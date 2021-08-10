Jail logs: August 10, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 3
- Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction/Suspension: 1
- Criminal Mischeif: 1
- No Driver License: 2
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1
- Disobeyed Traffic Control Device: 1
- Operating Vehicle w/Wrong License Plates: 1
- Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
- Misc FTA: 2
- Misc VPTA: 1
- Fail to Appear on Court Date: 1
CARDILE, REGINA
Booking #:
434947
Booking Date:
08-10-2021 – 5:25 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
PEEL, JOSHUA
Booking #:
434946
Booking Date:
08-10-2021 – 4:05 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
$1002.00
FLORES, AMBER
Booking #:
434945
Booking Date:
08-10-2021 – 4:04 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
MARES, DOMINGO
Booking #:
434944
Booking Date:
08-10-2021 – 2:15 am
Charges:
54999999 DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
$4234.60
FULTON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434943
Booking Date:
08-09-2021 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
54999999 LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SPEEDING – 15 -24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 59 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X 4
$5080.00
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking #:
434942
Release Date:
08-09-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-09-2021 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
SUNIGA, ADAM
Booking #:
434941
Release Date:
08-09-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-09-2021 – 1:51 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
YOUNG, VENETIA
Booking #:
434940
Booking Date:
08-09-2021 – 12:20 pm
Charges:
54040010 VOP DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
RUIZ, ARIANA
Booking #:
434939
Booking Date:
08-09-2021 – 11:33 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
26990177 RPRDISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1066.00
HERRERA, JASON
Booking #:
434938
Booking Date:
08-09-2021 – 10:11 am
Charges:
13990031 VOPASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
