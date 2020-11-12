Jail Log: November 12, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 5
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Poss/Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Bicycle on Wrong Side of Highway: 1
- Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
- Misc Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X5
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 5
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC ICE HOLD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597