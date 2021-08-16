Jail logs: August 14 – August 16, 2021 — Assault of a Peace Officer among top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jeromy Thompson was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Sunday, August 15, 2021 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault of a Peace Officer or Judge, Escape from Custody, and Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport. As of this writing, Thompson is still in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge: 1

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 5

Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 7

Bail Jumping and Fail to Appear Felony: 1

Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1

Escape from Custody: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 2

Evading Arrest/Detention: 1

Evading Arrest/Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1

Theft of Service < $100: 1

Theft Class C: 1

Theft of Property: 4

Racing on the Highway w/Previous Conviction: 1

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Possession: 12

False Report to a Peace Officer: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Public Intoxication: 4

Glass Containers at Lake: 1

Criminal Trespass: 7

Failed to Give Information and Render Aid: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

No Driver License: 2

No Liability Insurance: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Walking with Traffic: 1

Misc US Marshall Hold: 1

Failure to Appear: 2

Misc CPF: 6

Misc FTA: 4

Misc VPTA: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

SMITH, JERMAINE

Booking #:

435041

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 3:54 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

REEL, ISREAL

Booking #:

435040

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 1:09 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC FTA X1

$1546.00

GARCIA, MARCUS

Booking #:

435039

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 12:01 am

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

VASQUEZ-JUAREZ, JESUS

Booking #:

435038

Booking Date:

08-16-2021 – 12:00 am

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

NICOLAS-AGUSTIN, JUAN

Booking #:

435036

Booking Date:

08-15-2021 – 11:26 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

HOWE, STEPHANIE

Booking #:

435035

Booking Date:

08-15-2021 – 6:48 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

HERNANDEZ, DANIEL

Booking #:

435034

Release Date:

08-15-2021 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-15-2021 – 6:01 pm

Charges:

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1525753J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1525754J4

INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

No Bond

THOMPSON, JEROMY

Booking #:

435033

Booking Date:

08-15-2021 – 5:10 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

49990001 ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY

$500.00

DONAKER, KENNETH

Booking #:

435032

Booking Date:

08-15-2021 – 2:42 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

MRAZEK, TANNER

Booking #:

435031

Booking Date:

08-15-2021 – 11:38 am

Charges:

P59 FALSE REPORT TO A PEACE OFFICER

No Bond

HIMES, KENRIC

Booking #:

435030

Booking Date:

08-15-2021 – 7:36 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER $100

$1062.00

GUTIERREZ, MONICA

Booking #:

435029

Booking Date:

08-15-2021 – 5:19 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

SHANER, ISABELLA

Booking #:

435028

Booking Date:

08-15-2021 – 4:27 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

PEREZ, PHILLIPE

Booking #:

435027

Booking Date:

08-15-2021 – 4:16 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

SALEWSKY, CALEB

Booking #:

435026

Booking Date:

08-15-2021 – 4:11 am

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

$1000.00

SMITH, JUSTIN

Booking #:

435025

Booking Date:

08-15-2021 – 1:00 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1000.00

Zack, Keith

Booking #:

435024

Booking Date:

08-14-2021 – 11:14 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

NEWMAN, LEN

Booking #:

435023

Booking Date:

08-14-2021 – 9:28 pm

Charges:

73999999 LAKE – GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKE

MISC CPF X 3

$382.00

BAILEY, MCKENZI

Booking #:

435022

Booking Date:

08-14-2021 – 7:22 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

$512.00

MARTINEZ, ROBERT

Booking #:

435021

Booking Date:

08-14-2021 – 3:50 pm

Charges:

MISC ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CRIM MISCHIEF >= $750 < $2,500

No Bond

TORRES, SAMMY

Booking #:

435020

Booking Date:

08-14-2021 – 8:36 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF x 3

$962.00

LINZY, HOWARD

Booking #:

435019

Booking Date:

08-14-2021 – 3:03 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

NITCHER, RYAN

Booking #:

435018

Booking Date:

08-14-2021 – 2:47 am

Charges:

35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1124.00

SUAREZ, JULIAN

Booking #:

435017

Booking Date:

08-14-2021 – 2:42 am

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990032 RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI

$1500.00

GUERRERO, OLGA

Booking #:

435016

Booking Date:

08-14-2021 – 1:02 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPFX1

No Bond

GAUWAIN, BARRY

Booking #:

435015

Booking Date:

08-14-2021 – 12:40 am

Charges:

57070010 CPF* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070010 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$2500.00

VASQUEZ, PABLO

Booking #:

435014

Booking Date:

08-14-2021 – 12:13 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BALDWIN, RAINIE

Booking #:

435013

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 11:54 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 3

$500.00

HIDALGO, EDDIE

Booking #:

435012

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 11:41 pm

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DL

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERANLIA

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 2

$3476.00

CASTILLO, KAYLA

Booking #:

435011

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 10:31 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

SPELLER, DYLLAN

Booking #:

435010

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 10:27 pm

Charges:

54999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X1

$1270.00

DAWSON, TAYLOR

Booking #:

435009

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 9:57 pm

Charges:

35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 RPR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

SPILLER, JONATHAN

Booking #:

435008

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 8:41 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

TURNER, TODD

Booking #:

435007

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 8:33 pm

Charges:

13990001 VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$20000.00

DAVIS, JAMES

Booking #:

435006

Release Date:

08-13-2021 – 11:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 8:13 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

MCALLISTER, TROY

Booking #:

435005

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 6:59 pm

Charges:

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 3

$2370.00

McCLEERY, LESLEE

Booking #:

435004

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 6:56 pm

Charges:

23990196 MTRTHEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

FAY, JOHN

Booking #:

435003

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 6:53 pm

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

$500.00

ACOSTA, JAZMYNE

Booking #:

435002

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 6:37 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

WEST, STEVEN

Booking #:

435001

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 5:14 pm

Charges:

50150004 GJIBAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

MISC CPF X10

No Bond

VERA, YESENIA

Booking #:

434998

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 4:39 pm

Charges:

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD

No Bond

MARES, DOMINGO

Booking #:

435000

Release Date:

08-13-2021 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 4:38 pm

Charges:

54040009 GOBDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

BENNETT, RAYMOND

Booking #:

434999

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 4:29 pm

Charges:

35620008 GOBPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CONTRERAS, DANIEL

Booking #:

434997

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 1:51 pm

Charges:

13150005 COMMAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

GIESELER, JOSHUA

Booking #:

434996

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 12:19 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

GEARY, JAMES

Booking #:

434994

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 11:04 am

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

No Bond

GWIN, JOHN

Booking #:

434993

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 10:07 am

Charges:

54040009 COMMDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597