Jail Log: November 4, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
  • Changing Lanes Not in Safety: 1
  • Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shelter/Superfund/Infrastructure: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
 
HANCOCK, BRIAN
Booking #:
430627
Booking Date:
11-04-2020 – 2:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
WHITAKER, LUCAS
Booking #:
430626
Release Date:
11-04-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1920.00
ELLISON, PERRY
Booking #:
430624
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$662.00
CAMARILLO, MIRANDA
Booking #:
430625
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
BEACHAM, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430623
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
Baca, David
Booking #:
430622
Release Date:
11-04-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
54999999 CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
$3570.00
HARRIS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430621
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING
$962.00
GOVEA, JOE
Booking #:
430620
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 5:47 pm
Charges:
48010006 *J/N*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 *J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
ESPINOSA, KAYLA
Booking #:
430619
Release Date:
11-03-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 5:30 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
BLAKENEY, LEI
Booking #:
430618
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
RAMBY, REBEKAH
Booking #:
430617
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 4:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
GALVAN, ALEXIS
Booking #:
430616
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
23990193 COMM*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
SANCHEZ, MARIO
Booking #:
430615
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 3:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
Tapia, Augustin
Booking #:
430614
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 10:49 am
Charges:
11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond
FLORES, LARRY
Booking #:
430613
Release Date:
11-03-2020 – 9:28 am
Booking Date:
11-03-2020 – 6:21 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$962.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

