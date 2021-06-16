Jail log: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 9
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Burglary of a Habitation: 2
- Assault/Family Violence: 2
- Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Driving Left of Center: 1
- Obstruction of Highway Passageway: 1
- Theft of Property: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Violation of Protective Order: 1
- Parent Contributing to Non-attendance at SAISD: 1
JONES, SHANE
Booking #:
434125
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 3:59 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
$2186.00
STRINGFIELD, DERRECK
Booking #:
434124
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 3:35 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
SEMENTILLI, MELANIE
Booking #:
434123
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 2:38 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT OF CENTER
$420.00
RAMON, DAVID
Booking #:
434122
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 12:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA
$1502.00
COURTNEY, PHILLIP
Booking #:
434121
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Caudle, Jeremy
Booking #:
434120
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
CORTEZ, MONICA
Booking #:
434119
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RAMIREZ, CASSANDRA
Booking #:
434118
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
23990191 RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990023 RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
72999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD X2
MISC CPF X7
$1144.00
DELACRUZ, JOEL
Booking #:
434117
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 8:09 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA X 2
$2028.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
434116
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 7:54 pm
Charges:
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
$500.00
ZUNIGA, PAUL
Booking #:
434115
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
No Bond
BOYD, RICHARD
Booking #:
434114
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
22990002 GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MOORE, ROBERT
Booking #:
434113
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 4:22 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CANTU, ARMANDO
Booking #:
434112
Release Date:
06-15-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HOY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434111
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 12:19 pm
Charges:
48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X12
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
FULFS, CHAD
Booking #:
434110
Release Date:
06-15-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 7:32 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
$1064.00
VAUGHN, RONNIE
Booking #:
434109
Booking Date:
06-15-2021 – 6:46 am
Charges:
35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$15000.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
