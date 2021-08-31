Jail logs: August 31, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Possession: 4
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Assault Against Public Servant: 1
- Assault of a Peace Officer or Judge: 1
- Assault Class C: 1
- Fraud Use/Possession Identifying Info: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1
- Disorderly Conduct (Fighting): 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Parole Violation: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
RIVERA, REYNALDO
Booking #:
435313
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 3:36 am
Charges:
57070020 *RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
POLK, LYDIA
Booking #:
435312
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 1:14 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GOMEZ, LISA Booking #:435311Booking Date:08-31-2021 – 12:56 amCharges:13150011 AGG ASSAULT
GOMEZ, LISA
Booking #:
435311
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 12:56 am
Charges:
13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010013 EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
BARRAGAN, LUCIO
Booking #:
435310
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 12:50 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$444.00
REVELL, JACOB
Booking #:
435309
Booking Date:
08-31-2021 – 12:23 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
Stowers, George
Booking #:
435307
Booking Date:
08-30-2021 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMMDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
435306
Release Date:
08-31-2021 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
08-30-2021 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
42016 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (FIGHTING)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730710J4, 0832120J4, 1832866J4, 1832867J4, 1730711J4, 1832868J4
$987.50
SPATH, STEVEN
Booking #:
435308
Booking Date:
08-30-2021 – 8:10 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
Ponce, Cheyenne
Booking #:
435305
Booking Date:
08-30-2021 – 3:14 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ROCK, NANCY
Booking #:
435304
Release Date:
08-30-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-30-2021 – 2:46 pm
Charges:
35620008 J/NPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
SKEEN, STEVEN
Booking #:
435303
Booking Date:
08-30-2021 – 1:07 pm
Charges:
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$500.00
WATKINS, TYRONE
Booking #:
435302
Booking Date:
08-30-2021 – 11:44 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
NANNY, JEFF
Booking #:
435301
Release Date:
08-30-2021 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-30-2021 – 11:04 am
Charges:
35990023 COMMPOSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990133 COMMPOSS DANGEROUS DRUG
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597