Jail logs: August 27, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Burglary of a Building: 2
- Theft Class C: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Criminal Mischief: 2
- Possession: 9
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Restriction Code Violation No License Driver 21 Yr Old in Front: 1
- Wrong Way on One-way Roadway: 1
- Open Alchol Container in Vehicle: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 2
- Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- DWLI: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Misc FTA: 1
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
RUSCHENBERG, NOLAN
Booking #:
435241
Booking Date:
08-27-2021 – 3:38 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
RAMIREZ, AUSTIN
Booking #:
435240
Booking Date:
08-27-2021 – 1:31 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
MARTINEZ, CANDICE
Booking #:
435239
Booking Date:
08-27-2021 – 12:55 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1122.00
HARRIS, BLAYNE
Booking #:
435238
Release Date:
08-27-2021 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
08-27-2021 – 12:23 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
TORRES, LEONEL
Booking #:
435237
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
29990042 RPRCRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
521.222 GOBRESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT
54040009 RPRDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
ALC8 GOBWRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY ROADWAY
MIP GOBMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
OPEN GOBOPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
PARA GOBPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
No Bond
BONNER, THOMAS
Booking #:
435236
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 9:27 pm
Charges:
54999999 10% OR OVER 39 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
54999999 DWLI X2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTAX4
MISC VPTAX2
$6484.40
KENNEDY, GEORGE
Booking #:
435235
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/NISIPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 5
No Bond
FRAUSTO, COURTNEY
Booking #:
435234
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
WATSON, JASON
Booking #:
435233
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 5:41 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
JOHNSON, MIC’HEAL
Booking #:
435232
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$500.00
WEATHERLY, DAQUAN
Booking #:
435231
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
35620018 POSS MARJ 4OZ<5LB DFZ IAT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
WILLIAMS, LAVOR
Booking #:
435230
Release Date:
08-26-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 1:57 pm
Charges:
54990067 GOB DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$5000.00
Hord, Charity
Booking #:
435229
Release Date:
08-26-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 1:32 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GONZALES, PATRICIA
Booking #:
435228
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 12:47 pm
Charges:
13990031 MOASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
FROST, SKYLER
Booking #:
435227
Release Date:
08-26-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 11:34 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LOPEZ, ABRAHAM
Booking #:
435226
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 9:44 am
Charges:
22990001 CPFBURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$444.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
