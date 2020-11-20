Jail Log: November 20, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Matthew Fuentes was taken into custody at approximately 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 for warrants issued by Tom Green County.
Bail for Fuentes was set at $100,000 for Sexual Assault of a Child, with an additional $50,000 for Indecent with Child – Sexual Contact. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Possession: 3
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC CPF X8
MISC FTA X1
MISC FTA X1
54999999 FAIL TO TRANSFER TITLE OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA
35990003 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING-25 & OVER MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC VPTA X 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
