Jail logs: August 18, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Class C: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breathing/Circulation: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 10

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Criminal Trespass: 3

Unlawful use of a Criminal Instrument: 1

Theft of Property: 3

Fraud/Destroy/Remove/Conceal Price Tag: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc FTA: 3

Misc VPTA: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc US Marshall Hold: 2

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

PAZ, MELINDA

Booking #:

435078

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 4:28 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANICAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 GOBCRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA x 1

MISC VPTA X 1

$3896.00

TALDON, KEITH

Booking #:

435077

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 3:47 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

$512.00

HERNANDEZ, RENE

Booking #:

435076

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 1:01 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

AMARO, ALFREDO

Booking #:

435075

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 12:54 am

Charges:

22060004 UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

26990234 FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$2000.00

MARTINEZ, RYAN

Booking #:

435074

Booking Date:

08-18-2021 – 12:31 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1

$2124.00

VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO

Booking #:

435073

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 8:58 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

$1000.00

RIOS, HECTOR

Booking #:

435072

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 8:35 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

BEST, EDWARD

Booking #:

435071

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 5:34 pm

Charges:

35990015 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

CASTANEDA, ALONZO

Booking #:

435070

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 4:36 pm

Charges:

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD

No Bond

HAIL, TRELBUS

Booking #:

435069

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 3:15 pm

Charges:

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

No Bond

GARCIA, STEPHANIE

Booking #:

435066

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 3:09 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

WHITE, KIMBERLY

Booking #:

435067

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 3:08 pm

Charges:

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

No Bond

SPENCER, BRYAN

Booking #:

435065

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 1:15 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

HIGGINS, HUNTER

Booking #:

435064

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 11:49 am

Charges:

MISC FTA X1

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100 OF TURN

MISC POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARARERNALIA X2

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD

$3806.80

SCHMIDT, ROBERT

Booking #:

435063

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 9:09 am

Charges:

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARIA

Booking #:

435062

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 7:20 am

Charges:

35990016 MTR POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597