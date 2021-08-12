Jail logs: August 12, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Injury of Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3
- Theft by Check: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction/Suspension: 1
- Driving while License Invalid: 1
- Possession: 7
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate w/Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
ORTEGON, DALIA
Booking #:
434974
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 4:10 am
Charges:
TBC THEFT BY CHECK
$2000.00
DAWSON, MAYRA
Booking #:
434973
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 3:34 am
Charges:
54040009 GOB DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 GOB DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$10000.00
WARE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434972
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 1:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
SALINAS, MARIE
Booking #:
434970
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 12:46 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
WASHINGTON, ROY
Booking #:
434969
Booking Date:
08-12-2021 – 12:40 am
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1525972J4
No Bond
BURROWS, LINDA
Booking #:
434968
Booking Date:
08-11-2021 – 8:57 pm
Charges:
24110003 MTRUNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 MTRTAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
BOYD, RICHARD
Booking #:
434967
Booking Date:
08-11-2021 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 7
No Bond
MORRIS, BRANDY
Booking #:
434966
Booking Date:
08-11-2021 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ROGERS, JOHN
Booking #:
434965
Release Date:
08-11-2021 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-11-2021 – 6:27 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BELTRAN, EMILIO
Booking #:
434964
Booking Date:
08-11-2021 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
MAY, LYNN
Booking #:
434963
Booking Date:
08-11-2021 – 2:35 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
$15000.00
SANTA ANA, IXCHEL
Booking #:
434962
Booking Date:
08-11-2021 – 12:59 pm
Charges:
13990031 GOBASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 GOBPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
DONAKER, KENNETH
Booking #:
434961
Release Date:
08-11-2021 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
08-11-2021 – 8:55 am
Charges:
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
MARTINEZ, DARYL
Booking #:
434960
Booking Date:
08-11-2021 – 7:55 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$7500.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597