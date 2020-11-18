Jail Log: Online Solicit of a Minor, Misc Sexual Performance by a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
James McCarter was taken into custody at approximately 4:01 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 for a warrant originating in McLennan County.
Bail for McCarter was set at $100,000 for Online Solicit of a Minor, with an additional $100,000 for Misc Sexual Performance by a Child. He was released at 6:13 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 6
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 5
- Del Marij: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Online Solicit of a Minor/Misc Sexual Performance by a Child: 1
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC ICE HOLD
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 42MPH IN A 30MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 3
MISC SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A CHILD
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
