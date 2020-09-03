Jail Log: September 3, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Possession: 6
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 2
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Online Solicit Minor: 1
 
GARZA, JEFFREY
Booking #:
429500
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 4:17 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
PORRAS, JUAN
Booking #:
429499
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 4:04 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 9
MISC FTA X 1
$2664.00
SOTO, RAVEN
Booking #:
429498
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 3:16 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
GOVEA, GERARDO
Booking #:
429497
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 2:36 am
Charges:
13150005 *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA
$1834.00
STEWART, EDDIE
Booking #:
429496
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 2:25 am
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
BOLWERK, TRAVIS
Booking #:
429495
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 12:58 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
SOSA, PAUL
Booking #:
429494
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 12:47 am
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
SOSA, LUIS
Booking #:
429493
Booking Date:
09-03-2020 – 12:45 am
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
CASTILLO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
429491
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS
54999999 DWLI
MISC VPTA X 2
$2480.00
RIVAS, JUAN
Booking #:
429490
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
FIERROS, VICTOR
Booking #:
429489
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
ORGAN, ZACHARY
Booking #:
429488
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
35990019 GJI*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$12000.00
ST. LAWRENCE, IZAIAH
Booking #:
429487
Release Date:
09-02-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
57070019 J/N*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
OWENS, KENNETH
Booking #:
429486
Release Date:
09-02-2020 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 1:46 pm
Charges:
54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
BANDA, BOBBY
Booking #:
429485
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 12:20 pm
Charges:
26050014 GOB*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
GARCIA, MONICA
Booking #:
429484
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 12:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010017 GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
MORRIS, IVY
Booking #:
429483
Release Date:
09-02-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 11:10 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION
FMFR FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA
REG10 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE
$3325.40
WEEAKS, DEANNA
Booking #:
429482
Release Date:
09-02-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 10:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
$1314.00
KANDL, MATTHEW
Booking #:
429481
Release Date:
09-02-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 7:23 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
DOTY, KYLE
Booking #:
429480
Release Date:
09-02-2020 – 8:58 am
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 6:58 am
Charges:
36990022 GOB*ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

