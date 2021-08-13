Jail logs: August 13, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Theft of Property: 6

Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 3

Possession: 11

Criminal Mischief: 1

No Driver License: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Criminal Trespass: 2

Public Intoxication:

Speeding in a Posted School Zone: 1

Misc CPF: 5

Misc FTA: 1

Misc VPTA: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

PENDERGRASS, SAVANNAH

Booking #:

434992

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 3:58 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF x 3

MISC FTA x 1

$2164.00

FLANAGAN, JIM

Booking #:

434991

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 3:53 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

VARGAS, EMIGDIO

Booking #:

434990

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 2:04 am

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

$2538.00

MARTINEZ, ADAM

Booking #:

434989

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 12:45 am

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 RPR CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF x2

No Bond

BARQUERA, JAVIER

Booking #:

434988

Booking Date:

08-13-2021 – 12:10 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

CURL, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

434987

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 11:42 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$662.00

MILLER, DAVID

Booking #:

434986

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 9:45 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x 2

No Bond

VICTORINO, ROLANDO

Booking #:

434985

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 9:33 pm

Charges:

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

No Bond

MARES, CONNIE

Booking #:

434984

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 8:45 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$1000.00

GARCIA, LYNZIE

Booking #:

434983

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 8:04 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

ARMSTRONG, ROBERT

Booking #:

434982

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 7:05 pm

Charges:

23990191 GOB THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 23990191 RPR THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990009 RPR FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

57070020 RPR CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 2

$1524.00

FISHER, TREVOR

Booking #:

434981

Release Date:

08-13-2021 – 12:43 am

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 5:50 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF

MISC SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE

MISC VPTA

$1226.00

Massey, Caitlyn

Booking #:

434980

Release Date:

08-12-2021 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 3:40 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

MATHIS, LEEANDRE

Booking #:

434979

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 2:07 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

ASHBY, SHAY

Booking #:

434977

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 1:12 pm

Charges:

29990042 RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

GOMEZ, ANTHONY

Booking #:

434978

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 1:10 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

SCHAFER, JOHNATHAN

Booking #:

434976

Release Date:

08-12-2021 – 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 10:22 am

Charges:

35990023 J/NISI POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

No Bond

JOHNSON, JERROD

Booking #:

434975

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 9:37 am

Charges:

48990009 COMMFAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

