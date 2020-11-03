Jail Log: November 3, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Dandrae Young

Dandrae Young was taken into custody at approximately 8:03 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 for outstanding warrants.

Bail for Young was set at $18,982 for Unlawful Restraint, Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5, Failure to Identify Fugitive with the Intent to Give False Information, Tampering with Government Records Defraud/Harm, Misc CPF, and Misc Failure to Appear. He was released at 5:58 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Misc COMM: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 3
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Man/Del CS PG: 2
  • Aggravated Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Unlawful Restraint: 1
 
RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY
Booking #:
430612
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 2
$2166.00
LARA, LENA
Booking #:
430611
Release Date:
11-02-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RAMIREZ, ROLAND
Booking #:
430610
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
PEREZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
430609
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 5
No Bond
CRUZ-LOPEZ, WILBER
Booking #:
430606
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 4:12 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
SANDERS, LOUIS
Booking #:
430608
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 8
No Bond
PEREZ-DEYADAR, CRISTOBAL
Booking #:
430605
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
CHULIN-MENDEZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
430607
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 3:48 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
GARLINGHOUSE, ANDREW
Booking #:
430604
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$1000.00
FRENCH-TODD, LEE
Booking #:
430603
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 2:26 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
RANGEL, CARLOS
Booking #:
430601
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 12:27 pm
Charges:
13150004 GJI*AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
13990043 GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
BLANEK, COLIN
Booking #:
430600
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 11:45 am
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
No Bond
YOUNG, DANDRAE
Booking #:
430599
Release Date:
11-02-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 8:03 am
Charges:
10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
73990620 TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
$18982.00
DE LA TORRE, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
430598
Release Date:
11-02-2020 – 10:13 am
Booking Date:
11-02-2020 – 7:33 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

