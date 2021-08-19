Jail logs: August 19, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Injury to a Child/Elderly./Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury: 1
- Indecency with a Child – Exposes: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Assault by Threat – Family Violence: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle: 1
- Evading Arrest/Detention w/Previous Conviction: 1
- Unlawful Carrying a Weapon: 1
- Possession: 6
- Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Misc CPF: 3
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Bench Warrant: 1
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
MCMANUS, JAMES
Booking #:
435098
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 4:04 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX9
No Bond
COFFEE, ANDREW
Booking #:
435097
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 3:37 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
JOHNSON, RONALD
Booking #:
435096
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 2:04 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPFX6
$1000.00
BROWNRIGG, ZACHARY
Booking #:
435095
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 12:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
GASCA, BOBBY
Booking #:
435094
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 12:09 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MELENDEZ, KHAN
Booking #:
435093
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 12:00 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICHLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X3
$432.00
KNIEJSKI, JOHN
Booking #:
435092
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 11:51 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ADAMES, KENDAL
Booking #:
435091
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SANCHEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
435090
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
35990014 BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
MOUW, CAMERON
Booking #:
435089
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT- FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
WISEMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
435088
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 9:50 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$464.00
GARZA, CANDACE
Booking #:
435087
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DURST, ANTHONY
Booking #:
435086
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
LOPEZ-TALLEDO, ROBERTO
Booking #:
435085
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
435084
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MELENDEZ, ALFREDO
Booking #:
435083
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
36140001 INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, PAUL
Booking #:
435081
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
54040010 COMMDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
WILSON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
435082
Release Date:
08-18-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
ANGLEY, BRITTIANY
Booking #:
435080
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 12:14 pm
Charges:
13990043 GJIINJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
MIRELES, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
435079
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 10:10 am
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$500000.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
