Jail Log: September 1, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 8
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Fraud/Use Poss Identifying Info: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 2
- Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
- No Motorcycle Endorsement: 1
- Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X 2
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC ICE HOLD
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC ICE HOLD
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35620008 *CPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
