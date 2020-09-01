Jail Log: September 1, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 8

Public Intoxication: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Fraud/Use Poss Identifying Info: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

No Motorcycle Endorsement: 1

Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Misc CPF: 1

REILY, CHARRIS Booking #: 429468 Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 2:37 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond BRAVO, MATHEW Booking #: 429467 Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 2:34 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 SANCHEZ, ANABELLE Booking #: 429466 Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 2:12 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RAMON, JOE Booking #: 429465 Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 2:05 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MOLINA, MARIO Booking #: 429464 Booking Date: 09-01-2020 – 12:02 am Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTA X 2 $2644.00 MARTINEZ, MELECIO Booking #: 429463 Release Date: 08-31-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 10:10 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, XAVIER Booking #: 429462 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 8:38 pm Charges: 35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS No Bond Rodriguez, Nicholas Booking #: 429461 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 8:38 pm Charges: 35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS No Bond AGUILAR-MORENO, DANIEL Booking #: 429460 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 7:50 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC ICE HOLD $500.00 ZARAGOZA, JORGE Booking #: 429459 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 7:47 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC ICE HOLD $1000.00 RIVERA, JOSE Booking #: 429458 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 7:26 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 MORALES, JOSE Booking #: 429457 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 6:34 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond BRASUEL, LANCE Booking #: 429456 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 6:10 pm Charges: 54999999 NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSMENT $566.50 BENSON, TIMOTHY Booking #: 429455 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 5:53 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1162.00 BUSHNER, TRINITY Booking #: 429453 Release Date: 08-31-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 5:24 pm Charges: MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION $834.00 AHOLA, WALTER Booking #: 429454 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 5:07 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond HERNANDEZ, VANESSA Booking #: 429451 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 4:28 pm Charges: 13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 *CPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond FRANCO, ALEXANDER Booking #: 429452 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 4:23 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond CABRERA, JOSHUA Booking #: 429450 Release Date: 08-31-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 1:23 pm Charges: 53990010 *COMM*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE No Bond DELACRUZ, JOEL Booking #: 429449 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 11:31 am Charges: MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY $1024.00 LUCERO, ALBERT Booking #: 429448 Release Date: 08-31-2020 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 11:02 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond Peak, James Booking #: 429447 Release Date: 08-31-2020 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 10:42 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 1 $502.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597