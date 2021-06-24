Jail Log: Thursday, June 24th

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • No Driver License: 2
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
  • Speeding – 10% or over 45 mph in a 35 mph zone: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Theft of Property from an Elderly Person: 1
  • Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport: 1
  • Escape While Arrested: 1
  • Racing on Highway: 3
  • Cruelty to Livestock Animals: 1
  • Possession: 9
  • Sexual Assault with a Child: 1
  • Evading Arrest: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Assault causing Bodily Injury: 1
  • Failure to Control Speed: 1
  • Failure to Appear on Court Date: 1
  • Indecency with a Child: 1
  • Violation of Protection Order: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Assault of a Family Member: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

LOPEZ, GABRIEL

Booking #:

434255

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 4:46 am

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 45 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE MISC VPTA X3

$3550.00

BUXTON, KENNEDY

Booking #:

434254

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 4:45 am

Charges:54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

GONZALES, YGNACIO

Booking #:

434253

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 12:07 am

Charges:23990004 GJI* THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K FROM AN ELDERLY PERSON
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
49990002 GJI* ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY

$500.00

GUERRA, JAVIER

Booking #:

434252

Release Date:

06-24-2021 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 11:23 pm

Charges:

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

$500.00

VEGA, ANDREW

Booking #:434251

Release Date:06-24-2021 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:06-23-2021 – 11:15 pm

Charges:

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

$500.00

PENA, ROBERT

Booking #:

434250

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 10:55 pm

Charges:73991065 M/O* CRUELTY TO LIVESTOCK ANIMALS

No Bond

BIGGS, BRIAN

Booking #:

434249

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 10:02 pm

Charges:

35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

PLATA, JACOB

Booking #:

434248

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 9:25 pm

Charges:

11990002 GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

SANCHEZ, JEREMY

Booking #:

434247

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 8:17 pm

Charges:

48010019 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

No Bond

BEEVERS, FRANK

Booking #:

434246

Booking Date:06-23-2021 – 8:13 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

BAUGH, ZANE

Booking #:

434245

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 7:19 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE$3010.00

LOPEZ, ERIN

Booking #:

434244

Release Date:

06-23-2021 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 7:05 pm

Charges:

54990031 RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY

No Bond

CANNON, WILLIE

Booking #:

434239

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 4:51 pm

Charges:

11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

No Bond

TORRES, GILBERT

Booking #:

434238

Release Date:

06-23-2021 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 4:32 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x 2

No Bond

RAMIREZ, JAVIER

Booking #:

434243

Release Date:

06-23-2021 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 4:22 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

GARZA, IGNACIO

Booking #:

434242

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 4:07 pm

Charges:

35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

FIELDS, CEDRIC

Booking #:

434241

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 4:06 pm

Charges:

35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

CANNON, TRACY

Booking #:

434240

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 3:31 pm

Charges:

38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE

No Bond

HART, JOSHUA

Booking #:

434236

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 12:59 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTAG*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC MTAG* UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

$60000.00

NANES, ELIAS

Booking #:

434237

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 12:39 pm

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

FELCZAK, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

434235

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 10:49 am

Charges:

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

VASQUEZ, XAVIER

Booking #:

434234

Release Date:

06-23-2021 – 11:58 am

Booking Date:

06-23-2021 – 10:10 am

Charges:

35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

