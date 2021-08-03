Jail logs: August 3, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Possession: 9
- MIP – Alcohol: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 2
- No Headlights: 1
- CPF: 2
- Driving while License Invalid: 1
- No Liability Insurance: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- Driving while Intoxicated
- Theft Prop: 2
- Theft from Person: 1
- Misc FTA: 1
- Misc Walking with Traffic: 1
- Indecency with a Child Exposes: 1
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
STEVENS, CURTIS
Booking #:
434847
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 4:43 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$500.00
CRUZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
434846
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 4:34 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
41999999 MIP-ALCOHOL
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$942.00
ELLIOT, JOSHUA
Booking #:
434843
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 3:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 NO HEADLIGHTS
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2852.00
ROMERO, BOBBY
Booking #:
434842
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 1:52 am
Charges:
54999999 CPF x 1
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO LIABIBILITY INSURANCE
$710.00
LOHSE, COLBY
Booking #:
434841
Booking Date:
08-03-2021 – 1:43 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
WISEMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
434840
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ARREOSOLA, SANDRA
Booking #:
434839
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
STRICKLAND, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
434838
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
WATSON, KAYLA
Booking #:
434837
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 5:26 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
MEEK, KOLLIN
Booking #:
434836
Release Date:
08-02-2021 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
23990194 MTR THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
MERWIN, NICK
Booking #:
434835
Release Date:
08-02-2021 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 4:59 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GONZALES, ERIC
Booking #:
434834
Release Date:
08-02-2021 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
MOLINA, BRIANNA
Booking #:
434833
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 4:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BROWN, MIAESHA
Booking #:
434832
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
23990132 THEFT FROM PERSON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking #:
434831
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X2
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$1868.00
LEDESMA, JORDY
Booking #:
434830
Release Date:
08-02-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 2:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
VERDUGO, JUAN
Booking #:
434829
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 2:09 pm
Charges:
36990013 COMMINDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
No Bond
BLAKENEY, LEI
Booking #:
434828
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CARRASCO, DESTINEY
Booking #:
434827
Release Date:
08-02-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
BOLWERK, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
434825
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 11:07 am
Charges:
35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HENNIGAN, LARRY
Booking #:
434826
Release Date:
08-02-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 11:06 am
Charges:
54040009 COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
CONYERS, JERONE
Booking #:
434824
Release Date:
08-02-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-02-2021 – 10:42 am
Charges:
52030027 VPTAUNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
