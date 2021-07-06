Jail Log: Tuesday, July 6th

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Assault – Class C: 1
- Assault Family Violence – Class C: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- No Drivers License: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Evading Arrest: 1
- Parole Violation: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
BERRY, JAKE
Booking #:
434441
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 4:10 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
LUNA, DANIEL
Booking #:
434440
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 3:43 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
LUNA, JULIA
Booking #:
434439
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 3:37 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
TORRES, ARMANDO
Booking #:
434438
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 2:21 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
WATKINS, TYRONE
Booking #:
434437
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 1:34 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF x 2
MISC VPTA x 2$2520.00
GONZALES, RUBEN
Booking #:
434436
Booking Date:
07-06-2021 – 1:28 am
Charges:
13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
DANIELS, MATTHEW
Booking #:
434435
Booking Date:
07-05-2021 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
22990001 *GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
434434
Booking Date:
07-05-2021 – 7:15 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$420.00
ECHEVERRIA, EDGAR
Booking #:
434433
Booking Date:
07-05-2021 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
D29 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2500.00
MUNOZ, DAVID
Booking #:
434432
Booking Date:
07-05-2021 – 5:53 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
GONZALES, BRIAN
Booking #:
434431
Booking Date:
07-05-2021 – 3:12 pm
Charges:54040009 CPF X 1
No Bond
MUNOZ, ISACC
Booking #:
434430
Release Date:
07-05-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-05-2021 – 11:51 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CONNER, JERRY
Booking #:
434429
Release Date:
07-05-2021 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
07-05-2021 – 9:32 am
Charges:13990001 MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
BAKER, MARSHA
Booking #:
434428
Booking Date:
07-05-2021 – 7:42 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
