Jail Log: May 9-11, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 21
- Driving While Intoxicated: 4
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Public Intoxication: 5
- Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Theft: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
48010020 COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC CPF X 6
MISC VPTA X 2
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX1
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION
54999999 IMPROPER RIGHT TURN
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 1
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X2
41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597