Jail Log: November 3, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Dandrae Young

Dandrae Young was taken into custody at approximately 8:03 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 for outstanding warrants.

Bail for Young was set at $18,982 for Unlawful Restraint, Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5, Failure to Identify Fugitive with the Intent to Give False Information, Tampering with Government Records Defraud/Harm, Misc CPF, and Misc Failure to Appear. He was released at 5:58 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Possession: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc COMM: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 3

Misc CPF: 2

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Aggravated Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Unlawful Restraint: 1

RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY Booking #: 430612 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 11:49 pm Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 2 $2166.00 LARA, LENA Booking #: 430611 Release Date: 11-02-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 6:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RAMIREZ, ROLAND Booking #: 430610 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 5:44 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond PEREZ, RUBEN Booking #: 430609 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 4:58 pm Charges: MISC COMM X 5 No Bond CRUZ-LOPEZ, WILBER Booking #: 430606 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 4:12 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond SANDERS, LOUIS Booking #: 430608 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 4:11 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 8 No Bond PEREZ-DEYADAR, CRISTOBAL Booking #: 430605 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 3:57 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond CHULIN-MENDEZ, MANUEL Booking #: 430607 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 3:48 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond GARLINGHOUSE, ANDREW Booking #: 430604 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 2:47 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $1000.00 FRENCH-TODD, LEE Booking #: 430603 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 2:26 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $1000.00 RANGEL, CARLOS Booking #: 430601 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 12:27 pm Charges: 13150004 GJI*AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

13990043 GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond BLANEK, COLIN Booking #: 430600 Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 11:45 am Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM No Bond YOUNG, DANDRAE Booking #: 430599 Release Date: 11-02-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 8:03 am Charges: 10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

73990620 TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 1 $18982.00 DE LA TORRE, JEREMIAH Booking #: 430598 Release Date: 11-02-2020 – 10:13 am Booking Date: 11-02-2020 – 7:33 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 1 $502.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597