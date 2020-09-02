Jail Log: September 2, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1
 
CARRILLO, SYLVIA
Booking #:
429479
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 3:31 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI X 2
MISC CPF X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
$1830.00
COLE, BRANDON
Booking #:
429478
Booking Date:
09-02-2020 – 1:23 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
$1064.00
TORRES, ALBERT
Booking #:
429477
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 11:05 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
429476
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RODGERS, ELMO
Booking #:
429475
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 3:03 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 2
$1466.00
HARDY, MARQUS
Booking #:
429474
Release Date:
09-01-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 1:56 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
MISC FTA X 2
MISC THEFT CLASS C
$2048.00
LEWIS, DARIUS
Booking #:
429473
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
$5000.00
GUZMAN, JOEY
Booking #:
429472
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 11:09 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
KOHN, TREY
Booking #:
429471
Release Date:
09-01-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 9:55 am
Charges:
13990001 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
CHANDLER, APREL
Booking #:
429470
Release Date:
09-01-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 9:26 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2500.00
JOHNSON, RODNEY
Booking #:
429469
Release Date:
09-01-2020 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 7:38 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 

