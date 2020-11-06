Jail Log: November 6, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jonathan Chambers

Jonathan Chambers was taken into custody at approximately 12:52 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 for a warrant originating from Orange County.

Bail for Chambers was set at $10,000 for Misc Engaging in Organized Crime. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1
  • Engaged in Organized Crime: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Issuance of Bad Check: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Misc Comm: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Theft: 1
 
DELEON, MARIO
Booking #:
430669
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 4:56 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ROCHA, ERIC
Booking #:
430668
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 4:03 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
TUCKER, JAMIE
Booking #:
430667
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 2:12 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
CHAMBERS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
430666
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 12:52 am
Charges:
MISC ENGAGED IN ORGANIZED CRIME
$10000.00
PHILLIPS, GEORGE
Booking #:
430665
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
63000001 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
UBANDO, DANIEL
Booking #:
430664
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
CURTIS, LEANN
Booking #:
430663
Release Date:
11-05-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 045851J4
$2218.00
GARCIA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430662
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
IGLINSKI, JERZY
Booking #:
430661
Release Date:
11-05-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
POLLOCK, DAVID
Booking #:
430660
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MURRAY, ANDREW
Booking #:
430659
Release Date:
11-05-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 3:46 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO IPROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$976.00
SALDANA, IZEBELLE
Booking #:
430658
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 1:34 pm
Charges:
26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.05-$50) X 2
26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK($50.01-$100)
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$2456.00
WILSON, JOHNNIE
Booking #:
430657
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
FTA *CFP*FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628214J4
MISC COMTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 52 MPH IN A 40 MPH
MISC VPTA X1
$1822.00
AGUIRRE, JAMES
Booking #:
430656
Release Date:
11-05-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 11:49 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
OLIVER, CHARLES
Booking #:
430655
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 11:34 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$10000.00
MENDOZA, BRANDY
Booking #:
430654
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 10:56 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
Sosa, Julia Ann
Booking #:
430653
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 10:51 am
Charges:
MISC COMM x1
No Bond
MTANOUS, JOSE
Booking #:
430652
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 9:58 am
Charges:
22990004 *COMM*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
CRUZ, ROLAND
Booking #:
430651
Release Date:
11-05-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 8:57 am
Charges:
23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

