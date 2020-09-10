Jail Log: September 10, 2020

Sexual Assault of Child, Indecency with Child Sexual Contact; Possession top today's charges

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence — 1
  • Burglary — 1
  • Criminal Trespass — 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated — 1
  • Failure to Appear — 2
  • Indecency with Child Sexual Contact — 1
  • Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intentional Bodily Injury — 1
  • Parole Violation — 1
  • Possession — 5
  • Public Intoxication — 1
  • Sexual Assault Child — 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correctional Facility — 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon — 1
 
HILL, RIAN
Booking #:
429618
Booking Date:
09-10-2020 – 4:36 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
View Profile >>>
MERRIFIELD, MICHAEL
Booking #:
429617
Booking Date:
09-10-2020 – 4:27 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Perez, Diandra
Booking #:
429616
Booking Date:
09-10-2020 – 4:22 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
429615
Booking Date:
09-10-2020 – 1:02 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
FLORES, JOSEPH
Booking #:
429614
Booking Date:
09-09-2020 – 11:13 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ZUNIGA, ANDREW
Booking #:
429613
Booking Date:
09-09-2020 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SANDERS, BRIANNA
Booking #:
429612
Booking Date:
09-09-2020 – 7:10 pm
Charges:
13990043 GOB*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
429611
Booking Date:
09-09-2020 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
$2790.00
View Profile >>>
LAWRENCE, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
429610
Booking Date:
09-09-2020 – 4:41 pm
Charges:
13990031 MTR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ZUNIGA, VANESSA
Booking #:
429609
Release Date:
09-09-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-09-2020 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
View Profile >>>
DUNN, PETER
Booking #:
429608
Booking Date:
09-09-2020 – 1:26 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
$100000.00
View Profile >>>
Vasquez, Isaias
Booking #:
429607
Release Date:
09-09-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-09-2020 – 10:19 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
