Jail logs: August 25, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Causes Bodily Injuty Family Violence: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circ Family Member: 1

Assault Family Member Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Sex Offender Failure to Register Life/Annually: 1

Theft of Property: 3

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1

Possession: 5

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 2

Expired Driver License/Identification: 1

No Driver License: 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Wrong Placement/No Registration Sticker: 2

Failure to Control Speed – Collission w/Person or Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespass: 6

Bench Warrant: 1

Misc FTA: 2

Misc VPTA: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

VICTORINO, ROLANDO

Booking #:

435207

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 4:20 am

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2

54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X5

$7502.00

RUIZ, CARMEN

Booking #:

435206

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 3:10 am

Charges:

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

No Bond

SLOAN, MICHAEL

Booking #:

435205

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 2:59 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE

MISC FTA X1

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT

$2196.00

NAVARRE, NIKOLAS

Booking #:

435204

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 2:10 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

BRICKEN, REBECCA

Booking #:

435203

Booking Date:

08-25-2021 – 1:46 am

Charges:

23990191 RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$2000.00

HARO, ADAM

Booking #:

435202

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 11:19 pm

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1500.00

CASTANEDA, ARMANDO

Booking #:

435201

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 11:08 pm

Charges:

13990073 GJI* ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV CONV

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

RIOJAS, ALBERT

Booking #:

435200

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 11:07 pm

Charges:

35990003 BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

LOPEZ, RICARDO

Booking #:

435199

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 10:06 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

$464.00

LOPEZ, BONNIE

Booking #:

435198

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 9:15 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

CORREA, JULIO

Booking #:

435197

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 7:32 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$444.00

MEDINA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

435196

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 5:14 pm

Charges:

35620008 GOB POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

WISEMAN, TREVOR

Booking #:

435195

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 4:37 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

FELIX, JOSHUA

Booking #:

435194

Release Date:

08-24-2021 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 2:15 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$1000.00

DERRICK, WILLIE

Booking #:

435193

Release Date:

08-24-2021 – 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 12:16 pm

Charges:

54040009 VOPDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

MORENO, AARON

Booking #:

435192

Release Date:

08-24-2021 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 11:29 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

PHAM, TOAN

Booking #:

435191

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 10:07 am

Charges:

13990031 VOP ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

57070020 VOP CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

MUNOZ, JESUS

Booking #:

435190

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 9:55 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

CUELLAR, MARCOS

Booking #:

435189

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 8:53 am

Charges:

35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

36990007 GJI SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

No Bond

