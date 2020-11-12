Jail Log: November 12, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Poss/Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Bicycle on Wrong Side of Highway: 1
  • Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
  • Misc Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
 
BEJIL, ALFRED
Booking #:
430780
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 5:33 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
Gonzales, Thomas
Booking #:
430779
Booking Date:
11-12-2020 – 1:26 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
CLARK, MALNESHIA
Booking #:
430778
Release Date:
11-12-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$1574.00
TALAMANTEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430777
Release Date:
11-12-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$420.00
CARABAJAL, VICTORIANO
Booking #:
430776
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
D25 *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
BARNETT, ANDREW
Booking #:
430775
Release Date:
11-12-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 8:06 pm
Charges:
54999999 BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X5
$4240.00
KEY, CLAYTON
Booking #:
430774
Release Date:
11-11-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2162.00
REYES, DANIELLE
Booking #:
430773
Release Date:
11-12-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
DOTY, MISTY
Booking #:
430772
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
MISC UNAUTHORIZED ABSENCE FROM COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS FACILITY
No Bond
LORRAIN, PAUL
Booking #:
430769
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 2:21 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
PHILIPP, HAROLD
Booking #:
430771
Release Date:
11-11-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 2:20 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 5
$4534.00
Holub, Robert
Booking #:
430770
Release Date:
11-11-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 1:53 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
HOVORAK, TRACY
Booking #:
430768
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
BARRERA-TORRES, RAFAEL
Booking #:
430767
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 12:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC ICE HOLD
$1000.00
OSWALT, SKYLAR
Booking #:
430766
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 7:36 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

