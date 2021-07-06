Jail Log: Tuesday, July 6th

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details) Public Intoxication: 1

Assault – Class C: 1

Assault Family Violence – Class C: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

No Drivers License: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Evading Arrest: 1

Parole Violation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

BERRY, JAKE

Booking #:

434441

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 4:10 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

LUNA, DANIEL

Booking #:

434440

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 3:43 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

$512.00

LUNA, JULIA

Booking #:

434439

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 3:37 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

$512.00

TORRES, ARMANDO

Booking #:

434438

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 2:21 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

No Bond

WATKINS, TYRONE

Booking #:

434437

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 1:34 am

Charges:

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC CPF x 2

MISC VPTA x 2$2520.00

GONZALES, RUBEN

Booking #:

434436

Booking Date:

07-06-2021 – 1:28 am

Charges:

13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

DANIELS, MATTHEW

Booking #:

434435

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 9:28 pm

Charges:

22990001 *GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

No Bond

GUTIERREZ, ANTHONY

Booking #:

434434

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 7:15 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$420.00

ECHEVERRIA, EDGAR

Booking #:

434433

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 6:49 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

D29 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$2500.00

MUNOZ, DAVID

Booking #:

434432

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 5:53 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

GONZALES, BRIAN

Booking #:

434431

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 3:12 pm

Charges:54040009 CPF X 1

No Bond

MUNOZ, ISACC

Booking #:

434430

Release Date:

07-05-2021 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 11:51 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CONNER, JERRY

Booking #:

434429

Release Date:

07-05-2021 – 10:58 am

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 9:32 am

Charges:13990001 MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

No Bond

BAKER, MARSHA

Booking #:

434428

Booking Date:

07-05-2021 – 7:42 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond