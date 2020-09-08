Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence — 2
- Burglary — 1
- Disorderly Conduct/Indecent Exposure — 1
- Driving Under the Influence – Minor — 1
- Driving While Intoxicated — 3
- Driving While License Invalid — 1
- Expired Driver’s License — 1
- Failure to Appear — 11
- Failure to Yield Right of Way — 1
- Glass Containers at Lake — 1
- Improper Right Turn — 1
- Inhalant Paraphernalia Use/Possession to Inhale — 1
- Misc — 17
- No Driver’s License — 1
- Possession — 13
- Public Intoxication — 3
- Red Light Violation — 1
- Speeding — 1
- Sunscreen not Approved by DPS — 2
- Theft — 2
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1
41999999 DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE – MINOR
35990182 INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS AT LAKE
MISC FTA X 1
MISC CPF X 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 47 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 3
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-EMERGENCY VEHICLE
54999999 IMPROPER RIGHT TURN
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS-SUBSEQUENT X 2
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 12
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE
MISC FTA X 8
