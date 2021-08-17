Jail logs: August 17, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Driving while Intoxicated: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault on Security Officer: 1

Possession: 5

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1

Failure to Control Speed in Vehicle: 1

Burglaty of Habitation: 1

Forgery of Financial Instrument Elderly: 1

Criminal Mischief: 3

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Evading Arrest/Detention: 2

Criminal Trespass: 3

Parent Contributing to Non-attendance at SAISD: 1

Public Order Crimes Class C: 1

Misc FTA: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc Criminal Attempt: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

YBARRA, KIMBERLY

Booking #:

435061

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 4:36 am

Charges:

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPF X2

$300.00

NESBIT, JENNIFER

Booking #:

435060

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 3:45 am

Charges:

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED IN VEHICLE

No Bond

SPARKS, TANYA

Booking #:

435059

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 3:45 am

Charges:

35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

TORRES, ADAM

Booking #:

435058

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 2:34 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CAPUCHINO, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

435057

Booking Date:

08-17-2021 – 2:11 am

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

$1000.00

LACY, MONROE

Booking #:

435055

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 11:02 pm

Charges:

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

$500.00

BONNER, ROBERT

Booking #:

435054

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 10:36 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

HOGEDA, MONICA

Booking #:

435053

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 9:10 pm

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

73999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

73999999 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES CLASS C

MISC FTA x 5

$4094.00

JETER, MATTHEW

Booking #:

435052

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 8:09 pm

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54040010 GOBDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

MISC CRIMINAL ATTEMPT

MISC CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$11012.00

RAMIREZ, MELINDA

Booking #:

435051

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 6:56 pm

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$1000.00

ALVAREZ, JOSE

Booking #:

435050

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 4:26 pm

Charges:

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

No Bond

ALVAREZ, YVONNE

Booking #:

435049

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 3:49 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

DAVIS, MATTHEW

Booking #:

435048

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 3:41 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMM POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

FUENTES, LINDA

Booking #:

435046

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 3:41 pm

Charges:

25890020 RPR FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ELDERLY

No Bond

HODGES, ZACHARY

Booking #:

435047

Release Date:

08-16-2021 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 3:30 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

ZOBEL, LEVI

Booking #:

435045

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 3:05 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

WATSON, KAYLA

Booking #:

435044

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 2:43 pm

Charges:

36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE

MISC FTA X1

MISC POSSESSION/DELIVEY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1764.00

CORTEZ, MONICA

Booking #:

435043

Release Date:

08-16-2021 – 4:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 1:27 pm

Charges:

13990031 GOBASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

CONEY, RICCARDO

Booking #:

435042

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 10:17 am

Charges:

13990061 COMMASSAULT ON SECURITY OFFICER

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597