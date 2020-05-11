Jail Log: May 9-11, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 21

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Public Intoxication: 5

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Theft: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

DAVIS, JAMES Booking #: 427727 Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 3:43 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond HERRERA, JOHN Booking #: 427726 Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 3:13 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 SANCHEZ, JOE Booking #: 427725 Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 3:06 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 LOZANO, KOBE Booking #: 427724 Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 3:03 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010020 COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 OWENS, KENNETH Booking #: 427723 Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 12:26 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond LOPEZ, ANA Booking #: 427722 Release Date: 05-08-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 05-08-2020 – 7:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RUPP, JASON Booking #: 427721 Booking Date: 05-08-2020 – 6:17 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond WILLIAMS, JOSEY Booking #: 427720 Release Date: 05-08-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 05-08-2020 – 2:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 BARTKOWSKI, ADAM Booking #: 427719 Release Date: 05-08-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 05-08-2020 – 2:33 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 STEWART, ROYHEIM Booking #: 427718 Booking Date: 05-08-2020 – 12:46 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond ORTEGA, OSCAR Booking #: 427717 Release Date: 05-08-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 05-08-2020 – 10:28 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 BARAJAS, JONATHAN Booking #: 427745 Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 4:35 am Charges: 54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING

MISC CPF X 6

MISC VPTA X 2 $2212.20 RAMIREZ, PAMELA Booking #: 427744 Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 3:26 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION No Bond ALVAREZ, TRISTEN Booking #: 427743 Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 3:21 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $962.00 WESTBROOK, IRA Booking #: 427742 Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 2:48 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 MENDOZA, VICTORIA Booking #: 427741 Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 1:55 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 ENCINAS, CARLOS Booking #: 427740 Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 12:17 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX1 $2662.00 MERRIFIELD, MICHAEL Booking #: 427738 Release Date: 05-10-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 12:04 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION

54999999 IMPROPER RIGHT TURN

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X 1 $3224.00 SALAS, JOHN Booking #: 427739 Release Date: 05-10-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 11:58 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 DELGADO, SABASTIAN Booking #: 427737 Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 11:15 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2000.00 WOFFENDEN, SIERRA Booking #: 427736 Release Date: 05-10-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 10:54 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 GARCIA, GABINO Booking #: 427734 Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 10:26 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 BEAVER, DANNY Booking #: 427733 Release Date: 05-10-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 9:03 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 $1002.00 HARRISON, ALAN Booking #: 427730 Release Date: 05-09-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 3:53 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond STEWART, EDDIE Booking #: 427729 Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 1:53 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond GANDAR, DAVID Booking #: 427728 Release Date: 05-09-2020 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 05-09-2020 – 9:12 am Charges: 23990194 MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K No Bond HERNANDEZ, ISAIAH Booking #: 427762 Booking Date: 05-11-2020 – 5:42 am Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $1462.00 WEAVER, KATIE Booking #: 427760 Booking Date: 05-11-2020 – 5:15 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT Booking #: 427759 Booking Date: 05-11-2020 – 4:34 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X2 $1566.00 RAMIREZ, MARCELINO Booking #: 427758 Booking Date: 05-11-2020 – 12:18 am Charges: 35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond THORNTON, PEDRO Booking #: 427757 Release Date: 05-11-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 9:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1862.00 RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA Booking #: 427756 Release Date: 05-11-2020 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 8:46 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $1000.00 MCDONELL, CHARLIE Booking #: 427755 Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 8:37 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1000.00 Peak, James Booking #: 427754 Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 8:00 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 $1502.00 NALLEY, WILLIAM Booking #: 427753 Release Date: 05-10-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 6:57 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 BOONE, RANCI Booking #: 427752 Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 4:58 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond CONSTANCIO, MICHAEL Booking #: 427751 Release Date: 05-11-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 3:45 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BRYANT, CAMERON Booking #: 427750 Release Date: 05-10-2020 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 12:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 HALL, WILLIAM Booking #: 427749 Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 7:34 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $1024.00 FIELDS, CEDRIC Booking #: 427748 Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 6:17 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $15000.00 COLE, BYRON Booking #: 427747 Booking Date: 05-10-2020 – 6:12 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $11000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597