Jail Log: November 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 5

Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1

Changing Lanes Not in Safety: 1

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shelter/Superfund/Infrastructure: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Theft: 1

Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

HANCOCK, BRIAN Booking #: 430627 Booking Date: 11-04-2020 – 2:44 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 WHITAKER, LUCAS Booking #: 430626 Release Date: 11-04-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 11:54 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1920.00 ELLISON, PERRY Booking #: 430624 Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 11:41 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $662.00 CAMARILLO, MIRANDA Booking #: 430625 Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 11:38 pm Charges: 38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond BEACHAM, MICHAEL Booking #: 430623 Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 11:04 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 Baca, David Booking #: 430622 Release Date: 11-04-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 9:55 pm Charges: 54999999 CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X2 $3570.00 HARRIS, MICHAEL Booking #: 430621 Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 8:43 pm Charges: 16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING $962.00 GOVEA, JOE Booking #: 430620 Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 5:47 pm Charges: 48010006 *J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 *J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION No Bond ESPINOSA, KAYLA Booking #: 430619 Release Date: 11-03-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 5:30 pm Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT No Bond BLAKENEY, LEI Booking #: 430618 Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 5:25 pm Charges: 13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1500.00 RAMBY, REBEKAH Booking #: 430617 Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 4:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond GALVAN, ALEXIS Booking #: 430616 Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 3:51 pm Charges: 23990193 COMM*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond SANCHEZ, MARIO Booking #: 430615 Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 3:18 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond Tapia, Augustin Booking #: 430614 Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 10:49 am Charges: 11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 No Bond FLORES, LARRY Booking #: 430613 Release Date: 11-03-2020 – 9:28 am Booking Date: 11-03-2020 – 6:21 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $962.00

