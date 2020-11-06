Jail Log: November 6, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jonathan Chambers was taken into custody at approximately 12:52 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 for a warrant originating from Orange County.
Bail for Chambers was set at $10,000 for Misc Engaging in Organized Crime. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1
- Engaged in Organized Crime: 1
- Possession: 5
- Issuance of Bad Check: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Misc Comm: 1
- Burglary of Vehicle: 1
- Theft: 1
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
63000001 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 045851J4
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 NO IPROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY
26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK($50.01-$100)
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC COMTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 52 MPH IN A 40 MPH
MISC VPTA X1
35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
