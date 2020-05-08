Jail Log: May 8, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession: 3

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

MONTES, CRUZ Booking #: 427716 Booking Date: 05-08-2020 – 5:01 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 RHOADES, SHAQUAN Booking #: 427715 Booking Date: 05-08-2020 – 1:32 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 VASQUEZ, ALLEN Booking #: 427714 Release Date: 05-08-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 05-08-2020 – 12:01 am Charges: 55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1 $1424.00 CONTRERAS, JOSE Booking #: 427713 Release Date: 05-08-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 05-07-2020 – 10:24 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $1462.00 MCGUIRE, CANDICE Booking #: 427712 Booking Date: 05-07-2020 – 10:21 pm Charges: 48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1500.00 PHAN, TOAN Booking #: 427711 Booking Date: 05-07-2020 – 9:06 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond LEDESMA, JOSE Booking #: 427710 Release Date: 05-08-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 05-07-2020 – 7:31 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 LUNA, MARLANDY Booking #: 427709 Release Date: 05-07-2020 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 05-07-2020 – 9:30 am Charges: 35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond

