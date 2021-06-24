Jail Log: Thursday, June 24th

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- No Driver License: 2
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- Speeding – 10% or over 45 mph in a 35 mph zone: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Theft of Property from an Elderly Person: 1
- Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport: 1
- Escape While Arrested: 1
- Racing on Highway: 3
- Cruelty to Livestock Animals: 1
- Possession: 9
- Sexual Assault with a Child: 1
- Evading Arrest: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Assault causing Bodily Injury: 1
- Failure to Control Speed: 1
- Failure to Appear on Court Date: 1
- Indecency with a Child: 1
- Violation of Protection Order: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Assault of a Family Member: 1
LOPEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
434255
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 4:46 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 45 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE MISC VPTA X3
$3550.00
BUXTON, KENNEDY
Booking #:
434254
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 4:45 am
Charges:54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
GONZALES, YGNACIO
Booking #:
434253
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 12:07 am
Charges:23990004 GJI* THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K FROM AN ELDERLY PERSON
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
49990002 GJI* ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY
$500.00
GUERRA, JAVIER
Booking #:
434252
Release Date:
06-24-2021 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
VEGA, ANDREW
Booking #:434251
Release Date:06-24-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:06-23-2021 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
PENA, ROBERT
Booking #:
434250
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 10:55 pm
Charges:73991065 M/O* CRUELTY TO LIVESTOCK ANIMALS
No Bond
BIGGS, BRIAN
Booking #:
434249
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
PLATA, JACOB
Booking #:
434248
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
11990002 GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
SANCHEZ, JEREMY
Booking #:
434247
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
48010019 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
No Bond
BEEVERS, FRANK
Booking #:
434246
Booking Date:06-23-2021 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BAUGH, ZANE
Booking #:
434245
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE$3010.00
LOPEZ, ERIN
Booking #:
434244
Release Date:
06-23-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 7:05 pm
Charges:
54990031 RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY
No Bond
CANNON, WILLIE
Booking #:
434239
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 4:51 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
TORRES, GILBERT
Booking #:
434238
Release Date:
06-23-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 2
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JAVIER
Booking #:
434243
Release Date:
06-23-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 4:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARZA, IGNACIO
Booking #:
434242
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
FIELDS, CEDRIC
Booking #:
434241
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 4:06 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CANNON, TRACY
Booking #:
434240
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
No Bond
HART, JOSHUA
Booking #:
434236
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 12:59 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTAG*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC MTAG* UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE
$60000.00
NANES, ELIAS
Booking #:
434237
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 12:39 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
FELCZAK, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
434235
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 10:49 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
VASQUEZ, XAVIER
Booking #:
434234
Release Date:
06-23-2021 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
06-23-2021 – 10:10 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597