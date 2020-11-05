Jail Log: November 5, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 5
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Misc CPF: 3
- Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1
- Possession of Dangerous Drug: 1
- No Driver’s License (When Unlicensed): 1
- Driver License/ID False: 1
- Walking with Flow of Traffic: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
- Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC FTA X1
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
SP SPEEDING
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTRAINER IN VEHICLE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
MISC CPF X7
MISC FTA X1
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DELIVER DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
54990067 *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 10
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
