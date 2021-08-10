Jail logs: August 10, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 3

Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conviction/Suspension: 1

Criminal Mischeif: 1

No Driver License: 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1

Disobeyed Traffic Control Device: 1

Operating Vehicle w/Wrong License Plates: 1

Display Fictitious License Plate: 1

Walking with Traffic: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Misc FTA: 2

Misc VPTA: 1

Fail to Appear on Court Date: 1

CARDILE, REGINA

Booking #:

434947

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 5:25 am

Charges:

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

$1000.00

PEEL, JOSHUA

Booking #:

434946

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 4:05 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

$1002.00

FLORES, AMBER

Booking #:

434945

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 4:04 am

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

MARES, DOMINGO

Booking #:

434944

Booking Date:

08-10-2021 – 2:15 am

Charges:

54999999 DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1

$4234.60

FULTON, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434943

Booking Date:

08-09-2021 – 4:42 pm

Charges:

54999999 LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 SPEEDING – 15 -24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 59 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE

54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS

MISC CPF X 4

MISC VPTA X 4

$5080.00

MCALLISTER, TROY

Booking #:

434942

Release Date:

08-09-2021 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-09-2021 – 4:36 pm

Charges:

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$264.00

SUNIGA, ADAM

Booking #:

434941

Release Date:

08-09-2021 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-09-2021 – 1:51 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

No Bond

YOUNG, VENETIA

Booking #:

434940

Booking Date:

08-09-2021 – 12:20 pm

Charges:

54040010 VOP DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

RUIZ, ARIANA

Booking #:

434939

Booking Date:

08-09-2021 – 11:33 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

26990177 RPRDISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$1066.00

HERRERA, JASON

Booking #:

434938

Booking Date:

08-09-2021 – 10:11 am

Charges:

13990031 VOPASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

