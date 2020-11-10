Jail Log: November 10, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Possession: 3
  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc Capias: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
 
Ramirez, Anthony
Booking #:
430743
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 4:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
LAWSON, DALLAS
Booking #:
430742
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 12:44 am
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$5331.00
ASH, SARAH
Booking #:
430741
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
23990193 *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
CLARK, MALNESHIA
Booking #:
430740
Release Date:
11-10-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
TORRES, SAMMY
Booking #:
430739
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
$5699.20
GONZALEZ, ADRIAN
Booking #:
430738
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
KISER, PATRICK
Booking #:
430737
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
GONZALES, PATRICIA
Booking #:
430736
Release Date:
11-09-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
MARIN, EDUARDO
Booking #:
430735
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, CRISTINA
Booking #:
430734
Release Date:
11-09-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
PEREZ, ROSALIE
Booking #:
430733
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
FLORES, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
430732
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 10:12 am
Charges:
13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990015 *COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
ZACHARY, MALARIE
Booking #:
430731
Release Date:
11-09-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 10:09 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, SAM
Booking #:
430730
Release Date:
11-09-2020 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 9:56 am
Charges:
MISC CAPIAS x1
No Bond
MEZA, ARMANDO
Booking #:
430729
Release Date:
11-09-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 9:08 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
DURAN, MONICA
Booking #:
430728
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 9:00 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo