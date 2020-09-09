Jail Log: September 9, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence — 2
  • Burglary of a Building — 1
  • Criminal Trespass — 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated — 2
  • Evading Arrest — 1
  • Failure to Appear — 1
  • Failure to Stop and Leave Information — 1
  • Public Intoxication — 1
  • Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport — 1
  • Theft — 2
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon — 1
 
ALVAREZ, ISAAC
Booking #:
429606
Booking Date:
09-09-2020 – 12:49 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
GALVAN, FERNANDO
Booking #:
429605
Booking Date:
09-08-2020 – 8:10 pm
Charges:
48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CAPPS SMITH, CASSANDRA
Booking #:
429604
Release Date:
09-08-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-08-2020 – 8:04 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
View Profile >>>
Owens, Roy
Booking #:
429603
Release Date:
09-09-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
09-08-2020 – 6:44 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION
$1668.00
View Profile >>>
KIKER, KAITLYN
Booking #:
429602
Booking Date:
09-08-2020 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
22990001 *FTA* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
$25000.00
View Profile >>>
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
429601
Booking Date:
09-08-2020 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$962.00
View Profile >>>
VANDIVER, CHRISTINE
Booking #:
429600
Release Date:
09-08-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-08-2020 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
52030027 RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HARDY, MARQUS
Booking #:
429598
Release Date:
09-08-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-08-2020 – 1:50 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT <$100
$888.00
View Profile >>>
HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
429597
Booking Date:
09-08-2020 – 12:34 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
View Profile >>>
SISK, AMBER
Booking #:
429596
Release Date:
09-08-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-08-2020 – 10:17 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Woman arrested for murder after wet wipe found inside infant’s throat
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police arrested an Arkansas woman who admitted to jamming a wet wipe down her b…

• Jail Log: September 8, 2020
Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges…

• Jail Logs: September 5-7, 2020
Over the past 72 hours, 60 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges…

• Name released in Bass Pro shooting, new details on averted mass shooting
UPDATE 1:49 PM 9/7/20: Spanish Fort Police Department discovered 10 additional guns inside Robert Smith’s Grove Hill…

• Jail Log: September 4, 2020
Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges…

• A Voice for the Innocent: Detectives who investigate crimes against children speak out in candid interviews
Recently, more awareness has been brought to child abuse, both sexual and physical, along with the exploitation of…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo