Jail Log: November 24, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2
  • Theft: 1
 
ARROYO, DEVIN
Booking #:
430970
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 4:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, CESAR
Booking #:
430969
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 3:11 am
Charges:
54999999 CPF X 13
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ARTURO
Booking #:
430968
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 3:09 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
GRIGSBY, MELINDA
Booking #:
430967
Booking Date:
11-23-2020 – 11:37 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
LEE, DORIAN
Booking #:
430966
Booking Date:
11-23-2020 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$1500.00
PEDRAZA-JARAMILLO, ADALMIRO
Booking #:
430965
Booking Date:
11-23-2020 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
MONDRAGON-VERA, ANVIL
Booking #:
430964
Booking Date:
11-23-2020 – 6:51 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
BRITO, JOE
Booking #:
430963
Release Date:
11-23-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-23-2020 – 5:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ENRIQUEZ, GLORIA
Booking #:
430962
Booking Date:
11-23-2020 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
23990192 *GOB*THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC
No Bond
MURRAY, ANDREW
Booking #:
430961
Booking Date:
11-23-2020 – 2:35 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$10000.00
SALAS, ELSA
Booking #:
430960
Booking Date:
11-23-2020 – 10:07 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$10000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

