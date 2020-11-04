Jail Log: November 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 5
- Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
- Changing Lanes Not in Safety: 1
- Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shelter/Superfund/Infrastructure: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Theft: 1
- Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC BENCH WARRANT
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING
48010017 *J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
