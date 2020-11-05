Jail Log: November 5, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 5

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Misc CPF: 3

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1

Possession of Dangerous Drug: 1

No Driver’s License (When Unlicensed): 1

Driver License/ID False: 1

Walking with Flow of Traffic: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1

Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

JUAREZ, ADRIAN Booking #: 430650 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 5:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR $1000.00 BEINHAUER, AMY Booking #: 430649 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 4:10 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond SALAZAR, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 430648 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 3:48 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO Booking #: 430647 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 3:26 am Charges: MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA X1 $502.00 HURTADO, ANTONIO Booking #: 430646 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 3:24 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond RAGLAND, KYLE Booking #: 430645 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 3:12 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1012.00 GOMEZ, RODRIGO Booking #: 430644 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 2:55 am Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $1000.00 GOMEZ, VERONICA Booking #: 430643 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 2:47 am Charges: MISC CPF X 10 No Bond IBARRA, STEPHANIE Booking #: 430642 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 2:38 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ZAPATA, NOEMI Booking #: 430641 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 1:47 am Charges: DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

SP SPEEDING $712.00 MCGOWAN, CIARAN Booking #: 430640 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 12:40 am Charges: 26070223 DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE $500.00 SUTTON, MARY Booking #: 430639 Booking Date: 11-05-2020 – 12:35 am Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC $264.00 CAPUCHINO, ONECIMO Booking #: 430638 Booking Date: 11-04-2020 – 10:38 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTRAINER IN VEHICLE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X2 $4518.00 ALVARADO, STEVEN Booking #: 430637 Release Date: 11-05-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 11-04-2020 – 10:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ANDROS, MICHAEL Booking #: 430636 Booking Date: 11-04-2020 – 9:26 pm Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond MOSBY, CURTIS Booking #: 430635 Release Date: 11-05-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 11-04-2020 – 9:18 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $500.00 FUENTES, LORENZO Booking #: 430634 Release Date: 11-05-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 11-04-2020 – 9:06 pm Charges: MISC CPFX3 No Bond URRABAZO, ADAM Booking #: 430633 Booking Date: 11-04-2020 – 8:02 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

MISC CPF X7

MISC FTA X1 $502.00 WINGO, BRANDON Booking #: 430632 Release Date: 11-04-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 11-04-2020 – 7:06 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DELIVER DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 $2828.00 BARQUERA, JAVIER Booking #: 430631 Booking Date: 11-04-2020 – 5:50 pm Charges: 54990067 *CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54990067 *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 10 $1000.00 PORTER, MATTHEW Booking #: 430630 Booking Date: 11-04-2020 – 5:27 pm Charges: 38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE No Bond BRAZEAL, JEFFREY Booking #: 430629 Booking Date: 11-04-2020 – 11:57 am Charges: 52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM No Bond FOSTER, AVERY Booking #: 430628 Booking Date: 11-04-2020 – 9:32 am Charges: 13990001 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

