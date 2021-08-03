Jail logs: August 3, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2

Criminal Mischief: 1

Possession: 9

MIP – Alcohol: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 2

No Headlights: 1

CPF: 2

Driving while License Invalid: 1

No Liability Insurance: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Criminal Trespass: 2

Driving while Intoxicated

Theft Prop: 2

Theft from Person: 1

Misc FTA: 1

Misc Walking with Traffic: 1

Indecency with a Child Exposes: 1

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

STEVENS, CURTIS

Booking #:

434847

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 4:43 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

$500.00

CRUZ, JOSEPH

Booking #:

434846

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 4:34 am

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

41999999 MIP-ALCOHOL

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$942.00

ELLIOT, JOSHUA

Booking #:

434843

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 3:23 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 NO HEADLIGHTS

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$2852.00

ROMERO, BOBBY

Booking #:

434842

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 1:52 am

Charges:

54999999 CPF x 1

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO LIABIBILITY INSURANCE

$710.00

LOHSE, COLBY

Booking #:

434841

Booking Date:

08-03-2021 – 1:43 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

WISEMAN, DAVID

Booking #:

434840

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 10:42 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

ARREOSOLA, SANDRA

Booking #:

434839

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 8:42 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

STRICKLAND, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

434838

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 6:22 pm

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

$1000.00

WATSON, KAYLA

Booking #:

434837

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 5:26 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

MEEK, KOLLIN

Booking #:

434836

Release Date:

08-02-2021 – 6:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 5:04 pm

Charges:

23990194 MTR THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

No Bond

MERWIN, NICK

Booking #:

434835

Release Date:

08-02-2021 – 6:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 4:59 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

GONZALES, ERIC

Booking #:

434834

Release Date:

08-02-2021 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 4:50 pm

Charges:

54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

MOLINA, BRIANNA

Booking #:

434833

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 4:10 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

BROWN, MIAESHA

Booking #:

434832

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 3:52 pm

Charges:

23990132 THEFT FROM PERSON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

MCALLISTER, TROY

Booking #:

434831

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 2:27 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X2

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$1868.00

LEDESMA, JORDY

Booking #:

434830

Release Date:

08-02-2021 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 2:26 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

VERDUGO, JUAN

Booking #:

434829

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 2:09 pm

Charges:

36990013 COMMINDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES

No Bond

BLAKENEY, LEI

Booking #:

434828

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 12:23 pm

Charges:

35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

CARRASCO, DESTINEY

Booking #:

434827

Release Date:

08-02-2021 – 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 12:23 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

BOLWERK, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

434825

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 11:07 am

Charges:

35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

HENNIGAN, LARRY

Booking #:

434826

Release Date:

08-02-2021 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 11:06 am

Charges:

54040009 COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

CONYERS, JERONE

Booking #:

434824

Release Date:

08-02-2021 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 10:42 am

Charges:

52030027 VPTAUNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

