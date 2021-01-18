Jail Log: Possession, Assault Family/Household Member among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 43 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Armando Pena was taken into custody at approximately 9:46 p.m. on Friday, January 16, 2021 for warrants issued by Midland County, Tom Green County, and 21-M00084.
Bail for Pena was set at $100,000 for Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction, two $25,000 charges for Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulat, $7,500 for Poss Marij>4OZ<=5LBS, $7,500 for Poss CS PG <1G, and $662 for Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia, for a grand total of $150,662. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 8
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Possession: 15
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
- Theft: 1
- Allow Unlicensed Driver to Operate MV: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Sale to Certain Person: 1
- Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
- Del Marij: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSILBITY
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
52030027 J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
22990003 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALOCHOL
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
53999999 DISCHARGING OF FIREARMS IN CITY LIMITS
54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X24
MISC FTA X1
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
