Jail Log: November 17, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Criminal Mischief Impair/Interrupt Pub Service: 1
  • Forgery of Government Document: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
 
OWEN, JOSHUA
Booking #:
430857
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 1:42 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GARZA, RAMON
Booking #:
430856
Booking Date:
11-17-2020 – 1:08 am
Charges:
23990009 THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
No Bond
COLE, PHILIP
Booking #:
430855
Booking Date:
11-16-2020 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
LANGE, AARON
Booking #:
430854
Booking Date:
11-16-2020 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
WOOTEN, LONNIE
Booking #:
430853
Booking Date:
11-16-2020 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
29990027 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE
No Bond
RUIZ, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
430852
Booking Date:
11-16-2020 – 12:17 pm
Charges:
25999999 FORGERY OF GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
No Bond
QUIROGA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
430851
Booking Date:
11-16-2020 – 11:24 am
Charges:
13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1176.00
RAMIREZ, SYLVIA
Booking #:
430850
Release Date:
11-16-2020 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
11-16-2020 – 7:43 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo