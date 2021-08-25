Jail logs: August 25, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Causes Bodily Injuty Family Violence: 3
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circ Family Member: 1
- Assault Family Member Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Sex Offender Failure to Register Life/Annually: 1
- Theft of Property: 3
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1
- Possession: 5
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 2
- Evading Arrest Detention: 2
- Expired Driver License/Identification: 1
- No Driver License: 2
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- Wrong Placement/No Registration Sticker: 2
- Failure to Control Speed – Collission w/Person or Vehicle: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 6
- Bench Warrant: 1
- Misc FTA: 2
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
VICTORINO, ROLANDO
Booking #:
435207
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 4:20 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2
54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X5
$7502.00
RUIZ, CARMEN
Booking #:
435206
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 3:10 am
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
SLOAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
435205
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 2:59 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE
MISC FTA X1
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT
$2196.00
NAVARRE, NIKOLAS
Booking #:
435204
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 2:10 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BRICKEN, REBECCA
Booking #:
435203
Booking Date:
08-25-2021 – 1:46 am
Charges:
23990191 RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$2000.00
HARO, ADAM
Booking #:
435202
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
CASTANEDA, ARMANDO
Booking #:
435201
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 11:08 pm
Charges:
13990073 GJI* ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV CONV
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
RIOJAS, ALBERT
Booking #:
435200
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
35990003 BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
LOPEZ, RICARDO
Booking #:
435199
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
$464.00
LOPEZ, BONNIE
Booking #:
435198
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CORREA, JULIO
Booking #:
435197
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 7:32 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$444.00
MEDINA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
435196
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 5:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOB POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
WISEMAN, TREVOR
Booking #:
435195
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FELIX, JOSHUA
Booking #:
435194
Release Date:
08-24-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
DERRICK, WILLIE
Booking #:
435193
Release Date:
08-24-2021 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 12:16 pm
Charges:
54040009 VOPDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
MORENO, AARON
Booking #:
435192
Release Date:
08-24-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 11:29 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PHAM, TOAN
Booking #:
435191
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 10:07 am
Charges:
13990031 VOP ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
57070020 VOP CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
MUNOZ, JESUS
Booking #:
435190
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 9:55 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CUELLAR, MARCOS
Booking #:
435189
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 8:53 am
Charges:
35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
36990007 GJI SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
No Bond
