Jail Log: Online Solicit of a Minor, Misc Sexual Performance by a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

James McCarter

James McCarter was taken into custody at approximately 4:01 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 for a warrant originating in McLennan County.

Bail for McCarter was set at $100,000 for Online Solicit of a Minor, with an additional $100,000 for Misc Sexual Performance by a Child. He was released at 6:13 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 1

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 6

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 5

Del Marij: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc CPF: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Online Solicit of a Minor/Misc Sexual Performance by a Child: 1

Burglary of Vehicles: 1

ROLLISON, LESTER Booking #: 430880 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 3:37 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 HOGG, TREVION Booking #: 430879 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 3:11 am Charges: 35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $10000.00 SCHROYER, SARA Booking #: 430878 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 1:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 POMAR, SERGIO Booking #: 430877 Release Date: 11-18-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 12:01 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 SANCHEZ, KIMBERLY Booking #: 430876 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 11:35 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GARCIA-ORTIZ, DANIEL Booking #: 430875 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 10:57 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond SISCO, KELSEY Booking #: 430874 Release Date: 11-18-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 10:53 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $13500.00 VILLEGAS-SOTO, CARLOS Booking #: 430873 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 10:53 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond GADISON, CLIFTON Booking #: 430872 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 9:29 pm Charges: 35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS No Bond FLORES-GARCIA, AGUSTIN Booking #: 430871 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 9:08 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond BO-CUCUL, MARCOS RIGOBERTO Booking #: 430870 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 9:04 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond BELLO-PASTRANA, VENUSTIANO Booking #: 430869 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 8:59 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond COLEMAN, JAMEELA Booking #: 430868 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 8:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC ICE HOLD $1000.00 PAYNE, SAMANTHA Booking #: 430867 Release Date: 11-18-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 8:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ROBERTS, SCOTTY Booking #: 430866 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 7:19 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 No Bond GONZALES, JOHNNIE Booking #: 430865 Release Date: 11-17-2020 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 7:14 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE $464.00 HOLDEN, EDWARD Booking #: 430864 Release Date: 11-18-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 6:34 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 42MPH IN A 30MPH ZONE

MISC CPF X 1

MISC VPTA X 3 $5012.00 DOWD, KARA Booking #: 430863 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 6:01 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond DEANDA, JOHN Booking #: 430862 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 5:05 pm Charges: 35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond ESTRADA, PEDRO Booking #: 430861 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 4:37 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1500.00 MCCARTER, JAMES Booking #: 430860 Release Date: 11-17-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 4:01 pm Charges: 64080001 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR

MISC SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A CHILD $200000.00 NIERGARTH, AUGUSTUS Booking #: 430859 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 1:50 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G $1000.00 MARCUM, JASON Booking #: 430858 Release Date: 11-17-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 12:24 pm Charges: 22990011 GOB*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

