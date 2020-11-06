Jail Log: November 6, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jonathan Chambers

Jonathan Chambers was taken into custody at approximately 12:52 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 for a warrant originating from Orange County.

Bail for Chambers was set at $10,000 for Misc Engaging in Organized Crime. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1

Engaged in Organized Crime: 1

Possession: 5

Issuance of Bad Check: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Misc Comm: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Theft: 1

DELEON, MARIO Booking #: 430669 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 4:56 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ROCHA, ERIC Booking #: 430668 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 4:03 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 TUCKER, JAMIE Booking #: 430667 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 2:12 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 CHAMBERS, JONATHAN Booking #: 430666 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 12:52 am Charges: MISC ENGAGED IN ORGANIZED CRIME $10000.00 PHILLIPS, GEORGE Booking #: 430665 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 9:46 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

63000001 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K No Bond UBANDO, DANIEL Booking #: 430664 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 6:58 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 CURTIS, LEANN Booking #: 430663 Release Date: 11-05-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 6:30 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 045851J4 $2218.00 GARCIA, MICHAEL Booking #: 430662 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 5:39 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond IGLINSKI, JERZY Booking #: 430661 Release Date: 11-05-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 4:40 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 POLLOCK, DAVID Booking #: 430660 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 4:38 pm Charges: 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MURRAY, ANDREW Booking #: 430659 Release Date: 11-05-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 3:46 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO IPROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY $976.00 SALDANA, IZEBELLE Booking #: 430658 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 1:34 pm Charges: 26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.05-$50) X 2

26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK($50.01-$100)

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $2456.00 WILSON, JOHNNIE Booking #: 430657 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 1:19 pm Charges: FTA *CFP*FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628214J4

MISC COMTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA X1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 52 MPH IN A 40 MPH

MISC VPTA X1 $1822.00 AGUIRRE, JAMES Booking #: 430656 Release Date: 11-05-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 11:49 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond OLIVER, CHARLES Booking #: 430655 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 11:34 am Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G $10000.00 MENDOZA, BRANDY Booking #: 430654 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 10:56 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond Sosa, Julia Ann Booking #: 430653 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 10:51 am Charges: MISC COMM x1 No Bond MTANOUS, JOSE Booking #: 430652 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 9:58 am Charges: 22990004 *COMM*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond CRUZ, ROLAND Booking #: 430651 Release Date: 11-05-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 8:57 am Charges: 23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond

