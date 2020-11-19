Jail Log: November 19, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Ronald Riva was taken into custody at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2020 for multiple warrants originating in Wood County, Tom Green County, and County Court at Law.
Bail for Riva was set at $1,000 for Driving w/License Invalid, another $1,000 for Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info, another $1,000 for Criminal Trespassing, another $1,000 for Evading Arrest Detention, $1,500 for Trespass Habit/Shltr/Superfund/Infstrt, $5,000 for two counts of Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence, $750 for Unlawful Restraint, and $25,000 for Stalking.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Criminal Mischief: 2
- Possession: 7
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14: 1
- Unlawful Restraint: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- No Driver’s License (When Unlicensed): 1
- Online Solicit of a Minor: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 CPF
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X2
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
MISC FTAX 4
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
13160014 GJI*STALKING
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990015 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
57070019 GOB*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X 4
REG5 CPF*OPERATING UNREGISTRED TRAILER
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
