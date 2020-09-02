Jail Log: September 2, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Possession: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1

CARRILLO, SYLVIA Booking #: 429479 Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 3:31 am Charges: 54999999 DWLI X 2

MISC CPF X 3

MISC VPTA X 1 $1830.00 COLE, BRANDON Booking #: 429478 Booking Date: 09-02-2020 – 1:23 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA $1064.00 TORRES, ALBERT Booking #: 429477 Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 11:05 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 429476 Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 6:45 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 RODGERS, ELMO Booking #: 429475 Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 3:03 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 2 $1466.00 HARDY, MARQUS Booking #: 429474 Release Date: 09-01-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 1:56 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC FTA X 2

MISC THEFT CLASS C $2048.00 LEWIS, DARIUS Booking #: 429473 Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 12:57 pm Charges: 13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV $5000.00 GUZMAN, JOEY Booking #: 429472 Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 11:09 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond KOHN, TREY Booking #: 429471 Release Date: 09-01-2020 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 9:55 am Charges: 13990001 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond CHANDLER, APREL Booking #: 429470 Release Date: 09-01-2020 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 9:26 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $2500.00 JOHNSON, RODNEY Booking #: 429469 Release Date: 09-01-2020 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 7:38 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

