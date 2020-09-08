26 charges to one individual; glass container at lake, family violence among charges levied to others

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence — 2

Burglary — 1

Disorderly Conduct/Indecent Exposure — 1

Driving Under the Influence – Minor — 1

Driving While Intoxicated — 3

Driving While License Invalid — 1

Expired Driver’s License — 1

Failure to Appear — 11

Failure to Yield Right of Way — 1

Glass Containers at Lake — 1

Improper Right Turn — 1

Inhalant Paraphernalia Use/Possession to Inhale — 1

Misc — 17

No Driver’s License — 1

Possession — 13

Public Intoxication — 3

Red Light Violation — 1

Speeding — 1

Sunscreen not Approved by DPS — 2

Theft — 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Labor Day on the lake: business picks up at Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As we’re seeing the final really hot weather of the season this Labor Day, some people spent their…

• ASU art professor says coming faculty exhibit will be his last

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As San Angelo residents and students know Angelo State University classes are in session with many…

• 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• San Angelo Health Department confirms another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County

The City of San Angelo made the announcement just after 12:30 p.m. on September 7, 2020. In a statement they said:…

• 6 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Jeep roll over ended in no injuries thanks to all passengers wearing seat belts

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident today around 2:40…