Jail Log: May 9-11, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 21
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 4
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 5
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
 
DAVIS, JAMES
Booking #:
427727
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 3:43 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HERRERA, JOHN
Booking #:
427726
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 3:13 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, JOE
Booking #:
427725
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 3:06 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
LOZANO, KOBE
Booking #:
427724
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 3:03 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010020 COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
OWENS, KENNETH
Booking #:
427723
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 12:26 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
LOPEZ, ANA
Booking #:
427722
Release Date:
05-08-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-08-2020 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RUPP, JASON
Booking #:
427721
Booking Date:
05-08-2020 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
WILLIAMS, JOSEY
Booking #:
427720
Release Date:
05-08-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-08-2020 – 2:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
BARTKOWSKI, ADAM
Booking #:
427719
Release Date:
05-08-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-08-2020 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
STEWART, ROYHEIM
Booking #:
427718
Booking Date:
05-08-2020 – 12:46 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
 
ORTEGA, OSCAR
Booking #:
427717
Release Date:
05-08-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-08-2020 – 10:28 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
 
BARAJAS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
427745
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 4:35 am
Charges:
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC CPF X 6
MISC VPTA X 2
$2212.20
RAMIREZ, PAMELA
Booking #:
427744
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 3:26 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
ALVAREZ, TRISTEN
Booking #:
427743
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 3:21 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
WESTBROOK, IRA
Booking #:
427742
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 2:48 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MENDOZA, VICTORIA
Booking #:
427741
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 1:55 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
ENCINAS, CARLOS
Booking #:
427740
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 12:17 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX1
$2662.00
MERRIFIELD, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427738
Release Date:
05-10-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 12:04 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION
54999999 IMPROPER RIGHT TURN
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 1
$3224.00
SALAS, JOHN
Booking #:
427739
Release Date:
05-10-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 11:58 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
DELGADO, SABASTIAN
Booking #:
427737
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
WOFFENDEN, SIERRA
Booking #:
427736
Release Date:
05-10-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
GARCIA, GABINO
Booking #:
427734
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
BEAVER, DANNY
Booking #:
427733
Release Date:
05-10-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 9:03 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$1002.00
HARRISON, ALAN
Booking #:
427730
Release Date:
05-09-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
STEWART, EDDIE
Booking #:
427729
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 1:53 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GANDAR, DAVID
Booking #:
427728
Release Date:
05-09-2020 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
05-09-2020 – 9:12 am
Charges:
23990194 MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
 
 
 
HERNANDEZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
427762
Booking Date:
05-11-2020 – 5:42 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1462.00
 
WEAVER, KATIE
Booking #:
427760
Booking Date:
05-11-2020 – 5:15 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
427759
Booking Date:
05-11-2020 – 4:34 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X2
$1566.00
RAMIREZ, MARCELINO
Booking #:
427758
Booking Date:
05-11-2020 – 12:18 am
Charges:
35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
THORNTON, PEDRO
Booking #:
427757
Release Date:
05-11-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1862.00
RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA
Booking #:
427756
Release Date:
05-11-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 8:46 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$1000.00
MCDONELL, CHARLIE
Booking #:
427755
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
Peak, James
Booking #:
427754
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$1502.00
NALLEY, WILLIAM
Booking #:
427753
Release Date:
05-10-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 6:57 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
BOONE, RANCI
Booking #:
427752
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CONSTANCIO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427751
Release Date:
05-11-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 3:45 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BRYANT, CAMERON
Booking #:
427750
Release Date:
05-10-2020 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HALL, WILLIAM
Booking #:
427749
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 7:34 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1024.00
FIELDS, CEDRIC
Booking #:
427748
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 6:17 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$15000.00
COLE, BYRON
Booking #:
427747
Booking Date:
05-10-2020 – 6:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$11000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

