Jail logs: August 24, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Disorderly Conduct – Fighting: 2
- Misc CPF: 4
- Misc FTA: 2
- Misc VPTA: 4
- Possession: 6
- Evading Arrest/Detention: 1
- Disorderly Conduct: 1
- Misc Seat Belt – Children Under 8 YOA: 1
- Wrong Placement or No Registration Sticker: 1
- Misc Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Misc Fail to Control Speed-Collision w/Person or Vehicle: 1
- Misc No License Plate Front/Rear: 1
- Misc Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig At Large: 1
- Misc Failure to Vaccinate: 1
- Misc Reckless Driving: 1
- Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Failure to Stop and Leave Information, Parked Vehicle: 1
- Violation of Promise to Appear: 1
- Theft Class C: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Aggravated Robbery: 1
- Burglary of a Building: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Bench Warrant: 1
- Harassment: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
CONEY, KEVANN
Booking #:
435188
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 5:00 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING
MISC CPFX2
$924.00
STRINGFIELD, DERRECK
Booking #:
435187
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 4:45 am
Charges:
35620008 J/M POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPFX1
$1000.00
PENA, FRANSISCO
Booking #:
435186
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 4:31 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT
$1424.00
RAMOS, LOUIS
Booking #:
435185
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 4:28 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 4
$2998.60
Delarosa, Gregory
Booking #:
435184
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 4:26 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING
$924.00
TANGUMA, LEIGHA
Booking #:
435183
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 3:08 am
Charges:
MISC SEAT BELT- CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA
MISC VPTA X1
$1376.00
CLARY, WESLEY
Booking #:
435182
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 2:54 am
Charges:
54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC CPF X16
MISC VPTA X1
$1040.00
BRADLEY, JOSEPH
Booking #:
435181
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 2:43 am
Charges:
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE
MISC VPTA X2
$2318.00
GALARZA, JAUN
Booking #:
435180
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 1:24 am
Charges:
MISC NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
MISC VPTA X1
$1070.00
WICK, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
435179
Booking Date:
08-24-2021 – 12:29 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X2
MISC DOG, FERRET OR POT BELLIED PIG AT LARGE
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE
MISC FTA X4
$4716.00
RUBIO, REYNALDO
Booking #:
435178
Booking Date:
08-23-2021 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
HOWE, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
435173
Booking Date:
08-23-2021 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
STAKES, ISAIAH
Booking #:
435177
Booking Date:
08-23-2021 – 5:51 pm
Charges:
54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE
57070010 GOBCRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION, PARKED VEHICLE
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
$1376.00
ROMAN, MARIA
Booking #:
435176
Release Date:
08-23-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-23-2021 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$444.00
AMARO, RUBEN
Booking #:
435174
Booking Date:
08-23-2021 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TAYLOR, JARRETT
Booking #:
435175
Release Date:
08-23-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-23-2021 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
LUCERO, ZACHERY
Booking #:
435172
Booking Date:
08-23-2021 – 1:08 pm
Charges:
12990002 GJIAGG ROBBERY
22990001 GJIBURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
24110003 GJIUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
GARCIA, ANNA
Booking #:
435171
Release Date:
08-23-2021 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
08-23-2021 – 9:45 am
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597