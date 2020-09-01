Jail Log: September 1, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 8
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Fraud/Use Poss Identifying Info: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 2
  • Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • No Motorcycle Endorsement: 1
  • Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
 
REILY, CHARRIS
Booking #:
429468
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 2:37 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
BRAVO, MATHEW
Booking #:
429467
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 2:34 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SANCHEZ, ANABELLE
Booking #:
429466
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 2:12 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RAMON, JOE
Booking #:
429465
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 2:05 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MOLINA, MARIO
Booking #:
429464
Booking Date:
09-01-2020 – 12:02 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X 2
$2644.00
MARTINEZ, MELECIO
Booking #:
429463
Release Date:
08-31-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 10:10 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, XAVIER
Booking #:
429462
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
No Bond
Rodriguez, Nicholas
Booking #:
429461
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
No Bond
AGUILAR-MORENO, DANIEL
Booking #:
429460
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC ICE HOLD
$500.00
ZARAGOZA, JORGE
Booking #:
429459
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC ICE HOLD
$1000.00
RIVERA, JOSE
Booking #:
429458
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
MORALES, JOSE
Booking #:
429457
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 6:34 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
BRASUEL, LANCE
Booking #:
429456
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSMENT
$566.50
BENSON, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
429455
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 5:53 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
BUSHNER, TRINITY
Booking #:
429453
Release Date:
08-31-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$834.00
AHOLA, WALTER
Booking #:
429454
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, VANESSA
Booking #:
429451
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 4:28 pm
Charges:
13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 *CPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
FRANCO, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
429452
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 4:23 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
CABRERA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
429450
Release Date:
08-31-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 1:23 pm
Charges:
53990010 *COMM*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
No Bond
DELACRUZ, JOEL
Booking #:
429449
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 11:31 am
Charges:
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$1024.00
LUCERO, ALBERT
Booking #:
429448
Release Date:
08-31-2020 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 11:02 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
Peak, James
Booking #:
429447
Release Date:
08-31-2020 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 10:42 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
