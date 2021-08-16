Jail logs: August 14 – August 16, 2021 — Assault of a Peace Officer among top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jeromy Thompson was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Sunday, August 15, 2021 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault of a Peace Officer or Judge, Escape from Custody, and Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport.
As of this writing, Thompson is still in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge: 1
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 5
- Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 7
- Bail Jumping and Fail to Appear Felony: 1
- Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Escape from Custody: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 2
- Evading Arrest/Detention: 1
- Evading Arrest/Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1
- Theft of Service < $100: 1
- Theft Class C: 1
- Theft of Property: 4
- Racing on the Highway w/Previous Conviction: 1
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Possession: 12
- False Report to a Peace Officer: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Glass Containers at Lake: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 7
- Failed to Give Information and Render Aid: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- No Driver License: 2
- No Liability Insurance: 1
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Misc US Marshall Hold: 1
- Failure to Appear: 2
- Misc CPF: 6
- Misc FTA: 4
- Misc VPTA: 1
SMITH, JERMAINE
Booking #:
435041
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 3:54 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
REEL, ISREAL
Booking #:
435040
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 1:09 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC FTA X1
$1546.00
GARCIA, MARCUS
Booking #:
435039
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 12:01 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
VASQUEZ-JUAREZ, JESUS
Booking #:
435038
Booking Date:
08-16-2021 – 12:00 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
NICOLAS-AGUSTIN, JUAN
Booking #:
435036
Booking Date:
08-15-2021 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
HOWE, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
435035
Booking Date:
08-15-2021 – 6:48 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
435034
Release Date:
08-15-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-15-2021 – 6:01 pm
Charges:
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1525753J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1525754J4
INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
No Bond
THOMPSON, JEROMY
Booking #:
435033
Booking Date:
08-15-2021 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
49990001 ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY
$500.00
DONAKER, KENNETH
Booking #:
435032
Booking Date:
08-15-2021 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
MRAZEK, TANNER
Booking #:
435031
Booking Date:
08-15-2021 – 11:38 am
Charges:
P59 FALSE REPORT TO A PEACE OFFICER
No Bond
HIMES, KENRIC
Booking #:
435030
Booking Date:
08-15-2021 – 7:36 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER $100
$1062.00
GUTIERREZ, MONICA
Booking #:
435029
Booking Date:
08-15-2021 – 5:19 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
SHANER, ISABELLA
Booking #:
435028
Booking Date:
08-15-2021 – 4:27 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PEREZ, PHILLIPE
Booking #:
435027
Booking Date:
08-15-2021 – 4:16 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SALEWSKY, CALEB
Booking #:
435026
Booking Date:
08-15-2021 – 4:11 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
SMITH, JUSTIN
Booking #:
435025
Booking Date:
08-15-2021 – 1:00 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
Zack, Keith
Booking #:
435024
Booking Date:
08-14-2021 – 11:14 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
NEWMAN, LEN
Booking #:
435023
Booking Date:
08-14-2021 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
73999999 LAKE – GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKE
MISC CPF X 3
$382.00
BAILEY, MCKENZI
Booking #:
435022
Booking Date:
08-14-2021 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
MARTINEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
435021
Booking Date:
08-14-2021 – 3:50 pm
Charges:
MISC ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CRIM MISCHIEF >= $750 < $2,500
No Bond
TORRES, SAMMY
Booking #:
435020
Booking Date:
08-14-2021 – 8:36 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF x 3
$962.00
LINZY, HOWARD
Booking #:
435019
Booking Date:
08-14-2021 – 3:03 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
NITCHER, RYAN
Booking #:
435018
Booking Date:
08-14-2021 – 2:47 am
Charges:
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1124.00
SUAREZ, JULIAN
Booking #:
435017
Booking Date:
08-14-2021 – 2:42 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990032 RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI
$1500.00
GUERRERO, OLGA
Booking #:
435016
Booking Date:
08-14-2021 – 1:02 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
GAUWAIN, BARRY
Booking #:
435015
Booking Date:
08-14-2021 – 12:40 am
Charges:
57070010 CPF* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070010 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$2500.00
VASQUEZ, PABLO
Booking #:
435014
Booking Date:
08-14-2021 – 12:13 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BALDWIN, RAINIE
Booking #:
435013
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 3
$500.00
HIDALGO, EDDIE
Booking #:
435012
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERANLIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
$3476.00
CASTILLO, KAYLA
Booking #:
435011
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SPELLER, DYLLAN
Booking #:
435010
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 10:27 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X1
$1270.00
DAWSON, TAYLOR
Booking #:
435009
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 9:57 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 RPR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
SPILLER, JONATHAN
Booking #:
435008
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 8:41 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
TURNER, TODD
Booking #:
435007
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 8:33 pm
Charges:
13990001 VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$20000.00
DAVIS, JAMES
Booking #:
435006
Release Date:
08-13-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking #:
435005
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 6:59 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 3
$2370.00
McCLEERY, LESLEE
Booking #:
435004
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
23990196 MTRTHEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
FAY, JOHN
Booking #:
435003
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$500.00
ACOSTA, JAZMYNE
Booking #:
435002
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
WEST, STEVEN
Booking #:
435001
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 5:14 pm
Charges:
50150004 GJIBAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC CPF X10
No Bond
VERA, YESENIA
Booking #:
434998
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
MARES, DOMINGO
Booking #:
435000
Release Date:
08-13-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
54040009 GOBDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
BENNETT, RAYMOND
Booking #:
434999
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 4:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOBPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
CONTRERAS, DANIEL
Booking #:
434997
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 1:51 pm
Charges:
13150005 COMMAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
GIESELER, JOSHUA
Booking #:
434996
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 12:19 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GEARY, JAMES
Booking #:
434994
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 11:04 am
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
GWIN, JOHN
Booking #:
434993
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 10:07 am
Charges:
54040009 COMMDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597