Jail Log: November 5, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Misc CPF: 3
  • Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1
  • Possession of Dangerous Drug: 1
  • No Driver’s License (When Unlicensed): 1
  • Driver License/ID False: 1
  • Walking with Flow of Traffic: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
  • Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
 
 
JUAREZ, ADRIAN
Booking #:
430650
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 5:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$1000.00
BEINHAUER, AMY
Booking #:
430649
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 4:10 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
SALAZAR, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
430648
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 3:48 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
430647
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 3:26 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
HURTADO, ANTONIO
Booking #:
430646
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 3:24 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 
RAGLAND, KYLE
Booking #:
430645
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 3:12 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1012.00
GOMEZ, RODRIGO
Booking #:
430644
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 2:55 am
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$1000.00
GOMEZ, VERONICA
Booking #:
430643
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 2:47 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 10
No Bond
IBARRA, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
430642
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 2:38 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
ZAPATA, NOEMI
Booking #:
430641
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 1:47 am
Charges:
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
SP SPEEDING
$712.00
MCGOWAN, CIARAN
Booking #:
430640
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 12:40 am
Charges:
26070223 DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE
$500.00
SUTTON, MARY
Booking #:
430639
Booking Date:
11-05-2020 – 12:35 am
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
$264.00
CAPUCHINO, ONECIMO
Booking #:
430638
Booking Date:
11-04-2020 – 10:38 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTRAINER IN VEHICLE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
$4518.00
ALVARADO, STEVEN
Booking #:
430637
Release Date:
11-05-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
11-04-2020 – 10:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ANDROS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430636
Booking Date:
11-04-2020 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
MOSBY, CURTIS
Booking #:
430635
Release Date:
11-05-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
11-04-2020 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
FUENTES, LORENZO
Booking #:
430634
Release Date:
11-05-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
11-04-2020 – 9:06 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX3
No Bond
URRABAZO, ADAM
Booking #:
430633
Booking Date:
11-04-2020 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
MISC CPF X7
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
WINGO, BRANDON
Booking #:
430632
Release Date:
11-04-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-04-2020 – 7:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DELIVER DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$2828.00
BARQUERA, JAVIER
Booking #:
430631
Booking Date:
11-04-2020 – 5:50 pm
Charges:
54990067 *CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 10
$1000.00
PORTER, MATTHEW
Booking #:
430630
Booking Date:
11-04-2020 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
No Bond
BRAZEAL, JEFFREY
Booking #:
430629
Booking Date:
11-04-2020 – 11:57 am
Charges:
52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
No Bond
FOSTER, AVERY
Booking #:
430628
Booking Date:
11-04-2020 – 9:32 am
Charges:
13990001 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

