Jail Log: Tuesday, July 6th

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Assault – Class C: 1
  • Assault Family Violence – Class C: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • No Drivers License: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Evading Arrest: 1
  • Parole Violation: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

BERRY, JAKE
Booking #:

434441

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 4:10 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

LUNA, DANIEL

Booking #:

434440

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 3:43 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

$512.00

LUNA, JULIA

Booking #:

434439

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 3:37 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

$512.00

TORRES, ARMANDO

Booking #:

434438

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 2:21 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

No Bond

WATKINS, TYRONE

Booking #:

434437

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 1:34 am

Charges:

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF x 2
MISC VPTA x 2$2520.00

GONZALES, RUBEN

Booking #:

434436

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 1:28 am

Charges:

13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

DANIELS, MATTHEW

Booking #:

434435

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 9:28 pm

Charges:

22990001 *GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

No Bond

GUTIERREZ, ANTHONY

Booking #:

434434

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 7:15 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$420.00

ECHEVERRIA, EDGAR

Booking #:

434433

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 6:49 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
D29 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$2500.00

MUNOZ, DAVID

Booking #:

434432

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 5:53 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

GONZALES, BRIAN

Booking #:

434431

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 3:12 pm

Charges:54040009 CPF X 1

No Bond

MUNOZ, ISACC

Booking #:

434430

Release Date:

07-05-2021 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 11:51 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CONNER, JERRY

Booking #:

434429

Release Date:

07-05-2021 – 10:58 am

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 9:32 am

Charges:13990001 MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

No Bond

BAKER, MARSHA

Booking #:

434428

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 7:42 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.