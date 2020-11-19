Jail Log: November 19, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Ronald Riva

Ronald Riva was taken into custody at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2020 for multiple warrants originating in Wood County, Tom Green County, and County Court at Law.

Bail for Riva was set at $1,000 for Driving w/License Invalid, another $1,000 for Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info, another $1,000 for Criminal Trespassing, another $1,000 for Evading Arrest Detention, $1,500 for Trespass Habit/Shltr/Superfund/Infstrt, $5,000 for two counts of Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence, $750 for Unlawful Restraint, and $25,000 for Stalking.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Mischief: 2

Possession: 7

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14: 1

Unlawful Restraint: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

No Driver’s License (When Unlicensed): 1

Online Solicit of a Minor: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

FLORES, ANJEL Booking #: 430901 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 3:24 am Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 CPF $1462.00 CANNON, TRACY Booking #: 430900 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 2:31 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 ADAMS, BRIANA Booking #: 430899 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 2:29 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X2 $1000.00 MOORE, KRISTEN Booking #: 430898 Booking Date: 11-19-2020 – 1:33 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $1500.00 MUSTOPA, MUHAMMAD,KALIMAN Booking #: 430897 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 11:12 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond FERLANDO, EDGAR Booking #: 430896 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 11:12 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond SANCHEZ, JANDIE Booking #: 430895 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 10:34 pm Charges: MISC CPFX 2

MISC FTAX 4 $2008.00 CORREA, ETHAN Booking #: 430894 Release Date: 11-19-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 9:56 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER $2000.00 GUERRA, EULALIO Booking #: 430893 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 9:16 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GONZALES, JASON Booking #: 430892 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 8:25 pm Charges: 11990015 *GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 No Bond FLORES, RUDY Booking #: 430891 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 8:18 pm Charges: 35620008 MTR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RIVA, RONALD Booking #: 430890 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 7:50 pm Charges: 10990019 GOB*UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

13160014 GJI*STALKING

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010017 GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990015 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

57070019 GOB*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070020 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS $10250.00 PRICE, TRAMAIN Booking #: 430888 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 7:27 pm Charges: 35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond GALLEGOS, JONATHAN Booking #: 430887 Release Date: 11-18-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 6:37 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CAMACHO, RAFAEL Booking #: 430886 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 6:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 HERMOSILLIO, ROMAN Booking #: 430885 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 6:06 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 PITTMAN, JAMES Booking #: 430884 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 5:19 pm Charges: DL1 CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

MISC CPF X 4

REG5 CPF*OPERATING UNREGISTRED TRAILER No Bond GARCIA-FIGUEROA, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 430883 Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 4:40 pm Charges: 64080001 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR No Bond JAMES, KYNDALL Booking #: 430882 Release Date: 11-18-2020 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2020 – 1:29 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

