Jail logs: August 18, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Class C: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breathing/Circulation: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 10
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- Criminal Trespass: 3
- Unlawful use of a Criminal Instrument: 1
- Theft of Property: 3
- Fraud/Destroy/Remove/Conceal Price Tag: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Misc FTA: 3
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Misc US Marshall Hold: 2
PAZ, MELINDA
Booking #:
435078
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 4:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANICAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 GOBCRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA x 1
MISC VPTA X 1
$3896.00
TALDON, KEITH
Booking #:
435077
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 3:47 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
HERNANDEZ, RENE
Booking #:
435076
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 1:01 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
AMARO, ALFREDO
Booking #:
435075
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 12:54 am
Charges:
22060004 UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
26990234 FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$2000.00
MARTINEZ, RYAN
Booking #:
435074
Booking Date:
08-18-2021 – 12:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$2124.00
VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO
Booking #:
435073
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
RIOS, HECTOR
Booking #:
435072
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
BEST, EDWARD
Booking #:
435071
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
CASTANEDA, ALONZO
Booking #:
435070
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
HAIL, TRELBUS
Booking #:
435069
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
GARCIA, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
435066
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
WHITE, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
435067
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
SPENCER, BRYAN
Booking #:
435065
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 1:15 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HIGGINS, HUNTER
Booking #:
435064
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 11:49 am
Charges:
MISC FTA X1
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100 OF TURN
MISC POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARARERNALIA X2
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
$3806.80
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
435063
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 9:09 am
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, MARIA
Booking #:
435062
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 7:20 am
Charges:
35990016 MTR POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
