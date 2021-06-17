Jail log: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Online Solicitation of a Minor for Sexual Conduct: 2

Public Intoxication: 3

Criminal Mischief: 1

Possession: 6

False Drug Test/Falsification Device: 1

Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information: 1

Driving Without License: 2

No Seat Belt: 2

Driving Without Lights: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury/Family Violence: 3

Obstruction of a Highway Passageway: 1

Criminal Trespass: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Assault of a Family Member: 2

Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Evading Arrest or Detention: 1

Impeding Traffic: 1

Obstruction or Retaliation: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

BROWNING, TOMAKA

Booking #:

434151

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 5:04 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

Martin, Chance

Booking #:

434150

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 3:49 am

Charges:

MISC CPF x 2

MISC FTA X 1

$502.00

LEWIS, ALEIGHA

Booking #:

434149

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 3:22 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1926.00

SALAZAR, CODY

Booking #:

434148

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 3:22 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 DWLI

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENALIA

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA

$4162.00

BURROWS, LINDA

Booking #:

434147

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 3:02 am

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

KNOX, JAMES

Booking #:

434146

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 1:48 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$1000.00

HALEY, LONNIE

Booking #:

434145

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 1:27 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

BRUNSON, LACEY

Booking #:

434144

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 1:03 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

No Bond

LANDIN, JOE

Booking #:

434143

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 12:28 am

Charges:

64080002 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT

No Bond

MORGAN, ELIZABETH

Booking #:

434140

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 12:12 am

Charges:

54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC

$414.00

FLORES, AMBER

Booking #:

434142

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 9:55 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

PEEL, JOSHUA

Booking #:

434141

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 9:39 pm

Charges:

13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

CADENA, HECTOR

Booking #:

434139

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 7:53 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC FTA

$1564.00

ARREOSOLA, SANDRA

Booking #:

434138

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 7:45 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

ALVAREZ, RAFAEL

Booking #:

434137

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 6:54 pm

Charges:

54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

STEWART, SALLY

Booking #:

434136

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 6:31 pm

Charges:

13990001 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

53070001 *GOB* OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY

57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

GONZALES, JERRY

Booking #:

434135

Release Date:

06-16-2021 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 6:16 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

$464.00

SALDIVAR, MYKAH

Booking #:

434134

Release Date:

06-16-2021 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 5:58 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO SEAT BELT

$368.00

ESQUIVEL, JULIAN

Booking #:

434133

Release Date:

06-16-2021 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 5:49 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO SEAT BELT

MISC DRIVING WITHOUT LIGHTS

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA X2

$2820.00

STUART, ROLLIN

Booking #:

434132

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 4:02 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

No Bond

VIGIL, MONIQUE

Booking #:

434131

Release Date:

06-16-2021 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 2:45 pm

Charges:

48990015 *COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

No Bond

BURNETT, MARCUS

Booking #:

434130

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 12:24 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990071 *RPR* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

35990127 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G DRUG FREE ZONE

MISC CPF X3

No Bond

LOCKLEAR, JOSHUA

Booking #:

434129

Release Date:

06-16-2021 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 12:12 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

WEBB, TYLER

Booking #:

434128

Release Date:

06-16-2021 – 1:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 9:06 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

IRLAS, DIEGO

Booking #:

434127

Release Date:

06-16-2021 – 1:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 8:54 am

Charges:

55999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

BROOKSHIRE, AUSTON

Booking #:

434126

Booking Date:

06-16-2021 – 7:36 am

Charges:

64080002 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT

$30000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597