Jail logs: August 26, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault of a Pregnant Person: 1
- Continuous Violence Against Family: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2
- Driving while Intoxicated: 2
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 3
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Aggravated Robbery: 1
- Theft of Property: 1
- Possession: 15
- Driving while License Invalid: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Trash on Property: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
- Misc FTA: 1
ARROYO, MARK
Booking #:
435225
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 5:09 am
Charges:
35990015 GJI POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 DRIVIING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTAX2
$3030.00
NOLAND, MICHAEL
Booking #:
435224
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 3:47 am
Charges:
73999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC CPF X 5
$1674.00
AGUIRRE, MATTHEW
Booking #:
435223
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 3:18 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BATTARBEE, BOB
Booking #:
435222
Booking Date:
08-26-2021 – 2:02 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ORNELAZ, JORDAN
Booking #:
435221
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 11:51 pm
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
No Bond
NANDIN, BRIDGET
Booking #:
435220
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1662.00
SCOTT, FELECIA
Booking #:
435219
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
57070019 RTRCRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
FORESTER, ANDREW
Booking #:
435218
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 8:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73999999 POSSESSION OF TOBACCO <21
$2024.00
BREWSTER, CONNOR
Booking #:
435217
Release Date:
08-26-2021 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION-ALCOHOL
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73999999 POSSESSION OF TOBACCO <21
$2466.00
BROWN, SCOTT
Booking #:
435216
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
Ledesma, Angel
Booking #:
435215
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
MUNIZ, JESSICA
Booking #:
435214
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
$50000.00
TARANGO, SARAY
Booking #:
435213
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
35990016 GOB POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
$1002.00
AGOMA, STEPHANE
Booking #:
435212
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 2:09 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ANGEL
Booking #:
435211
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 11:43 am
Charges:
35990015 GOB POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
CASTELLANOS-GARZA, ARTURO
Booking #:
435210
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 11:40 am
Charges:
54040009 COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
RAMBY, REBEKAH
Booking #:
435209
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 10:09 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
RHINE, RICKY
Booking #:
435208
Release Date:
08-25-2021 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 9:54 am
Charges:
13990078 GJICONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
