Jail Log: November 19, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Ronald Riva

Ronald Riva was taken into custody at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2020 for multiple warrants originating in Wood County, Tom Green County, and County Court at Law.

Bail for Riva was set at $1,000 for Driving w/License Invalid, another $1,000 for Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info, another $1,000 for Criminal Trespassing, another $1,000 for Evading Arrest Detention, $1,500 for Trespass Habit/Shltr/Superfund/Infstrt, $5,000 for two counts of Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence, $750 for Unlawful Restraint, and $25,000 for Stalking.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Mischief: 2
  • Possession: 7
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14: 1
  • Unlawful Restraint: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • No Driver’s License (When Unlicensed): 1
  • Online Solicit of a Minor: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
 
FLORES, ANJEL
Booking #:
430901
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 3:24 am
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 CPF
$1462.00
CANNON, TRACY
Booking #:
430900
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 2:31 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
ADAMS, BRIANA
Booking #:
430899
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 2:29 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X2
$1000.00
MOORE, KRISTEN
Booking #:
430898
Booking Date:
11-19-2020 – 1:33 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$1500.00
MUSTOPA, MUHAMMAD,KALIMAN
Booking #:
430897
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
FERLANDO, EDGAR
Booking #:
430896
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
430895
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX 2
MISC FTAX 4
$2008.00
CORREA, ETHAN
Booking #:
430894
Release Date:
11-19-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 9:56 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
$2000.00
GUERRA, EULALIO
Booking #:
430893
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GONZALES, JASON
Booking #:
430892
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 8:25 pm
Charges:
11990015 *GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond
FLORES, RUDY
Booking #:
430891
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 8:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 MTR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RIVA, RONALD
Booking #:
430890
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
10990019 GOB*UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
13160014 GJI*STALKING
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990015 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
57070019 GOB*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$10250.00
PRICE, TRAMAIN
Booking #:
430888
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
GALLEGOS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
430887
Release Date:
11-18-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CAMACHO, RAFAEL
Booking #:
430886
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HERMOSILLIO, ROMAN
Booking #:
430885
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
PITTMAN, JAMES
Booking #:
430884
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
DL1 CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
MISC CPF X 4
REG5 CPF*OPERATING UNREGISTRED TRAILER
No Bond
GARCIA-FIGUEROA, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
430883
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
64080001 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR
No Bond
JAMES, KYNDALL
Booking #:
430882
Release Date:
11-18-2020 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-18-2020 – 1:29 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
 

