Jail Log: Online Solicit of a Minor, Misc Sexual Performance by a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

James McCarter

James McCarter was taken into custody at approximately 4:01 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 for a warrant originating in McLennan County.

Bail for McCarter was set at $100,000 for Online Solicit of a Minor, with an additional $100,000 for Misc Sexual Performance by a Child. He was released at 6:13 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 6
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 5
  • Del Marij: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Online Solicit of a Minor/Misc Sexual Performance by a Child: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicles: 1
 
ROLLISON, LESTER
Booking #:
430880
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 3:37 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HOGG, TREVION
Booking #:
430879
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 3:11 am
Charges:
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$10000.00
SCHROYER, SARA
Booking #:
430878
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 1:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
POMAR, SERGIO
Booking #:
430877
Release Date:
11-18-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 12:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
SANCHEZ, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
430876
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GARCIA-ORTIZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
430875
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
SISCO, KELSEY
Booking #:
430874
Release Date:
11-18-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$13500.00
VILLEGAS-SOTO, CARLOS
Booking #:
430873
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
GADISON, CLIFTON
Booking #:
430872
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 9:29 pm
Charges:
35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS
No Bond
FLORES-GARCIA, AGUSTIN
Booking #:
430871
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
BO-CUCUL, MARCOS RIGOBERTO
Booking #:
430870
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
BELLO-PASTRANA, VENUSTIANO
Booking #:
430869
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
COLEMAN, JAMEELA
Booking #:
430868
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC ICE HOLD
$1000.00
PAYNE, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
430867
Release Date:
11-18-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 8:18 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ROBERTS, SCOTTY
Booking #:
430866
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
GONZALES, JOHNNIE
Booking #:
430865
Release Date:
11-17-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
$464.00
HOLDEN, EDWARD
Booking #:
430864
Release Date:
11-18-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 6:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 42MPH IN A 30MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 3
$5012.00
DOWD, KARA
Booking #:
430863
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 6:01 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
DEANDA, JOHN
Booking #:
430862
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 5:05 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ESTRADA, PEDRO
Booking #:
430861
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
MCCARTER, JAMES
Booking #:
430860
Release Date:
11-17-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
64080001 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR
MISC SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A CHILD
$200000.00
NIERGARTH, AUGUSTUS
Booking #:
430859
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 1:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
MARCUM, JASON
Booking #:
430858
Release Date:
11-17-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 12:24 pm
Charges:
22990011 GOB*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
