Jail logs: August 4, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Possession: 3
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Evading Arrest/Detention: 2
- Bail Jumping Failure to Appear Felony: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Changing Lanes not Safely: 1
- Driving While License Invalid: 1
- Misc VPTA: 1
GUTIERREZ, ARIAN
Booking #:
434861
Booking Date:
08-04-2021 – 2:19 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CHAPOY, BRANDON
Booking #:
434860
Booking Date:
08-04-2021 – 1:42 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
HUTSON, HARRISON
Booking #:
434859
Booking Date:
08-04-2021 – 12:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CANO, TAMMY
Booking #:
434858
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
No Bond
STONE, DOMINIE
Booking #:
434857
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WISEMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
434856
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 10:28 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GUZMAN, DONAVAN
Booking #:
434855
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
29990043 GOBCRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
48010017 GOBEVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFELY
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC VPTA x 2
$3026.00
PEREZ, JOHN
Booking #:
434854
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GARCIA, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
434853
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
50150004 GJI BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
BOXELL, BEAU
Booking #:
434852
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
22990002 GJIBURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
23990008 GJITHEFT OF FIREARM
$50000.00
YURATOVAC, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
434851
Release Date:
08-03-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
13990031 COMM ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, SARAH
Booking #:
434849
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 10:56 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
NUNEZ, JANESSA
Booking #:
434850
Release Date:
08-03-2021 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 10:50 am
Charges:
13990031 GOBASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Reyes, Joe
Booking #:
434848
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 9:31 am
Charges:
35990014 J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SMITH, TROY
Booking #:
434844
Release Date:
08-03-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 7:03 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
$45000.00
