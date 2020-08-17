Jail Logs: August 15–17, 2020

Jail Logs

Among the charges—DWI with Child in Vehicle, Bad Checks and Boating While Intoxicated

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence — 3
  • Boating While Intoxicated — 1
  • Criminal Mischief — 2
  • Criminal Trespass — 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated — 9
  • Driving While Intoxicated with child under 15-years-old — 2
  • Driving with License Suspended — 1
  • Evading Arrest/Detention — 2
  • Failure to Appear — 12
  • Failure to Identify — 2
  • Failure to Identify/Fugitive intentionally giving false info — 2
  • False Drug Test Falsification Device — 2
  • Fraud-Destroy Removal Concealment Writing — 1
  • Interfering with Public Duties — 1
  • Issuance of Bad Check — 5
  • Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance — 3
  • Misc — 28
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility — 1
  • Parole Violation — 1
  • Possession — 24
  • Public Intoxication — 3
  • Reckless Driving — 1
  • Theft — 4
  • Unauthorized use of Vehicle — 1
  • Unlawful possession of firearm by felon — 2
  • Violation of Bond/Protective Order — 1
 
BRUENING, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
429176
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 4:38 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
429175
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 4:24 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 3
$2530.00
LEE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
429174
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 4:05 am
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
BARAJAS, ABEL
Booking #:
429173
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 3:31 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
BARRIENTOS, PABLO
Booking #:
429172
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 2:25 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RAMIREZ, CHAD
Booking #:
429171
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 12:15 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 23
$1000.00
ALVAREZ, CRISTIAN
Booking #:
429170
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
VILLA, DESTINEE
Booking #:
429169
Release Date:
08-15-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CANDIA, RICHARD
Booking #:
429168
Release Date:
08-15-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PERDUE, BLAYNE
Booking #:
429167
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25)
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01-$150)
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($150.0-$200)
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50)
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK (5$50.01-$100) X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$2774.00
VILLA, GABRIELLA
Booking #:
429166
Release Date:
08-15-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
VILLANUEVA, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
429165
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
PRICE, TONY
Booking #:
429164
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
ORNELAZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
429163
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
WASHINGTON, DERRICK
Booking #:
429162
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 10:29 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$1000.00
BULLOCK, ROBERT
Booking #:
429161
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 9:48 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RODGERS, ELMO
Booking #:
429160
Release Date:
08-14-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 8:05 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
$1064.00
LEGGETT, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
429207
Booking Date:
08-17-2020 – 2:37 am
Charges:
PARA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
Trevino, Victoria
Booking #:
429206
Release Date:
08-16-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
$1000.00
DARBY, WHITNEY
Booking #:
429205
Release Date:
08-16-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00
MISC FTA X 1
$2114.00
HOWELL, ANNIE
Booking #:
429204
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 8:46 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
SANDERS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
429203
Release Date:
08-16-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC FTA X 6
$3936.00
FULFS, CHAD
Booking #:
429202
Release Date:
08-17-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 6:05 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
FOREMAN, TERRY
Booking #:
429201
Release Date:
08-16-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 5:06 pm
Charges:
23990193 GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
23990193 GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 by Check
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ZAMORA, ROEL
Booking #:
429200
Release Date:
08-16-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 11:56 am
Charges:
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$1000.00
JACKSON, RICARDO
Booking #:
429199
Release Date:
08-16-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 11:30 am
Charges:
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$500.00
CARDENAS, PETRITA
Booking #:
429198
Release Date:
08-16-2020 – 9:43 am
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 8:39 am
Charges:
54040009 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
429197
Release Date:
08-16-2020 – 8:58 am
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 7:05 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HICKS, JOHN
Booking #:
429196
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 3:58 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$25000.00
MINJAREZ, ARRIN
Booking #:
429194
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 2:40 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
GONZALES, DESIREE
Booking #:
429193
Release Date:
08-16-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 12:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
$3571.60
ROBERSON, MAYRA
Booking #:
429192
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 12:53 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
57070020 MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
ROCHA, STEVEN
Booking #:
429191
Booking Date:
08-16-2020 – 12:52 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
LIRA, ORLANDO
Booking #:
429190
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
NICHOLS, DREW
Booking #:
429189
Release Date:
08-15-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
CURTIS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
429188
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010019 GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48990009 GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, TOMMY
Booking #:
429187
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RIVERA, SOCORRO
Booking #:
429186
Release Date:
08-15-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
54040022 BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
JACKSON, WILLIAM
Booking #:
429184
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 5:37 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
429185
Release Date:
08-15-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010020 MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
73991084 RPR*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$18000.00
CAMACHO, XAVIER
Booking #:
429183
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
35990020 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
MENDOZA, SANTANA
Booking #:
429182
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
52120009 GJI*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE
$502.00
MORALES, LUIS
Booking #:
429181
Release Date:
08-15-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 2:44 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
PEREZ-LUPERCIO, NOE
Booking #:
429180
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 12:32 pm
Charges:
54040028 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
HARDY, MARQUS
Booking #:
429179
Release Date:
08-15-2020 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 11:44 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$1000.00
ESTRADA, PEDRO
Booking #:
429178
Release Date:
08-16-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 11:11 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
Cortez, John
Booking #:
429177
Booking Date:
08-15-2020 – 7:17 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

