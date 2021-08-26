Jail logs: August 26, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault of a Pregnant Person: 1

Continuous Violence Against Family: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2

Driving while Intoxicated: 2

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 3

Theft of Firearm: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Possession: 15

Driving while License Invalid: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Trash on Property: 1

Criminal Trespass: 2

Misc VPTA: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Misc FTA: 1

ARROYO, MARK

Booking #:

435225

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 5:09 am

Charges:

35990015 GJI POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54999999 DRIVIING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTAX2

$3030.00

NOLAND, MICHAEL

Booking #:

435224

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 3:47 am

Charges:

73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY

MISC CPF X 5

$1674.00

AGUIRRE, MATTHEW

Booking #:

435223

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 3:18 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BATTARBEE, BOB

Booking #:

435222

Booking Date:

08-26-2021 – 2:02 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

ORNELAZ, JORDAN

Booking #:

435221

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 11:51 pm

Charges:

23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

No Bond

NANDIN, BRIDGET

Booking #:

435220

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 10:05 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1662.00

SCOTT, FELECIA

Booking #:

435219

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 9:21 pm

Charges:

57070019 RTRCRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

FORESTER, ANDREW

Booking #:

435218

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 8:52 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

73999999 POSSESSION OF TOBACCO <21

$2024.00

BREWSTER, CONNOR

Booking #:

435217

Release Date:

08-26-2021 – 3:58 am

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 8:24 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION-ALCOHOL

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

73999999 POSSESSION OF TOBACCO <21

$2466.00

BROWN, SCOTT

Booking #:

435216

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 7:25 pm

Charges:

13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1162.00

Ledesma, Angel

Booking #:

435215

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 4:16 pm

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

MUNIZ, JESSICA

Booking #:

435214

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 3:38 pm

Charges:

12990002 AGG ROBBERY

$50000.00

TARANGO, SARAY

Booking #:

435213

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 2:33 pm

Charges:

35990016 GOB POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

$1002.00

AGOMA, STEPHANE

Booking #:

435212

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 2:09 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, ANGEL

Booking #:

435211

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 11:43 am

Charges:

35990015 GOB POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

CASTELLANOS-GARZA, ARTURO

Booking #:

435210

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 11:40 am

Charges:

54040009 COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

RAMBY, REBEKAH

Booking #:

435209

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 10:09 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

RHINE, RICKY

Booking #:

435208

Release Date:

08-25-2021 – 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 9:54 am

Charges:

13990078 GJICONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

