Jail Log: November 3, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Dandrae Young was taken into custody at approximately 8:03 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 for outstanding warrants.
Bail for Young was set at $18,982 for Unlawful Restraint, Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5, Failure to Identify Fugitive with the Intent to Give False Information, Tampering with Government Records Defraud/Harm, Misc CPF, and Misc Failure to Appear. He was released at 5:58 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Possession: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Misc COMM: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 3
- Misc CPF: 2
- Man/Del CS PG: 2
- Aggravated Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Unlawful Restraint: 1
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 2
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
13990043 GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
73990620 TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
