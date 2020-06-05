Jail Logs: $750K bail set for marijuana delivery

SAN ANGELO, Texas (June 5, 2020) — Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Delivery of Marijuana: greater than 50lbs, less than 1 ton — 1
  • DWI/Public Intoxication — 6
  • Assault by Threat — 1
  • Possession — 5
  • Driving while license invalid — 2
  • Misc — 1
  • No Drivers License — 1
  • Criminal Trespass — 3
  • Speeding — 2
  • Failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle — 1
  • Trash on Property — 1
  • Violation of Promise to Appear — 1
  • Misc Marchal Hold — 1
  • Failure to appear — 1
  • Parole Violation — 3
  • Unlawfully carrying weapon — 2
  • Assault causing bodily injury family violence — 2
  • Fraudulent transfer of motor vehicle — 1
  • Open alcohol container in vehicle — 1
  • Theft of property — 2
  • Contempt of Court — 1
 
HOUT, JACKIE
Booking #:
428203
Booking Date:
06-05-2020 – 2:59 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ESCONTRIAS, AMBER
Booking #:
428202
Booking Date:
06-05-2020 – 2:22 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CANTU, FREDDY
Booking #:
428201
Booking Date:
06-05-2020 – 2:14 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSUALT BY THREAT- FV
$512.00
SLAUGHTER, ZENOBIA
Booking #:
428200
Booking Date:
06-05-2020 – 1:48 am
Charges:
41999999 DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-MINOR
55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHARNALIA
$1186.00
HAYES, LE’ANDRE
Booking #:
428199
Release Date:
06-05-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
06-05-2020 – 1:25 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC FTAX2
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 43 MPH
MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC VPTAX3
$7135.00
MURPHY, BRANDEE
Booking #:
428198
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 11:20 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SERRANO, MARK
Booking #:
428197
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$662.00
MCCOWEN, JERMEY
Booking #:
428196
Release Date:
06-04-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
VANDIVER, CHRISTINE
Booking #:
428195
Release Date:
06-04-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$1162.00
FARLEY, LEON
Booking #:
428194
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
$712.00
DUNN, MARCUS
Booking #:
428193
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 9:13 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1162.00
SOBOTA, CHARLES
Booking #:
428192
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC
No Bond
WRIGHT, ALEXIS
Booking #:
428191
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
ARANGO, MIGUEL
Booking #:
428190
Release Date:
06-04-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
FTA FTA* CONTEMPT OF COURT
$3143.53
IBARRA, MIKE
Booking #:
428189
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 5:48 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
PARRISH, DAVID
Booking #:
428188
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
35640014 DEL MARIJ >50LBS<=2,000LBS
$750000.00
SISK, AMBER
Booking #:
428187
Release Date:
06-04-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- EMERGENCY VEHICLE
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZON E
$2092.20
VESTAL, TRESA
Booking #:
428186
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 2:03 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
TELLO, ARMANDO
Booking #:
428185
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 1:27 pm
Charges:
13990001 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
24990002 *GJI* FRAUD TRANSFER OF MOTOR VEHICLE <$30K
$11000.00
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
428184
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 12:22 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1654.00
MARTINEZ, MIKE
Booking #:
428183
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 9:19 am
Charges:
MISC MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

