Jail logs: August 13, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Theft of Property: 6
- Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 3
- Possession: 11
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- No Driver License: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- Criminal Trespass: 2
- Public Intoxication:
- Speeding in a Posted School Zone: 1
- Misc CPF: 5
- Misc FTA: 1
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
PENDERGRASS, SAVANNAH
Booking #:
434992
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 3:58 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF x 3
MISC FTA x 1
$2164.00
FLANAGAN, JIM
Booking #:
434991
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 3:53 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
VARGAS, EMIGDIO
Booking #:
434990
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 2:04 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$2538.00
MARTINEZ, ADAM
Booking #:
434989
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 12:45 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 RPR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF x2
No Bond
BARQUERA, JAVIER
Booking #:
434988
Booking Date:
08-13-2021 – 12:10 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
CURL, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
434987
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
MILLER, DAVID
Booking #:
434986
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 2
No Bond
VICTORINO, ROLANDO
Booking #:
434985
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
MARES, CONNIE
Booking #:
434984
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
GARCIA, LYNZIE
Booking #:
434983
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 8:04 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ARMSTRONG, ROBERT
Booking #:
434982
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 7:05 pm
Charges:
23990191 GOB THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 23990191 RPR THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48990009 RPR FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
57070020 RPR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 2
$1524.00
FISHER, TREVOR
Booking #:
434981
Release Date:
08-13-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 5:50 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF
MISC SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE
MISC VPTA
$1226.00
Massey, Caitlyn
Booking #:
434980
Release Date:
08-12-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
MATHIS, LEEANDRE
Booking #:
434979
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 2:07 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ASHBY, SHAY
Booking #:
434977
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 1:12 pm
Charges:
29990042 RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
GOMEZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
434978
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 1:10 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
SCHAFER, JOHNATHAN
Booking #:
434976
Release Date:
08-12-2021 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 10:22 am
Charges:
35990023 J/NISI POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
JOHNSON, JERROD
Booking #:
434975
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 9:37 am
Charges:
48990009 COMMFAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597