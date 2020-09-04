Jail Log: September 4, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 7
  • Theft: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
 
ANDROS, THOMAS
Booking #:
429514
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 4:19 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
 
MORRIS, BRANDY
Booking #:
429512
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 2:06 am
Charges:
23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
COOMBS, JAMIE
Booking #:
429513
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 2:00 am
Charges:
54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
SALAZAR, ESTEVAN
Booking #:
429511
Booking Date:
09-04-2020 – 12:26 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
429510
Release Date:
09-03-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
COX, CORY
Booking #:
429509
Release Date:
09-04-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
STUBBS, ANDREA
Booking #:
429508
Release Date:
09-03-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$10000.00
YARBROUGH, DAKOTA
Booking #:
429507
Release Date:
09-03-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 7:06 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND
Booking #:
429506
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 5:41 pm
Charges:
48010017 J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990007 J/N*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
48990009 J/N*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
57070020 J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 18
No Bond
RODGERS, ELMO
Booking #:
429505
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 3:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$1000.00
GRASS-POSEY, DUSTIN
Booking #:
429504
Release Date:
09-03-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 2:22 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$10000.00
LIBERTY, LUCAS
Booking #:
429503
Release Date:
09-03-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 1:52 pm
Charges:
35990021 MTR*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
SULLIVAN, JERRY
Booking #:
429502
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 11:43 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MEDINA, REYNALDO
Booking #:
429501
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 10:38 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo