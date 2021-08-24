Jail logs: August 24, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Public Intoxication: 4

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting: 2

Misc CPF: 4

Misc FTA: 2

Misc VPTA: 4

Possession: 6

Evading Arrest/Detention: 1

Disorderly Conduct: 1

Misc Seat Belt – Children Under 8 YOA: 1

Wrong Placement or No Registration Sticker: 1

Misc Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Misc Fail to Control Speed-Collision w/Person or Vehicle: 1

Misc No License Plate Front/Rear: 1

Misc Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig At Large: 1

Misc Failure to Vaccinate: 1

Misc Reckless Driving: 1

Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Failure to Stop and Leave Information, Parked Vehicle: 1

Violation of Promise to Appear: 1

Theft Class C: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Burglary of a Building: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Bench Warrant: 1

Harassment: 1

CONEY, KEVANN

Booking #:

435188

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 5:00 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING

MISC CPFX2

$924.00

STRINGFIELD, DERRECK

Booking #:

435187

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 4:45 am

Charges:

35620008 J/M POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPFX1

$1000.00

PENA, FRANSISCO

Booking #:

435186

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 4:31 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT

$1424.00

RAMOS, LOUIS

Booking #:

435185

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 4:28 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 4

$2998.60

Delarosa, Gregory

Booking #:

435184

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 4:26 am

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING

$924.00

TANGUMA, LEIGHA

Booking #:

435183

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 3:08 am

Charges:

MISC SEAT BELT- CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA

MISC VPTA X1

$1376.00

CLARY, WESLEY

Booking #:

435182

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 2:54 am

Charges:

54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER

MISC CPF X16

MISC VPTA X1

$1040.00

BRADLEY, JOSEPH

Booking #:

435181

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 2:43 am

Charges:

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE

MISC VPTA X2

$2318.00

GALARZA, JAUN

Booking #:

435180

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 1:24 am

Charges:

MISC NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR

MISC VPTA X1

$1070.00

WICK, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

435179

Booking Date:

08-24-2021 – 12:29 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X2

MISC DOG, FERRET OR POT BELLIED PIG AT LARGE

MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE

MISC FTA X4

$4716.00

RUBIO, REYNALDO

Booking #:

435178

Booking Date:

08-23-2021 – 7:42 pm

Charges:

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

$500.00

HOWE, STEPHANIE

Booking #:

435173

Booking Date:

08-23-2021 – 6:21 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

STAKES, ISAIAH

Booking #:

435177

Booking Date:

08-23-2021 – 5:51 pm

Charges:

54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE

57070010 GOBCRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION, PARKED VEHICLE

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR

$1376.00

ROMAN, MARIA

Booking #:

435176

Release Date:

08-23-2021 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-23-2021 – 5:38 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

$444.00

AMARO, RUBEN

Booking #:

435174

Booking Date:

08-23-2021 – 4:35 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

TAYLOR, JARRETT

Booking #:

435175

Release Date:

08-23-2021 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-23-2021 – 4:07 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

LUCERO, ZACHERY

Booking #:

435172

Booking Date:

08-23-2021 – 1:08 pm

Charges:

12990002 GJIAGG ROBBERY

22990001 GJIBURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

24110003 GJIUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

GARCIA, ANNA

Booking #:

435171

Release Date:

08-23-2021 – 11:28 am

Booking Date:

08-23-2021 – 9:45 am

Charges:

53990004 HARASSMENT

No Bond

