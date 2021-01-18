Jail Log: Possession, Assault Family/Household Member among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 43 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Armando Pena

Armando Pena was taken into custody at approximately 9:46 p.m. on Friday, January 16, 2021 for warrants issued by Midland County, Tom Green County, and 21-M00084.

Bail for Pena was set at $100,000 for Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction, two $25,000 charges for Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulat, $7,500 for Poss Marij>4OZ<=5LBS, $7,500 for Poss CS PG <1G, and $662 for Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia, for a grand total of $150,662. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

