Jail Log: November 20, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Matthew Fuentes

Matthew Fuentes was taken into custody at approximately 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 for warrants issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Fuentes was set at $100,000 for Sexual Assault of a Child, with an additional $50,000 for Indecent with Child – Sexual Contact. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Possession: 3

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

JASSO, DAVID Booking #: 430921 Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 3:36 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X 1 $2580.00 LACY, MONROE Booking #: 430920 Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 1:47 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $1024.00 VENNE, PATRICK Booking #: 430919 Release Date: 11-20-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 1:03 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 SOTO, MATTHEW Booking #: 430918 Booking Date: 11-20-2020 – 12:11 am Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

MISC CPF X8

MISC FTA X1 $2026.00 BERMEA, RAUL Booking #: 430917 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 11:28 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 $502.00 BREAUX, JULIUS Booking #: 430916 Release Date: 11-20-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 11:14 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLES REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO TRANSFER TITLE OF VEHICLE

MISC CPF X 1 $1435.20 Perez, Francisca Booking #: 430915 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 8:49 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond HUNTER, MICHAEL Booking #: 430914 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 8:06 pm Charges: 48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond TEAGUE, DUSTIN Booking #: 430913 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 6:37 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA $1282.00 VALDEZ, ANGEL Booking #: 430912 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 6:12 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond ROMERO, JUAN Booking #: 430911 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 5:36 pm Charges: 24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990003 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52120009 *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond NOVELLA, CARMEN Booking #: 430910 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 5:34 pm Charges: 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond HAAS, MATTHIAS Booking #: 430909 Release Date: 11-19-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 5:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6 No Bond BAROS, STEVEN Booking #: 430908 Release Date: 11-20-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 4:35 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $500.00 ROMINE, LEGEND Booking #: 430907 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 4:32 pm Charges: 54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond Fuentes, Matthew Booking #: 430906 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 4:26 pm Charges: 11990002 GOB*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT $150000.00 CARDENAS, JOSE Booking #: 430905 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 2:58 pm Charges: 54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond CARDOZA, SEVEIANO Booking #: 430904 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 9:21 am Charges: 35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond CANADA, ETHAN Booking #: 430903 Release Date: 11-19-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 8:10 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING-25 & OVER MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

MISC VPTA X 2 $4098.00 ROLLISON, LESTER Booking #: 430902 Release Date: 11-19-2020 – 8:43 am Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 6:29 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597