Jail logs: August 17, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Driving while Intoxicated: 3
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- Assault on Security Officer: 1
- Possession: 5
- Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Failure to Control Speed in Vehicle: 1
- Burglaty of Habitation: 1
- Forgery of Financial Instrument Elderly: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 3
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Evading Arrest/Detention: 2
- Criminal Trespass: 3
- Parent Contributing to Non-attendance at SAISD: 1
- Public Order Crimes Class C: 1
- Misc FTA: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc Criminal Attempt: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
YBARRA, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
435061
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 4:36 am
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF X2
$300.00
NESBIT, JENNIFER
Booking #:
435060
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 3:45 am
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED IN VEHICLE
No Bond
SPARKS, TANYA
Booking #:
435059
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 3:45 am
Charges:
35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
TORRES, ADAM
Booking #:
435058
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 2:34 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CAPUCHINO, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
435057
Booking Date:
08-17-2021 – 2:11 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
LACY, MONROE
Booking #:
435055
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
$500.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
435054
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
435053
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
73999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
73999999 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES CLASS C
MISC FTA x 5
$4094.00
JETER, MATTHEW
Booking #:
435052
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 8:09 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54040010 GOBDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
MISC CRIMINAL ATTEMPT
MISC CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$11012.00
RAMIREZ, MELINDA
Booking #:
435051
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$1000.00
ALVAREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
435050
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
ALVAREZ, YVONNE
Booking #:
435049
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
DAVIS, MATTHEW
Booking #:
435048
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
FUENTES, LINDA
Booking #:
435046
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
25890020 RPR FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ELDERLY
No Bond
HODGES, ZACHARY
Booking #:
435047
Release Date:
08-16-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 3:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ZOBEL, LEVI
Booking #:
435045
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 3:05 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WATSON, KAYLA
Booking #:
435044
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE
MISC FTA X1
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVEY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1764.00
CORTEZ, MONICA
Booking #:
435043
Release Date:
08-16-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 1:27 pm
Charges:
13990031 GOBASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CONEY, RICCARDO
Booking #:
435042
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 10:17 am
Charges:
13990061 COMMASSAULT ON SECURITY OFFICER
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
