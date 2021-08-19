Jail logs: August 19, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Injury to a Child/Elderly./Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury: 1

Indecency with a Child – Exposes: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Assault by Threat – Family Violence: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle: 1

Evading Arrest/Detention w/Previous Conviction: 1

Unlawful Carrying a Weapon: 1

Possession: 6

Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1

Public Intoxication: 3

Misc CPF: 3

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Bench Warrant: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

MCMANUS, JAMES

Booking #:

435098

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 4:04 am

Charges:

MISC CPFX9

No Bond

COFFEE, ANDREW

Booking #:

435097

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 3:37 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

JOHNSON, RONALD

Booking #:

435096

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 2:04 am

Charges:

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPFX6

$1000.00

BROWNRIGG, ZACHARY

Booking #:

435095

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 12:31 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$1000.00

GASCA, BOBBY

Booking #:

435094

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 12:09 am

Charges:

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MELENDEZ, KHAN

Booking #:

435093

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 12:00 am

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICHLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X3

$432.00

KNIEJSKI, JOHN

Booking #:

435092

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 11:51 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

ADAMES, KENDAL

Booking #:

435091

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 11:24 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

SANCHEZ, BRANDON

Booking #:

435090

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 11:04 pm

Charges:

35990014 BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

MOUW, CAMERON

Booking #:

435089

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 10:55 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT- FAMILY VIOLENCE

$512.00

WISEMAN, DAVID

Booking #:

435088

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 9:50 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$464.00

GARZA, CANDACE

Booking #:

435087

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 8:00 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

DURST, ANTHONY

Booking #:

435086

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 7:08 pm

Charges:

35990014 J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

LOPEZ-TALLEDO, ROBERTO

Booking #:

435085

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 6:10 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

435084

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 3:52 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MELENDEZ, ALFREDO

Booking #:

435083

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 2:50 pm

Charges:

36140001 INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, PAUL

Booking #:

435081

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 2:15 pm

Charges:

54040010 COMMDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

WILSON, MICHAEL

Booking #:

435082

Release Date:

08-18-2021 – 4:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 1:38 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

No Bond

ANGLEY, BRITTIANY

Booking #:

435080

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 12:14 pm

Charges:

13990043 GJIINJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

MIRELES, ALEJANDRO

Booking #:

435079

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 10:10 am

Charges:

11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

$500000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597