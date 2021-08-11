Jail logs: August 11, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Possession: 6

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 1

Theft of Property: 1

CPF Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle >= $200: 1

COM Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle >= $200: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Expired Inspection Certificate: 1

Expired or no License Plate: 1

Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility: 1

No Drivers License when Unlicensed: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc Failure to Appear: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Criminal Mischeif >= $750 < $2500

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

OGDEN, MORNING

Booking #:

434959

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 9:04 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

VASQUEZ, ARMANDO

Booking #:

434957

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 7:01 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G 54010010 CPF* ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

$1500.00

CORTEZ, JUSTIN

Booking #:

434956

Release Date:

08-10-2021 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 4:04 pm

Charges:

35620008 COMMPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

HANNA, DORMAN

Booking #:

434955

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 3:16 pm

Charges:

12990002 GOB* AGG ROBBERY

No Bond

HARLIN, JONATHAN

Booking #:

434954

Release Date:

08-10-2021 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 3:06 pm

Charges:

54010010 COMMACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

No Bond

SALAZAR, SAUNDRA

Booking #:

434953

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 3:03 pm

Charges:

26050014 GJI CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

CUELLAR, JUSTIN

Booking #:

434952

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 2:06 pm

Charges:

35620008 MOPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 MODRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

DELRIO, VALERIE

Booking #:

434951

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 11:47 am

Charges:

35990014 MTR POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

HOOD, JUSTIN

Booking #:

434950

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 11:19 am

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED INSEPCTION CERTIFICATE

54999999 EXPIRED OR NO LICENSE PLATE

54999999 FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE WHEN UNLICENSED

MISC CPF x 2

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

$3700.00

HERNDON, DEBRA

Booking #:

434949

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 11:18 am

Charges:

35990014 MTR POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$5000.00

JACKSON, KOURTNEY

Booking #:

434948

Release Date:

08-10-2021 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 6:50 am

Charges:

29990043 VOP CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597