Jail logs: August 31, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Possession: 4

Criminal Trespass: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Assault Against Public Servant: 1

Assault of a Peace Officer or Judge: 1

Assault Class C: 1

Fraud Use/Possession Identifying Info: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent to Give False Info: 1

Disorderly Conduct (Fighting): 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Parole Violation: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Misc CPF: 2

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

RIVERA, REYNALDO

Booking #:

435313

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 3:36 am

Charges:

57070020 *RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

POLK, LYDIA

Booking #:

435312

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 1:14 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

GOMEZ, LISA Booking #:435311Booking Date:08-31-2021 – 12:56 amCharges:13150011 AGG ASSAULT

GOMEZ, LISA

Booking #:

435311

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 12:56 am

Charges:

13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010013 EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BARRAGAN, LUCIO

Booking #:

435310

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 12:50 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

$444.00

REVELL, JACOB

Booking #:

435309

Booking Date:

08-31-2021 – 12:23 am

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

Stowers, George

Booking #:

435307

Booking Date:

08-30-2021 – 9:36 pm

Charges:

54040011 COMMDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

435306

Release Date:

08-31-2021 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

08-30-2021 – 8:49 pm

Charges:

42016 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (FIGHTING)

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730710J4, 0832120J4, 1832866J4, 1832867J4, 1730711J4, 1832868J4

$987.50

SPATH, STEVEN

Booking #:

435308

Booking Date:

08-30-2021 – 8:10 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

Ponce, Cheyenne

Booking #:

435305

Booking Date:

08-30-2021 – 3:14 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

ROCK, NANCY

Booking #:

435304

Release Date:

08-30-2021 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-30-2021 – 2:46 pm

Charges:

35620008 J/NPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

SKEEN, STEVEN

Booking #:

435303

Booking Date:

08-30-2021 – 1:07 pm

Charges:

13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

$500.00

WATKINS, TYRONE

Booking #:

435302

Booking Date:

08-30-2021 – 11:44 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X6

No Bond

NANNY, JEFF

Booking #:

435301

Release Date:

08-30-2021 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-30-2021 – 11:04 am

Charges:

35990023 COMMPOSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990133 COMMPOSS DANGEROUS DRUG

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597