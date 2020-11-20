Jail Log: November 20, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Matthew Fuentes

Matthew Fuentes was taken into custody at approximately 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 for warrants issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Fuentes was set at $100,000 for Sexual Assault of a Child, with an additional $50,000 for Indecent with Child – Sexual Contact. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Possession: 3
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Misc CPF: 3
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
 
JASSO, DAVID
Booking #:
430921
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 3:36 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X 1
$2580.00
LACY, MONROE
Booking #:
430920
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 1:47 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1024.00
VENNE, PATRICK
Booking #:
430919
Release Date:
11-20-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 1:03 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
SOTO, MATTHEW
Booking #:
430918
Booking Date:
11-20-2020 – 12:11 am
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC CPF X8
MISC FTA X1
$2026.00
BERMEA, RAUL
Booking #:
430917
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 11:28 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
BREAUX, JULIUS
Booking #:
430916
Release Date:
11-20-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 11:14 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLES REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO TRANSFER TITLE OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 1
$1435.20
Perez, Francisca
Booking #:
430915
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
HUNTER, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430914
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 8:06 pm
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
TEAGUE, DUSTIN
Booking #:
430913
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA
$1282.00
VALDEZ, ANGEL
Booking #:
430912
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ROMERO, JUAN
Booking #:
430911
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990003 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
NOVELLA, CARMEN
Booking #:
430910
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
HAAS, MATTHIAS
Booking #:
430909
Release Date:
11-19-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 5:26 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
BAROS, STEVEN
Booking #:
430908
Release Date:
11-20-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
ROMINE, LEGEND
Booking #:
430907
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
Fuentes, Matthew
Booking #:
430906
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
11990002 GOB*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
$150000.00
CARDENAS, JOSE
Booking #:
430905
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 2:58 pm
Charges:
54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
CARDOZA, SEVEIANO
Booking #:
430904
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 9:21 am
Charges:
35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
CANADA, ETHAN
Booking #:
430903
Release Date:
11-19-2020 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 8:10 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING-25 & OVER MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC VPTA X 2
$4098.00
ROLLISON, LESTER
Booking #:
430902
Release Date:
11-19-2020 – 8:43 am
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 6:29 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

