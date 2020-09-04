Jail Log: September 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 7

Theft: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

ANDROS, THOMAS Booking #: 429514 Booking Date: 09-04-2020 – 4:19 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond MORRIS, BRANDY Booking #: 429512 Booking Date: 09-04-2020 – 2:06 am Charges: 23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 COOMBS, JAMIE Booking #: 429513 Booking Date: 09-04-2020 – 2:00 am Charges: 54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond SALAZAR, ESTEVAN Booking #: 429511 Booking Date: 09-04-2020 – 12:26 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 429510 Release Date: 09-03-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 9:47 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 COX, CORY Booking #: 429509 Release Date: 09-04-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 9:19 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 STUBBS, ANDREA Booking #: 429508 Release Date: 09-03-2020 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 8:40 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $10000.00 YARBROUGH, DAKOTA Booking #: 429507 Release Date: 09-03-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 7:06 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND Booking #: 429506 Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 5:41 pm Charges: 48010017 J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990007 J/N*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

48990009 J/N*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

57070020 J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 18 No Bond RODGERS, ELMO Booking #: 429505 Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 3:10 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $1000.00 GRASS-POSEY, DUSTIN Booking #: 429504 Release Date: 09-03-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 2:22 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G $10000.00 LIBERTY, LUCAS Booking #: 429503 Release Date: 09-03-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 1:52 pm Charges: 35990021 MTR*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond SULLIVAN, JERRY Booking #: 429502 Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 11:43 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MEDINA, REYNALDO Booking #: 429501 Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 10:38 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

