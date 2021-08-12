Jail logs: August 12, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Injury of Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3

Theft by Check: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction/Suspension: 1

Driving while License Invalid: 1

Possession: 7

Failure to Appear: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Tamper/Fabricate w/Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Misc CPF: 2

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

ORTEGON, DALIA

Booking #:

434974

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 4:10 am

Charges:

TBC THEFT BY CHECK

$2000.00

DAWSON, MAYRA

Booking #:

434973

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 3:34 am

Charges:

54040009 GOB DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990067 GOB DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$10000.00

WARE, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434972

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 1:12 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

$1000.00

SALINAS, MARIE

Booking #:

434970

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 12:46 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

WASHINGTON, ROY

Booking #:

434969

Booking Date:

08-12-2021 – 12:40 am

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1525972J4

No Bond

BURROWS, LINDA

Booking #:

434968

Booking Date:

08-11-2021 – 8:57 pm

Charges:

24110003 MTRUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

48040003 MTRTAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

No Bond

BOYD, RICHARD

Booking #:

434967

Booking Date:

08-11-2021 – 7:25 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 7

No Bond

MORRIS, BRANDY

Booking #:

434966

Booking Date:

08-11-2021 – 7:18 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

ROGERS, JOHN

Booking #:

434965

Release Date:

08-11-2021 – 9:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-11-2021 – 6:27 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

BELTRAN, EMILIO

Booking #:

434964

Booking Date:

08-11-2021 – 6:22 pm

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

MAY, LYNN

Booking #:

434963

Booking Date:

08-11-2021 – 2:35 pm

Charges:

13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

$15000.00

SANTA ANA, IXCHEL

Booking #:

434962

Booking Date:

08-11-2021 – 12:59 pm

Charges:

13990031 GOBASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 GOBPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

DONAKER, KENNETH

Booking #:

434961

Release Date:

08-11-2021 – 10:43 am

Booking Date:

08-11-2021 – 8:55 am

Charges:

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

MARTINEZ, DARYL

Booking #:

434960

Booking Date:

08-11-2021 – 7:55 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$7500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597