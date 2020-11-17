Jail Log: November 17, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Criminal Mischief Impair/Interrupt Pub Service: 1

Forgery of Government Document: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

OWEN, JOSHUA Booking #: 430857 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 1:42 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GARZA, RAMON Booking #: 430856 Booking Date: 11-17-2020 – 1:08 am Charges: 23990009 THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC No Bond COLE, PHILIP Booking #: 430855 Booking Date: 11-16-2020 – 9:43 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond LANGE, AARON Booking #: 430854 Booking Date: 11-16-2020 – 8:37 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond WOOTEN, LONNIE Booking #: 430853 Booking Date: 11-16-2020 – 7:18 pm Charges: 29990027 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMPAIR/INTERRUPT PUB SERVICE No Bond RUIZ, ELIZABETH Booking #: 430852 Booking Date: 11-16-2020 – 12:17 pm Charges: 25999999 FORGERY OF GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 No Bond QUIROGA, FRANCISCO Booking #: 430851 Booking Date: 11-16-2020 – 11:24 am Charges: 13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $1176.00 RAMIREZ, SYLVIA Booking #: 430850 Release Date: 11-16-2020 – 10:43 am Booking Date: 11-16-2020 – 7:43 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597