Jail log: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 9

Public Intoxication: 2

Burglary of a Habitation: 2

Assault/Family Violence: 2

Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Driving Left of Center: 1

Obstruction of Highway Passageway: 1

Theft of Property: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Violation of Protective Order: 1

Parent Contributing to Non-attendance at SAISD: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

JONES, SHANE

Booking #:

434125

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 3:59 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X2

$2186.00

STRINGFIELD, DERRECK

Booking #:

434124

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 3:35 am

Charges:

35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 6

No Bond

SEMENTILLI, MELANIE

Booking #:

434123

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 2:38 am

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT OF CENTER

$420.00

RAMON, DAVID

Booking #:

434122

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 12:30 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X5

MISC FTA

$1502.00

COURTNEY, PHILLIP

Booking #:

434121

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 11:04 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

Caudle, Jeremy

Booking #:

434120

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 9:47 pm

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

No Bond

CORTEZ, MONICA

Booking #:

434119

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 9:35 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

RAMIREZ, CASSANDRA

Booking #:

434118

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 8:23 pm

Charges:

23990191 RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990023 RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

72999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD X2

MISC CPF X7

$1144.00

DELACRUZ, JOEL

Booking #:

434117

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 8:09 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA X 2

$2028.00

HALEY, LONNIE

Booking #:

434116

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 7:54 pm

Charges:

53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY

$500.00

ZUNIGA, PAUL

Booking #:

434115

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 7:48 pm

Charges:

38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE

No Bond

BOYD, RICHARD

Booking #:

434114

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 6:29 pm

Charges:

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

22990002 GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MOORE, ROBERT

Booking #:

434113

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 4:22 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

CANTU, ARMANDO

Booking #:

434112

Release Date:

06-15-2021 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 3:40 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

HOY, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434111

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 12:19 pm

Charges:

48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X12

MISC FTA X1

$502.00

FULFS, CHAD

Booking #:

434110

Release Date:

06-15-2021 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 7:32 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1

$1064.00

VAUGHN, RONNIE

Booking #:

434109

Booking Date:

06-15-2021 – 6:46 am

Charges:

35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$15000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

