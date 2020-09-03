Jail Log: September 3, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 6

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 2

Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Online Solicit Minor: 1

GARZA, JEFFREY Booking #: 429500 Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 4:17 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 PORRAS, JUAN Booking #: 429499 Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 4:04 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 9

MISC FTA X 1 $2664.00 SOTO, RAVEN Booking #: 429498 Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 3:16 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond GOVEA, GERARDO Booking #: 429497 Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 2:36 am Charges: 13150005 *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA $1834.00 STEWART, EDDIE Booking #: 429496 Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 2:25 am Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 BOLWERK, TRAVIS Booking #: 429495 Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 12:58 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 SOSA, PAUL Booking #: 429494 Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 12:47 am Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 SOSA, LUIS Booking #: 429493 Booking Date: 09-03-2020 – 12:45 am Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $500.00 CASTILLO, JOHNNY Booking #: 429491 Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 7:42 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS

54999999 DWLI

MISC VPTA X 2 $2480.00 RIVAS, JUAN Booking #: 429490 Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 6:31 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond FIERROS, VICTOR Booking #: 429489 Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 4:37 pm Charges: 36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT No Bond ORGAN, ZACHARY Booking #: 429488 Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 3:56 pm Charges: 35990019 GJI*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $12000.00 ST. LAWRENCE, IZAIAH Booking #: 429487 Release Date: 09-02-2020 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 2:42 pm Charges: 57070019 J/N*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT No Bond OWENS, KENNETH Booking #: 429486 Release Date: 09-02-2020 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 1:46 pm Charges: 54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond BANDA, BOBBY Booking #: 429485 Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 12:20 pm Charges: 26050014 GOB*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE No Bond GARCIA, MONICA Booking #: 429484 Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 12:09 pm Charges: 35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010017 GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION No Bond MORRIS, IVY Booking #: 429483 Release Date: 09-02-2020 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 11:10 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION

FMFR FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VPTA

REG10 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE $3325.40 WEEAKS, DEANNA Booking #: 429482 Release Date: 09-02-2020 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 10:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE $1314.00 KANDL, MATTHEW Booking #: 429481 Release Date: 09-02-2020 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 7:23 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 DOTY, KYLE Booking #: 429480 Release Date: 09-02-2020 – 8:58 am Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 6:58 am Charges: 36990022 GOB*ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

