #:

434862

Booking Date:

08-04-2021 – 1:32 pm

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

