Jail Log: Possession, Assault Family/Household Member among charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 43 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Armando Pena

Armando Pena was taken into custody at approximately 9:46 p.m. on Friday, January 16, 2021 for warrants issued by Midland County, Tom Green County, and 21-M00084.

Bail for Pena was set at $100,000 for Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction, two $25,000 charges for Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulat, $7,500 for Poss Marij>4OZ<=5LBS, $7,500 for Poss CS PG <1G, and $662 for Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia, for a grand total of $150,662. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 8
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Possession: 15
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Allow Unlicensed Driver to Operate MV: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Sale to Certain Person: 1
  • Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
  • Del Marij: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
 
SANCHEZ, KARITZA
Booking #:
431752
Booking Date:
01-18-2021 – 3:42 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
SANCHEZ, KATHIA
Booking #:
431751
Booking Date:
01-18-2021 – 3:40 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
FLORES, DALIA
Booking #:
431750
Booking Date:
01-18-2021 – 3:39 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
SEPEDA, GAVINO
Booking #:
431749
Release Date:
01-18-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
DIANDRE, THIGPEN
Booking #:
431748
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 5:50 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$10000.00
ROSS, AARON
Booking #:
431747
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
35990022 POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G
$15000.00
RIVAS, RICARDO
Booking #:
431746
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
REESE, LAYLA
Booking #:
431744
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 5:03 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
BOSCH, KEVIN
Booking #:
431745
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 3:46 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$30000.00
 
 
 
SANCHEZ, GRACE
Booking #:
431743
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 5:44 am
Charges:
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
$1470.00
GARCIA, JOSE
Booking #:
431742
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 4:15 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MASON, DERRICK
Booking #:
431741
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 4:07 am
Charges:
35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS
No Bond
NORTHAN, TOWANDA
Booking #:
431740
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 3:56 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ADCOCK, JOHNNY
Booking #:
431739
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 1:41 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GEORGE, RAYVEN
Booking #:
431738
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 1:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
STAKES, ISAIAH
Booking #:
431737
Booking Date:
01-17-2021 – 12:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HERRERA-JIMENEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
431736
Release Date:
01-17-2021 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MENDEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
431735
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PENA, ARMANDO
Booking #:
431734
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$150662.00
AYERS, PAYTON
Booking #:
431733
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
SUTTON, RANDY
Booking #:
431732
Release Date:
01-16-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
$464.00
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
431730
Release Date:
01-16-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1464.00
BEJIL, ALFRED
Booking #:
431729
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
 
 
REYES, BRANDON
Booking #:
431728
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 5:11 am
Charges:
13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
 
MAGNUS, TRUMAN
Booking #:
431727
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 3:46 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
VALLES, ERIC
Booking #:
431726
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 3:23 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSILBITY
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
$1540.00
VANDIVER, CHRISTINE
Booking #:
431725
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 2:40 am
Charges:
35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
FULGUIM, CASEY
Booking #:
431724
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 2:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CONTRERAS, JOSE
Booking #:
431723
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 1:04 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Pendergrass, Jacki
Booking #:
431722
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 12:50 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ELLIOTT, ETHAN
Booking #:
431721
Booking Date:
01-16-2021 – 12:15 am
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
GARZA, MARCO
Booking #:
431720
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
JASS, SANTOS
Booking #:
431719
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
13150007 MTR* AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
22990003 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION
No Bond
BILBO, HASTON
Booking #:
431718
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALOCHOL
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
53999999 DISCHARGING OF FIREARMS IN CITY LIMITS
54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X24
MISC FTA X1
$6462.00
RODGERS, ALEXANDRIA
Booking #:
431717
Release Date:
01-16-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
54999999 ALLOW UNLICENSED DRIVER TO OPERATE MV
$562.00
HUTCHINSON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431716
Release Date:
01-15-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
VIRAY, RENALYN
Booking #:
431715
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
HARTMAN, BRYAN
Booking #:
431714
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 5:54 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
FAISON, DANIELLE
Booking #:
431713
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 4:49 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
EVERITT, JAYDEN
Booking #:
431712
Release Date:
01-15-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
BELL, JORDAN
Booking #:
431711
Release Date:
01-15-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 11:45 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
OLSEN, CASEY
Booking #:
431710
Release Date:
01-15-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 11:06 am
Charges:
41020033 SALE TO CERTAIN PERSON
No Bond
COLE, TREVOR
Booking #:
431709
Booking Date:
01-15-2021 – 10:45 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo