Jail logs: August 27, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Burglary of a Building: 2

Theft Class C: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Criminal Mischief: 2

Possession: 9

Public Intoxication: 1

Restriction Code Violation No License Driver 21 Yr Old in Front: 1

Wrong Way on One-way Roadway: 1

Open Alchol Container in Vehicle: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 2

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

DWLI: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Misc FTA: 1

Misc VPTA: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

RUSCHENBERG, NOLAN

Booking #:

435241

Booking Date:

08-27-2021 – 3:38 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

RAMIREZ, AUSTIN

Booking #:

435240

Booking Date:

08-27-2021 – 1:31 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

MARTINEZ, CANDICE

Booking #:

435239

Booking Date:

08-27-2021 – 12:55 am

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1122.00

HARRIS, BLAYNE

Booking #:

435238

Release Date:

08-27-2021 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-27-2021 – 12:23 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

TORRES, LEONEL

Booking #:

435237

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 9:38 pm

Charges:

29990042 RPRCRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

521.222 GOBRESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT

54040009 RPRDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

ALC8 GOBWRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY ROADWAY

MIP GOBMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

OPEN GOBOPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE

PARA GOBPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

No Bond

BONNER, THOMAS

Booking #:

435236

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 9:27 pm

Charges:

54999999 10% OR OVER 39 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE

54999999 DWLI X2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FTAX4

MISC VPTAX2

$6484.40

KENNEDY, GEORGE

Booking #:

435235

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 9:08 pm

Charges:

35990014 J/NISIPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 5

No Bond

FRAUSTO, COURTNEY

Booking #:

435234

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 6:15 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

WATSON, JASON

Booking #:

435233

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 5:41 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

JOHNSON, MIC’HEAL

Booking #:

435232

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 3:59 pm

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

$500.00

WEATHERLY, DAQUAN

Booking #:

435231

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 3:41 pm

Charges:

35620018 POSS MARJ 4OZ<5LB DFZ IAT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1000.00

WILLIAMS, LAVOR

Booking #:

435230

Release Date:

08-26-2021 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 1:57 pm

Charges:

54990067 GOB DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$5000.00

Hord, Charity

Booking #:

435229

Release Date:

08-26-2021 – 7:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 1:32 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

GONZALES, PATRICIA

Booking #:

435228

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 12:47 pm

Charges:

13990031 MOASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

FROST, SKYLER

Booking #:

435227

Release Date:

08-26-2021 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 11:34 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

LOPEZ, ABRAHAM

Booking #:

435226

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 9:44 am

Charges:

22990001 CPFBURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

$444.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597