Jail log: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Online Solicitation of a Minor for Sexual Conduct: 2
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Possession: 6
- False Drug Test/Falsification Device: 1
- Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information: 1
- Driving Without License: 2
- No Seat Belt: 2
- Driving Without Lights: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury/Family Violence: 3
- Obstruction of a Highway Passageway: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 3
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Assault of a Family Member: 2
- Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 1
- Impeding Traffic: 1
- Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
BROWNING, TOMAKA
Booking #:
434151
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 5:04 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Martin, Chance
Booking #:
434150
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 3:49 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x 2
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
LEWIS, ALEIGHA
Booking #:
434149
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 3:22 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1926.00
SALAZAR, CODY
Booking #:
434148
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 3:22 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENALIA
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
$4162.00
BURROWS, LINDA
Booking #:
434147
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 3:02 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
KNOX, JAMES
Booking #:
434146
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 1:48 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
434145
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 1:27 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BRUNSON, LACEY
Booking #:
434144
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 1:03 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
No Bond
LANDIN, JOE
Booking #:
434143
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 12:28 am
Charges:
64080002 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT
No Bond
MORGAN, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
434140
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 12:12 am
Charges:
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
$414.00
FLORES, AMBER
Booking #:
434142
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PEEL, JOSHUA
Booking #:
434141
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 9:39 pm
Charges:
13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
CADENA, HECTOR
Booking #:
434139
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC FTA
$1564.00
ARREOSOLA, SANDRA
Booking #:
434138
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ALVAREZ, RAFAEL
Booking #:
434137
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
434136
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
13990001 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
53070001 *GOB* OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
434135
Release Date:
06-16-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$464.00
SALDIVAR, MYKAH
Booking #:
434134
Release Date:
06-16-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO SEAT BELT
$368.00
ESQUIVEL, JULIAN
Booking #:
434133
Release Date:
06-16-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO SEAT BELT
MISC DRIVING WITHOUT LIGHTS
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC VPTA X2
$2820.00
STUART, ROLLIN
Booking #:
434132
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 4:02 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
VIGIL, MONIQUE
Booking #:
434131
Release Date:
06-16-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
48990015 *COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
No Bond
BURNETT, MARCUS
Booking #:
434130
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 12:24 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990071 *RPR* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
35990127 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G DRUG FREE ZONE
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
LOCKLEAR, JOSHUA
Booking #:
434129
Release Date:
06-16-2021 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 12:12 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
WEBB, TYLER
Booking #:
434128
Release Date:
06-16-2021 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 9:06 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
IRLAS, DIEGO
Booking #:
434127
Release Date:
06-16-2021 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 8:54 am
Charges:
55999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BROOKSHIRE, AUSTON
Booking #:
434126
Booking Date:
06-16-2021 – 7:36 am
Charges:
64080002 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT
$30000.00
