Jail Log: November 10, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 2

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Theft: 2

Possession: 3

Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc Capias: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Ramirez, Anthony Booking #: 430743 Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 4:18 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 LAWSON, DALLAS Booking #: 430742 Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 12:44 am Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $5331.00 ASH, SARAH Booking #: 430741 Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 11:56 pm Charges: 23990193 *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond CLARK, MALNESHIA Booking #: 430740 Release Date: 11-10-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 11:23 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 TORRES, SAMMY Booking #: 430739 Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 11:07 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1

MISC VPTA X 2 $5699.20 GONZALEZ, ADRIAN Booking #: 430738 Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 6:13 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBIC INTOXICATION $462.00 KISER, PATRICK Booking #: 430737 Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 6:06 pm Charges: 48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond GONZALES, PATRICIA Booking #: 430736 Release Date: 11-09-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 5:35 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 MARIN, EDUARDO Booking #: 430735 Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 3:49 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond GUTIERREZ, CRISTINA Booking #: 430734 Release Date: 11-09-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 3:44 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond PEREZ, ROSALIE Booking #: 430733 Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 2:10 pm Charges: 35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond FLORES, CRYSTAL Booking #: 430732 Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 10:12 am Charges: 13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990015 *COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond ZACHARY, MALARIE Booking #: 430731 Release Date: 11-09-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 10:09 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond FERNANDEZ, SAM Booking #: 430730 Release Date: 11-09-2020 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 9:56 am Charges: MISC CAPIAS x1 No Bond MEZA, ARMANDO Booking #: 430729 Release Date: 11-09-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 9:08 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 DURAN, MONICA Booking #: 430728 Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 9:00 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

