Jail logs: August 4, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Driving while Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Public Intoxication: 4

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Possession: 3

Criminal Mischief: 1

Evading Arrest/Detention: 2

Bail Jumping Failure to Appear Felony: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Changing Lanes not Safely: 1

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Misc VPTA: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

GUTIERREZ, ARIAN

Booking #:

434861

Booking Date:

08-04-2021 – 2:19 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

CHAPOY, BRANDON

Booking #:

434860

Booking Date:

08-04-2021 – 1:42 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$962.00

HUTSON, HARRISON

Booking #:

434859

Booking Date:

08-04-2021 – 12:18 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

CANO, TAMMY

Booking #:

434858

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 11:42 pm

Charges:

35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

No Bond

STONE, DOMINIE

Booking #:

434857

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 10:33 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

WISEMAN, DAVID

Booking #:

434856

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 10:28 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

GUZMAN, DONAVAN

Booking #:

434855

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 9:24 pm

Charges:

29990043 GOBCRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

48010017 GOBEVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFELY

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC VPTA x 2

$3026.00

PEREZ, JOHN

Booking #:

434854

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 6:53 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

GARCIA, STEPHANIE

Booking #:

434853

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 5:10 pm

Charges:

50150004 GJI BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

BOXELL, BEAU

Booking #:

434852

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 4:35 pm

Charges:

22990002 GJIBURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

23990008 GJITHEFT OF FIREARM

$50000.00

YURATOVAC, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

434851

Release Date:

08-03-2021 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 2:15 pm

Charges:

13990031 COMM ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

GUTIERREZ, SARAH

Booking #:

434849

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 10:56 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

NUNEZ, JANESSA

Booking #:

434850

Release Date:

08-03-2021 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 10:50 am

Charges:

13990031 GOBASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

Reyes, Joe

Booking #:

434848

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 9:31 am

Charges:

35990014 J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SMITH, TROY

Booking #:

434844

Release Date:

08-03-2021 – 3:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 7:03 am

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

$45000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597