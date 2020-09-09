Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence — 2

Burglary of a Building — 1

Criminal Trespass — 2

Driving While Intoxicated — 2

Evading Arrest — 1

Failure to Appear — 1

Failure to Stop and Leave Information — 1

Public Intoxication — 1

Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport — 1

Theft — 2

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon — 1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Woman arrested for murder after wet wipe found inside infant’s throat

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police arrested an Arkansas woman who admitted to jamming a wet wipe down her b…

• Jail Log: September 8, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges…

• Jail Logs: September 5-7, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 60 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges…

• Name released in Bass Pro shooting, new details on averted mass shooting

UPDATE 1:49 PM 9/7/20: Spanish Fort Police Department discovered 10 additional guns inside Robert Smith’s Grove Hill…

• Jail Log: September 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges…

• A Voice for the Innocent: Detectives who investigate crimes against children speak out in candid interviews

Recently, more awareness has been brought to child abuse, both sexual and physical, along with the exploitation of…