Jail logs: August 21 – August 23, 2021 — Pot-bellied pig at large among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 59 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Justin Delarosa was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Friday, August 20, 2021 on charges of Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large, No/Defective Headlight on Bicycle, and Failure to Appear. His total bond for the three charges was $3,178.

Delarosa was released the same Friday he was booked into jail on personal recognizance bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Possession: 23

Driving while Intoxicated: 11

Racing on Highway: 4

Driving while License Invalid: 4

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 3

Theft, Class C: 3

Burglary of Habitation: 2

No Driver License: 2

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1

Operating Vehicle Without License Plate: 1

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Family Violence: 2

Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1

Assault Class C: 1

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 2

Walking with Traffic: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Disorderly Conduct Discharge/Display of Firearm: 1

Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Dog, Ferret or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft from Person: 1

DWLI: 1

Misc CPF: 10

Misc FTA: 6

Misc VPTA: 3

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

HO, KEYLI

Booking #:

435170

Booking Date:

08-23-2021 – 4:52 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

MCCRAW, CAMERON

Booking #:

435169

Booking Date:

08-23-2021 – 4:32 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

$512.00

VALVERDE, HENRY

Booking #:

435168

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 11:49 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990071 FTAFALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

No Bond

KASNER, KLEYTON

Booking #:

435167

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 11:21 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

MCCLELLAND, DYLAN

Booking #:

435166

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 11:21 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

LUNA, RUDY

Booking #:

435165

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 8:49 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

VESTAL, TRESA

Booking #:

435164

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 8:17 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

$512.00

GARCIA, ROYCE

Booking #:

435163

Release Date:

08-22-2021 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 7:47 pm

Charges:

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

$500.00

MUNOZ, ALICIA

Booking #:

435162

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 6:15 pm

Charges:

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

MUNOZ, ALICIA

Booking #:

435162

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 6:15 pm

Charges:

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION

No Bond

GOODLOE, SAMUEL

Booking #:

435161

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 5:51 pm

Charges:

35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

$1662.00

HILL, NATALEA

Booking #:

435160

Release Date:

08-22-2021 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 5:25 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

YARBROUGH, DAKOTA

Booking #:

435159

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 4:33 pm

Charges:

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

BALDWIN, RAY

Booking #:

435158

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 4:18 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

HALE, KEVIN

Booking #:

435157

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 9:56 am

Charges:

35990014 MTR POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

FELCZAK, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

435156

Release Date:

08-22-2021 – 10:43 am

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 9:36 am

Charges:

35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MARQUES, CHARLES

Booking #:

435149

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 8:37 am

Charges:

13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

No Bond

MENDOZA, ANDREA

Booking #:

435154

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 5:18 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X1

$2273.00

KEIM, BRADLEY

Booking #:

435153

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 3:21 am

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

No Bond

OLIVAS, CHRISTIAN

Booking #:

435152

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 2:18 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

REYES, JAMES

Booking #:

435151

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 2:10 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X2

54999999 NO FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2

MISC CPFX2

MISC FTAX1

MISC VPTAX2

$5914.00

LUNA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

435150

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 1:46 am

Charges:

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

$500.00

LOWRY, MATTHEW

Booking #:

435148

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 12:44 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

ROMERO, SYLVESTRE

Booking #:

435147

Booking Date:

08-22-2021 – 12:00 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

SEALS, BILLY

Booking #:

435143

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 11:45 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX1

No Bond

LEE, TAYLOR

Booking #:

435146

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 11:41 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

JIMENEZ, VIRGILIO

Booking #:

435145

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 11:18 pm

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

$7500.00

SMITH, TERESA

Booking #:

435144

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 11:12 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

No Bond

AVILA, DANIEL

Booking #:

435141

Release Date:

08-22-2021 – 2:43 am

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 11:07 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DWLI

MISC CPFX3

$1450.00

BELTRAN, ROBBIE

Booking #:

435142

Release Date:

08-22-2021 – 3:28 am

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 10:57 pm

Charges:

26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 DRVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 OPERATION OF VEHICLE WITHOUT LICENSE PLATE

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 1

$2762.00

HINOJAS, JULIAN

Booking #:

435140

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 7:54 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

ZUNIGA, LARRY

Booking #:

435139

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 7:36 pm

Charges:

53110003 DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM

No Bond

VAUGHN, JESSE

Booking #:

435138

Release Date:

08-21-2021 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 6:53 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

REEL, ISREAL

Booking #:

435137

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 6:31 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 2

$2548.00

BROWN, JEFFREY

Booking #:

435136

Release Date:

08-21-2021 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 6:24 pm

Charges:

54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

Baca, David

Booking #:

435135

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 4:46 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFx6

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE x2

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESP.

MISC SPEEDIN- 10% OR OVER

MISC VPTA x4

$4776.00

HERBERT, JARVIS

Booking #:

435134

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 1:46 pm

Charges:

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

$500.00

LOVVORN, JULIAN

Booking #:

435133

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 3:25 am

Charges:

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1500.00

SOSA, JULIA

Booking #:

435132

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 2:30 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1662.00

LACY, STEVEN

Booking #:

435131

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 2:26 am

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

WHITLOCK, ROBBIE

Booking #:

435130

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 1:56 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

DE LA ROSA, DANIEL

Booking #:

435129

Release Date:

08-21-2021 – 4:58 am

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 1:52 am

Charges:

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

$500.00

RODRIGUEZ, ALBERTO

Booking #:

435128

Release Date:

08-21-2021 – 4:58 am

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 1:37 am

Charges:

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

$500.00

PEREZ-PAITA, LUIS

Booking #:

435127

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 1:30 am

Charges:

54040009 RPRDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$5000.00

ROBERTSON, ROBERT

Booking #:

435126

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 1:19 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

RICHARDSON, JESSICA

Booking #:

435125

Booking Date:

08-21-2021 – 12:58 am

Charges:

48990009 RPRFAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

ANDROS, CARLOS

Booking #:

435124

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 11:05 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

TREVINO, JACQUELINE

Booking #:

435123

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 10:49 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC FTA x 3

$2050.00

GILL, STERLING

Booking #:

435122

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 9:37 pm

Charges:

13990075 COMMASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

HOOD, SHANNON

Booking #:

435121

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 9:32 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 GOBCS PG 2 < 1G

$1000.00

MARTIN, DALTON

Booking #:

435120

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 9:16 pm

Charges:

54990067 RPRDRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

COGDELL, GARY

Booking #:

435119

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 6:25 pm

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

IBARRA, ESMERALDA

Booking #:

435118

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 5:52 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1

$1764.00

DELAROSA, JUSTIN

Booking #:

435117

Release Date:

08-20-2021 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 5:50 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BIYCYCLE X2

73999999 DOG,FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE X3

MISC FTA X2

$3178.00

SANCHEZ, JULIO

Booking #:

435116

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 3:48 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

TATUM, ANTHONY

Booking #:

435115

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 3:37 pm

Charges:

13990001 GOBASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

35620008 GOBPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990009 GOBFAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

No Bond

WISEMAN, DAVID

Booking #:

435114

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 3:06 pm

Charges:

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

GUERRERO, CECILIA

Booking #:

435113

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 2:04 pm

Charges:

35990008 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G

No Bond

SMITH, MYRTLE

Booking #:

435112

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 12:39 pm

Charges:

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

GARCIA, RUBEN

Booking #:

435111

Release Date:

08-20-2021 – 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 11:10 am

Charges:

23990132 MTRTHEFT FROM PERSON

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597